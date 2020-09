Dow Jones Forecast: Industrial Average Succumbs to Selling Pressures

Wall Street Futures Update: S&P 500 (-0.472%) Dow Jones (-0.480%) Nasdaq 100 (-0.172%) [delayed] -BBG

The US Dollar may be getting ready to reverse higher against some of its ASEAN counterparts. Will USD/SGD, USD/PHP and USD/IDR turn higher? USD/MYR eyes a key trend line.

- Market volatility pushing haven-linked USD higher, punishing cycle-sensitive FX - Biden-Trump spread significantly widened with 2020 RCP's betting averages diverging - #AUDUSD trading at critical chart support.

$USDCAD has already made its break this past session and the BOC rate decision is ahead.

🇰🇷 Unemployment Rate (AUG) Actual: 3.2% Previous: 4.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-09-08

Heads Up:🇰🇷 Unemployment Rate (AUG) due at 23:00 GMT (15min) Previous: 4.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-09-08

Could the US Dollar be reversing? My majors-based USD index (averages it vs EUR, JPY, GBP & AUD) recently confirmed a break above key falling resistance from March

