EUR/USD
EUR/USD Rates May Rise Ahead of Jackson Hole Economic Symposium
2020-08-25 07:00:00
2020-08-25 07:00:00
US Dollar Rebound May Extend into Day 2 of RNC. Pompeo to Speak
2020-08-24 23:00:00
2020-08-24 23:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Crude Oil Price Bulls Eye Resistance as VIX 'Fear-Gauge' Falls
2020-08-24 16:00:00
2020-08-24 16:00:00
Crude Oil Prices May Rise But Trump, Powell Speeches May Cap Gains
2020-08-24 06:28:00
2020-08-24 06:28:00
Wall Street
Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones & DAX 30 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2020-08-22 04:00:00
2020-08-22 04:00:00
Dow Jones Struggles to Hold Gains. Nikkei 225, Hang Seng May Rebound
2020-08-21 02:00:00
2020-08-21 02:00:00
Gold
Gold Prices at Risk as Markets Brace for Powell Jackson Hole Speech
2020-08-25 06:39:00
2020-08-25 06:39:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU Sinks to Support, Will Gold Bulls React?
2020-08-24 19:42:00
2020-08-24 19:42:00
GBP/USD
British Pound Latest (GBP) - GBP/USD Rallies Capped, GBP/JPY Holds Range
2020-08-25 08:05:00
2020-08-25 08:05:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, Euro, Sterling, Peso, Kiwi & Gold
2020-08-24 15:30:00
2020-08-24 15:30:00
USD/JPY
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, Euro, Sterling, Peso, Kiwi & Gold
2020-08-24 15:30:00
2020-08-24 15:30:00
Shapes of the Recovery: The Recession Alphabet - V, U, W, J, & L
2020-08-24 14:00:00
2020-08-24 14:00:00
  • Emotions are often a key driving force behind #FOMO. If left unchecked, they can lead traders to neglect trading plans and exceed comfortable levels of risk. Read on and get your emotions in check here:https://t.co/eILWbFgHRE https://t.co/t8IcVZBTbS
  • Gold Prices at Risk as Markets Brace for Powell Jackson Hole Speech - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/commodities/2020/08/25/Gold-Prices-at-Risk-as-Markets-Brace-for-Powell-Jackson-Hole-Speech.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Spivak&utm_campaign=twr #XAUUSD #gold #Fed #powell https://t.co/4AuEvhgL0z
  • What are some trading mistakes @nickcawley1 made during his career and what did he learn from them? Find out:https://t.co/y3cckNW22W https://t.co/BWkvFNcxFx
  • Join @PaulRobinsonFX 's #webinar at 5:30 AM ET/9:30 AM GMT for insight on London #FX and #CFD trading. Register here: https://t.co/AoM3UvLtcF https://t.co/oKEztdcfWq
  • 🇵🇱 Unemployment Rate (JUL) Actual: 6.1% Expected: 6.1% Previous: 6.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-25
  • 🇩🇪 Ifo Business Climate (AUG) Actual: 92.6 Expected: 92.2 Previous: 90.4 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-25
  • Germany IFO expects GDP growth of around 7% in Q3 $EUR
  • GBPNZD - 200-dma continues to provide short-term support. #gbpnzd #movingaverages @DailyFXTeam https://t.co/VK5NEaN8dU
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.38%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 77.00%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/JCyRhqrkvN
  • Heads Up:🇵🇱 Unemployment Rate (JUL) due at 08:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 6.1% Previous: 6.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-25
British Pound Latest (GBP) - GBP/USD Rallies Capped, GBP/JPY Holds Range

2020-08-25 08:05:00
Justin McQueen, Analyst
GBP/USD, GBP/JPY Price Analysis & News

  • GBP/USD Rallies Capped as Pair Struggles for Direction
  • GBP/JPY Short Range In Play Before Possible Month-End Flows

GBP/USD Rallies Capped as Pair Struggles for Direction

Implied Daily Range: 1.3000-1.3130

Once again, the Pound continues to struggle for direction with yesterday’s rally stalling above 1.3140 as the US Dollar shows signs of life ahead of the Jackson Hole Symposium. Price action overnight has been much of the same with GBP/USD failing to maintain rallies, which in turn raises downside pressures in the pair. Near-term support lies at 1.3070 where a break below opens the door to 1.3050. As it stands, with little scheduled on the economic calendar, price action will remain choppy until the Jackson Hole Symposium on Thursday where all eyes will be firmly fixed on Chair Powell’s virtual speech.

GBP/USD Daily Time Frame

British Pound Latest (GBP) - GBP/USD Rallies Capped, GBP/JPY Holds Range

GBP/USD Weekly Outlook

GBP/JPY Short Range In Play Before Possible Month-End Flows

Buoyancy in risk markets and a bid in US yields sees cross-JPY on the front-foot. In turn, GBP/JPY has reclaimed the 139 handle, trading in the middle of its recent 138-140 range. Expectations are for this range to hold ahead of the Jackson Hole Symposium. Elsewhere, focus will be on the month-end flows, which are supportive for the Pound, particularly against the US Dollar and the Japanese Yen given the relative outperformance in US and Japanese equities over the UK. Although, this will likely come into play in the final two sessions of the month. (Prior month-end price action)

10 Most Popular Candlestick Patterns

GBPJPY Daily Time Frame

British Pound Latest (GBP) - GBP/USD Rallies Capped, GBP/JPY Holds Range

