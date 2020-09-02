British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Backs Off 1.35, May Try Again

A “PIP” – which stands for Point in Percentage - is the unit of measure used by forex traders to define the smallest change in value between two currencies. Learn how to understand pips in forex here: https://t.co/782gHedGTW https://t.co/2nJgIYTjxU

Indices Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 2.59% France 40: 2.41% FTSE 100: 1.85% US 500: 0.83% Wall Street: 0.72% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/YqkRnmix1G

Emotions are often a key driving force behind #FOMO. If left unchecked, they can lead traders to neglect trading plans and exceed comfortable levels of risk. Read on and get your emotions in check here:https://t.co/eILWbFgHRE https://t.co/41GvZzFMDx

The AB=CD pattern is simple once you know how to spot it and draw the proper Fibonacci retracements. Make your trading strategy as simple as ABCD here: https://t.co/AKmlmaAZBS https://t.co/o9VZ7JVv36

IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.72%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 76.89%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/ps5nsKKANs

Commodities Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.80% Gold: -0.55% Silver: -1.22% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/Acbe9jWXS7

Forex Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.07% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.05% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.12% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.23% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.23% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.27% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/NjfErxonYW

The lack of progress in Congress’ stimulus talks may underpin the #USDollar #Russell2000 index teetering at post-crisis highs as bearish divergence hints at impending correction. 👇 Euro Session Briefing 👇 $USD $RUT https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/session_briefing/euro_open/2020/09/02/US-Dollar-Outlook-Congress-Stimulus-Bill-Impasse-May-Fuel-USD-Recovery.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Moss&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/WA2ogJpRSG

🇪🇸 Unemployment Change (AUG) Actual: 29.8K Previous: -89.8K https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-09-02