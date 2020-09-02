Canadian Dollar Price Forecast: USD/CAD Tests Key Fibonacci Support

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Reversal Keeps Important Channel in Play
2020-09-02 12:30:00
Price Action Webinar Archive from Sept. 1, 2020
2020-09-01 19:16:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices May Not Capitalize on Draining US Inventories
2020-09-02 06:04:00
Crude Oil Price Chart Hits at Topping After Sharp 4-Month Rise
2020-09-01 06:11:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Climbs on Strong ISM Data, ASX 200 Eyes GDP Figure
2020-09-02 01:00:00
Nasdaq Climbs With VIX 'Fear Gauge', DAX 30 Falls Alongside Dow Jones
2020-09-01 01:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices to Watch as RSI Rebounds From Lowest Reading Since June
2020-09-02 04:00:00
Gold Price Forecast Remains Encouraging on Ever-Expanding Stimulus
2020-09-01 20:05:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Backs Off 1.35, May Try Again
2020-09-02 08:00:00
Price Action Webinar Archive from Sept. 1, 2020
2020-09-01 19:16:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Claws Back Losses on Solid Manufacturing PMI Data
2020-09-01 14:45:00
Japanese Yen May Fall Post Abe Resignation, AUD/USD Eyeing RBA
2020-08-31 23:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Bitcoin IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Bitcoin since Aug 21 when Bitcoin traded near 11,610.94. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to Bitcoin weakness. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/tcaBJUzPqP
  • ECB's Weidmann says emergency policy measures must stop once virus pandemic is over $EURUSD
  • The curve in Covid cases for the US is sliding. That can act as an additional Dollar booster if this rebound from the Greenback keeps its bearing https://t.co/mHXObVGVOO
  • Fed's Mester says more can always be added to balance sheet $DXY $SPX
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.38%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 76.30%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/AxeCZ3lW85
  • Resurgent dollar causes USD/ZAR to trade above prior day low however, more is needed to reverse the strong medium-term downtrend. Get your $USDZAR market update from @RichardSnowFX here:https://t.co/PCqdl8y6lw https://t.co/tXxYhibv7g
  • Commodities Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: -1.81% Oil - US Crude: -2.44% Silver: -3.60% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/7POAdiJKdg
  • GBP/USD has fallen back after almost touching 1.35 Tuesday, hitting a high of 1.3483. Get your $GBPUSD market update from @MartinSEssex here: https://t.co/cGSp1NZ8p2 https://t.co/pLytrJAMmR
  • Forex Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇦CAD: -0.01% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.03% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.22% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.53% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.68% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.75% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/cRQQMksDZw
  • Fed's Mester says inflation will be below target at end of year $DXY
Canadian Dollar Price Forecast: USD/CAD Tests Key Fibonacci Support

Canadian Dollar Price Forecast: USD/CAD Tests Key Fibonacci Support

2020-09-02 16:11:00
Tammy Da Costa, Markets Writer
Share:

USD/CAD Forecast:

Loonie Retreats Off Key Fibonacci Support

The recent sell-off in the greenback has seen the US Dollar struggling to maintain ground amongst its major counterparts as concerns surrounding low interest rates, ongoing US-China trade wars and the upcoming presidential election, all weigh in on the Dollar. Now, after 8 consecutive weeks of losses, the pair has now fallen into a critical level of support, with price action temporarily stalling at this level. Now, with Canadian PMI showing signs of a strong economic rebound, technical analysis indicates that, at present, price action may be conflicted so long as this level holds.

Visit the DailyFX Educational Center to explore the basics of Technical Analysis and more

The USD/CAD weekly chart below, highlights the Fibonacci Retracement levels from two major moves. The first Fibonacci retracement (pink), represents the primary move between the January 2002 and the November 2007 low, while the second Fibonacci retracement (purple), is plotted between the September 2017 low and the March 2020 high.

Starts in:
Live now:
Sep 08
( 17:09 GMT )
James Stanley’s Webinar for US Dollar Price Action
Trading Price Action
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

Since rebounding off of the March 2020 highs, the strong correction towards the downside has pertained, up until the current support level of 1.30608, the 61.8% retracement level of the primary move, came into play.

USD/CAD Weekly Chart

USD/CAD Weekly Chart

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa, IG

MACD Crossover – Potential Relief for Bulls

From a short-term perspective, on the four-hour chart below, the Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD), which measures the momentum and direction of the trend, has crossed upward, below the zero line, a possible indication that the trend may reverse towards the upside. However, prices remain below the 50-period moving average, indicating that the trend is still favoring the bears, for now.

Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Recommended by Tammy Da Costa
How can news impact your trades?
Get My Guide

USD/CAD Four-Hour Chart

USD/CAD 4 Hour Chart

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa, IG

Moving Ahead

For now, as long as the current support level holds, a bullish continuation cannot be ruled out.A break above 1.306 could see price action favoring the bulls with 1.13677, the 50% retracement of the short-term move holding as resistance. Meanwhile, a break below, could see the 76.4% retracement level forming as support at 1.26811.

Client Sentiment

Canadian Dollar Price Forecast: USD/CAD Tests Key Fibonacci Support
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Tammy Da Costa
How does sentiment affect the market?
Get My Guide

IGCS shows that, at the time of writing, USD/CAD client sentiment remains bullish, with 66% of retail traders holding long positions. We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment and the fact that clients are net long, suggests that prices may continue to fall.

--- Written by Tammy Da Costa, Market Writer for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Tammy on Twitter: @Tams707

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

ZAR Momentum Halted by Resurgent USD, JSE Top 40 Update
ZAR Momentum Halted by Resurgent USD, JSE Top 40 Update
2020-09-02 11:12:00
EUR/GBP Price Outlook: Support Broken as Euro Weakness Weighs Further
EUR/GBP Price Outlook: Support Broken as Euro Weakness Weighs Further
2020-09-02 10:48:00
FTSE 100 Bounces Off Support on Sterling Weakness and Risk-on Sentiment but Client Positioning Remains Heavily Crowded
FTSE 100 Bounces Off Support on Sterling Weakness and Risk-on Sentiment but Client Positioning Remains Heavily Crowded
2020-09-02 09:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Backs Off 1.35, May Try Again
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Backs Off 1.35, May Try Again
2020-09-02 08:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/CAD
Mixed