News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2020-09-08 19:50:00
Euro Dollar Outlook: EUR/USD Indecisive as Political Pressure Looms
2020-09-08 15:48:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Crude Falters Alongside Tech as Selloff Broadens
2020-09-08 17:05:00
Confidence in GBP/USD Ebbs, Gold and US Stocks Suffering Too | Webinar
2020-09-08 12:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Forecast: Industrial Average Succumbs to Selling Pressures
2020-09-08 21:30:00
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Jul 10, 2020 when Wall Street traded near 26,094.90.
2020-09-08 17:23:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: XAU Bounces From Support, Gold Bulls on Return?
2020-09-08 20:00:00
Confidence in GBP/USD Ebbs, Gold and US Stocks Suffering Too | Webinar
2020-09-08 12:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2020-09-08 19:50:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Further Losses Probable, No-Deal Brexit Comes Closer
2020-09-08 08:05:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese PM Frontrunner Signals Snap Election, USD/JPY Maintains Range
2020-09-08 11:00:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: Bank of Japan Policy to Push JPY Lower?
2020-09-07 23:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Wall Street Futures Update: S&P 500 (-0.472%) Dow Jones (-0.480%) Nasdaq 100 (-0.172%) [delayed] -BBG
  • The US Dollar may be getting ready to reverse higher against some of its ASEAN counterparts. Will USD/SGD, USD/PHP and USD/IDR turn higher? USD/MYR eyes a key trend line. Get your #ASEAN currencies market update from @ddubrovskyFX here: https://t.co/UelCpikQkD https://t.co/s1LXqUKgUM
  • - Market volatility pushing haven-linked USD higher, punishing cycle-sensitive FX - Biden-Trump spread significantly widened with 2020 RCP’s betting averages diverging - #AUDUSD trading at critical chart support. What could it mean if pair break key range? https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/asia_am_briefing/2020/09/08/AUDUSD-at-a-Critical-Juncture-as-Biden-Trump-Spread-Widens.html
  • $USDCAD has already made its break this past session and the BOC rate decision is ahead. The potential is there... https://t.co/iLpDfjEdAe
  • Join @ddubrovskyFX 's #webinar at 8:00 PM ET/00:00 PM GMT to find out what information you can gain from knowing what other traders are buying or selling. Register here: https://t.co/Bb3CTCTm44 https://t.co/NJ9vQcKuGd
  • 🇰🇷 Unemployment Rate (AUG) Actual: 3.2% Previous: 4.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-09-08
  • Heads Up:🇰🇷 Unemployment Rate (AUG) due at 23:00 GMT (15min) Previous: 4.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-09-08
  • Could the US Dollar be reversing? My majors-based USD index (averages it vs EUR, JPY, GBP & AUD) recently confirmed a break above key falling resistance from March Learn more about trend line analysis here - https://www.dailyfx.com/education/pitchforks-and-slopes/trendline-analysis.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/zrp2JGRlnU
  • The US Dollar may rise against the Singapore Dollar, Indonesian Rupiah, Philippine Peso and Malaysian Ringgit if stock volatility picks up pace, fueling emerging market capital flight.Get your $USD market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/WPAsYxEaDS https://t.co/AdeV8pKpDA
  • RT @FirstSquawk: ASTRAZENECA’S IS THE FIRST PHASE 3 COVID-19 VACCINE TRIAL KNOWN TO HAVE BEEN PUT ON HOLD.
Dow Jones Forecast: Industrial Average Succumbs to Selling Pressures

Dow Jones Forecast: Industrial Average Succumbs to Selling Pressures

2020-09-08 21:30:00
Peter Hanks, Analyst
Share:

Dow Jones Price Outlook:

Dow Jones Forecast: Industrial Average Succumbs to Selling Pressures

The Dow Jones suffered another day of declines as selling pressures extended from high-flying tech stocks to some key Industrial Average members. While Apple and Microsoft continued to be weak spots, a fresh FIA investigation into the 787 Dreamliner placed Boeing in the spotlight, seeing it suffer similar declines. Together, weakness in some leading technology members and a key blue chip member has seen the DJIA fall to an ascending trendline for support.

Dow Jones Price Chart: 4 - Hour Time Frame (April 2020 – September 2020)

dow jones price chart

Suffice it to say, the Dow Jones may be at a crossroads near 27,400 where another red session could see a technical breach allow for a continued extension lower. On the other hand, a successful recovery at this juncture could see the Dow attempt to claw back recent losses. Either way, the Dow will have to negotiate continued tech weakness as there has been little indication FANGMAN members have regained investor confidence.

A Guide to Support and Resistance Trading

With that in mind, the Dow Jones appears vulnerable to further declines, but the Nasdaq 100 should continue to outpace the Industrial Average. Therefore, looking to capitalize on the potential divergence between the US indices could create trading opportunities in the shorter-term.

Wall Street BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 46% -11% 10%
Weekly 43% -26% -3%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

As September progresses, stocks may continue to exhibit weakness which has now broadened to commodities like crude oil. In the meantime, follow @PeterHanksFX on Twitter for updates and analysis.

--Written by Peter Hanks, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Peter on Twitter @PeterHanksFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Crude Oil Price Forecast: Crude Falters Alongside Tech as Selloff Broadens
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Crude Falters Alongside Tech as Selloff Broadens
2020-09-08 17:05:00
Euro Dollar Outlook: EUR/USD Indecisive as Political Pressure Looms
Euro Dollar Outlook: EUR/USD Indecisive as Political Pressure Looms
2020-09-08 15:48:00
Confidence in GBP/USD Ebbs, Gold and US Stocks Suffering Too | Webinar
Confidence in GBP/USD Ebbs, Gold and US Stocks Suffering Too | Webinar
2020-09-08 12:30:00
USD/ZAR Latest: Rand Falls on Dismal South African GDP Figures
USD/ZAR Latest: Rand Falls on Dismal South African GDP Figures
2020-09-08 11:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Wall Street
Bearish