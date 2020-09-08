USD/ZAR Latest: Rand Falls on Dismal South African GDP Figures

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Rate Outlook Hinges on ECB Interest Rate Decision
2020-09-08 03:30:00
Weekly US Dollar Fundamental Forecast: Shaking Off the Summer Doldrums
2020-09-07 20:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Confidence in GBP/USD Ebbs, Gold and US Stocks Suffering Too | Webinar
2020-09-08 12:30:00
Crude Oil Prices Still Vulnerable After Biggest Drop in 2 Months
2020-09-07 06:05:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq, Dow Jones Could Extend Slide Amid Simmering US-China Tensions
2020-09-08 07:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, US Dollar, Volatility, ECB, BoC
2020-09-07 14:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Confidence in GBP/USD Ebbs, Gold and US Stocks Suffering Too | Webinar
2020-09-08 12:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, US Dollar, Volatility, ECB, BoC
2020-09-07 14:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Further Losses Probable, No-Deal Brexit Comes Closer
2020-09-08 08:05:00
Weekly US Dollar Fundamental Forecast: Shaking Off the Summer Doldrums
2020-09-07 20:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese PM Frontrunner Signals Snap Election, USD/JPY Maintains Range
2020-09-08 11:00:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: Bank of Japan Policy to Push JPY Lower?
2020-09-07 23:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • $usd bounce still in order but it has some work to do. Possible resistance at each of 93.50, 94 and 94.23. If it clears those three this week, bullish reversal prospects will likely look much more attractive. https://t.co/fdFTkkKIDW https://t.co/dF3gkkqx1d
  • #NASDAQ100 looking to push higher after finding support at the monthly low Is a short-term recovery in the making or are we looking at the end of a rather significant correction? #QQQ #NDQ #Nasdaq https://www.dailyfx.com/free_guide-tg.html??CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Moss&utm_campaign=twr#forecastschoices=Equities https://t.co/ZTbuWznob0
  • $Gold tilting lower, next big level below at 1900. That 1920 spot was big, prior all-time-high. https://t.co/d3EpiX2cTe https://t.co/ejNlkNGWib
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.79%, while traders in NZD/USD are at opposite extremes with 71.91%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/uaqlIy0PNQ
  • Forex Update: As of 12:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.03% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.22% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.25% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.57% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.63% 🇬🇧GBP: -1.04% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/mrRXtGCpsA
  • The London trading session accounts for around 35% of total average forex turnover*, the largest amount relative to its peers. The London forex session overlaps with the New York session. Learn about trading the London forex session here: https://t.co/UTWxbnNz7M https://t.co/xeR3ZXtQ2B
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.90%, while traders in NZD/USD are at opposite extremes with 72.27%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/j5knsz7N5p
  • Commodities Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: -0.72% Silver: -0.77% Oil - US Crude: -2.68% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/i6Pby93BIc
  • Is $GBP now an EM currency again?
  • Forex Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: -0.09% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.20% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.27% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.39% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.41% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.87% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/TGy1c8OHzZ
USD/ZAR Latest: Rand Falls on Dismal South African GDP Figures

USD/ZAR Latest: Rand Falls on Dismal South African GDP Figures

2020-09-08 11:00:00
Warren Venketas, Markets Writer
Share:

USD/ZAR FUNDAMENTAL ANALYSIS

  • -51% QoQ Q2 GDP contraction.
  • USD/ZAR price breaks above descending triangle topside resistance.
  • Fundamental factors will influence difficult path toward economic recovery.

Visit the DailyFX Educational Center to discover why news events are Key to Forex Fundamental Analysis

The Rand has been progressively strengthening since mid-August with most of its gains coming from global ‘risk-on’ sentiment and a weaker US Dollar. The spotlight has now shifted to the domestic situation with South African Q2 GDP figures released earlier today (9:30GMT). This week has already seen the ZAR give back gains against the greenback as markets prepared themselves for the depressing GDP figures. With Statistics South Africa (StatsSA) having announced a -51% QoQ (Q2) and -17.1% YoY (Q2) contraction which exceeded previous forecast estimates (see calendar below), USD/ZAR has extended the ZAR sell-off. Most sectors reflected negative contributions to economic growth however, agriculture stood out with a noteworthy positive input.

DailyFX Economic Calendar

USD/ZAR Latest: Rand Falls on Dismal South African GDP FiguresUSD/ZAR Latest: Rand Falls on Dismal South African GDP Figures

Source: StatsSA

USD/ZAR Technical Analysis

Starts in:
Live now:
Sep 08
( 17:09 GMT )
Keep up to date with price action setups!
Trading Price Action
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

USD/ZAR 4-hour chart:

USD/ZAR Latest: Rand Falls on Dismal South African GDP Figures

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

The descending triangle (yellow) formation indicative of a bearish continuation, is now superseded after the deep contraction was announced. This break above trendline resistance may further USD/ZAR price ascension to the 17.000 psychological level. Bears may look for added downside on hopes that the market reaction may have been exaggerated. It is difficult to ignore the medium-term downtrend but significant economic news such as GDP cannot be overlooked as a potential source of price reversal.

Ongoing Political Battle

The South African economy is in turmoil with the power utility Eskom continuing with ‘load shedding’ (blackouts) which hinders capacity and economic growth for businesses. This added strain does not aid the country taking into account the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Tax revenues augmented the economic pain with revenues declining relative to last year’s MoM figures. This is expected during these unprecedented times but being a developing nation, it generally takes longer to recover from such depression cycles and less tax revenue is not favorable. Corruption is still a major concern as the State Capture Inquiry (Zondo Commission) continues where the public demands justice for those who have looted the state. While the government has so many long standing issues to juggle, there are some positives for South Africans to look forward to.

FEW ENCOURAGING SIGNS FOR SOUTH AFRICANS

Fight against corruption:

The African National Congress (ANC) may be taking small strides in the right direction with President Cyril Ramaphosa looking to tackle corruption within the ANC however, with many party members against him this is a steep uphill battle.

Level 2 lockdown:

South Africa has recently moved to level 2 lockdown status which allows for an increase in tourism as inter-provincial travel restrictions are lifted. There has already been an increased demand for local tourism during this period which is encouraging for economic recovery. International travel will be next on the agenda and with the tourism playing such a pivotal role for the economy and employment, government will need to show great care in their approach to ensure a cautious re-opening.

Renewable energy sources:

With many South Africans being strong advocates for renewable energy as a solution to ongoing Eskom issues, this may be a great way to aid the already struggling economy. Eskom currently provides roughly 90% of the nation’s power which is heavily reliant on coal-fired power stations. In order to keep businesses fully functional, many believe that alternative energy sources may be the long-term solution. Many European countries have already done away with coal as a source of fuel and South Africa may use these successful models as a blueprint to implement a suitable and adaptable plan locally.

Mining:

The mining sector in South Africa is at 75% capacity in terms of workforce and output which is highly correlated to the Chinese economy. With China looking to fuel growth this is likely to drive further benefits for the local mining sector.

South Africa has worked hard to maintain its status as Africa’s most advanced economy and will need to impose radical change to remain at the top.

Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Recommended by Warren Venketas
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Get My Guide

USD/ZAR: Key Points to Consider Moving Forward

The Rand has shown its exposure to the local fundamental backdrop but with so many macroeconomic factors to consider the variables affecting the ZAR can become difficult to comprehend. With the US Dollar in for potentially tumultuous times ahead with US elections on the horizon, how will this affect the USD/ZAR pair in H2?

  • 17.0000 psychological level
  • Economic recovery by sector
  • Global fundamental factors

--- Written by Warren Venketas for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Warren on Twitter: @WVenketas

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Confidence in GBP/USD Ebbs, Gold and US Stocks Suffering Too | Webinar
Confidence in GBP/USD Ebbs, Gold and US Stocks Suffering Too | Webinar
2020-09-08 12:30:00
Japanese PM Frontrunner Signals Snap Election, USD/JPY Maintains Range
Japanese PM Frontrunner Signals Snap Election, USD/JPY Maintains Range
2020-09-08 11:00:00
Gold (XAUUSD) Price - Pressure on Supportive Trendline Increases as Trading Range Narrows
Gold (XAUUSD) Price - Pressure on Supportive Trendline Increases as Trading Range Narrows
2020-09-08 09:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Further Losses Probable, No-Deal Brexit Comes Closer
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Further Losses Probable, No-Deal Brexit Comes Closer
2020-09-08 08:05:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/ZAR