S&P 500 Price Outlook: Apple Leads Index to New Highs With Confidence

EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Rebound May Extend into Day 2 of RNC. Pompeo to Speak
2020-08-24 23:00:00
Shapes of the Recovery: The Recession Alphabet - V, U, W, J, & L
2020-08-24 14:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Bulls Eye Resistance as VIX ‘Fear-Gauge’ Falls
2020-08-24 16:00:00
Crude Oil Prices May Rise But Trump, Powell Speeches May Cap Gains
2020-08-24 06:28:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones & DAX 30 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2020-08-22 04:00:00
Dow Jones Struggles to Hold Gains. Nikkei 225, Hang Seng May Rebound
2020-08-21 02:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: XAU Sinks to Support, Will Gold Bulls React?
2020-08-24 19:42:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, Euro, Sterling, Peso, Kiwi & Gold
2020-08-24 15:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, Euro, Sterling, Peso, Kiwi & Gold
2020-08-24 15:30:00
Shapes of the Recovery: The Recession Alphabet - V, U, W, J, & L
2020-08-24 14:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, Euro, Sterling, Peso, Kiwi & Gold
2020-08-24 15:30:00
Shapes of the Recovery: The Recession Alphabet - V, U, W, J, & L
2020-08-24 14:00:00
Real Time News
  • - 💵#USDollar recovery could get extended by the Republican National Convention - 🇺🇸Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is scheduled to appear on day two of the #RNC - 💵Strong Greenback could pull #EURUSD down to a trend-defining cross section https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/asia_am_briefing/2020/08/24/US-Dollar-Rebound-May-Extend-into-Day-2-of-RNC.-Pompeo-to-Speak.html https://t.co/WpZUw7og4E
  • Hello there, traders! In case you missed my weekly geopolitical outlook webinar, see a recording of the event here - https://t.co/C1vr3dJeFD Topics: - #2020Election - US-China Relations - #RNC, #DNC, polling data and more!
  • With the #Fed Economic Policy Symposium just around the corner, now might be a great time to refresh yourself on how central banks can influence #forex markets Learn more through our beginner's guide here - https://www.dailyfx.com/free-trading-guides?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr?ref-author=%20dubrovsky#forecastschoices=Forex_for_Beginners https://t.co/YFBG97Ul1O
  • The British Pound may face heightened selling pressure as Brexit talks yield no results. The US Dollar’s advance may accelerate after the Jackson Hole symposium but pause on the RNC.Get your $GBPJPY market update from @ZabelinDimitri here:https://t.co/Egef6l3CVO https://t.co/VP5Qy9uwh8
  • Update on #Cryptocurrencies #BITCOIN +0.31% #BITCOINCASH +0.67% #ETHEREUM +1.15% #RIPPLE +0.52% #LITECOIN +0.23%
  • "Much in line with moral axiom of 'always a price to pay for everything you do', there is growing concern about the integrity of financial markets. Unlimited #QE and depressed yields have caused..." read the rest of my weekly #USD forecast⬇️ https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/forecast/weekly/usd/2020/08/23/US-Dollar-Decline-May-Accelerate-After-Jackson-Hole-Symposium.html
  • RT @CNBCnow: BREAKING: Salesforce, Amgen, Honeywell to join the Dow Jones Industrial Average. Exxon Mobil, Pfizer, Raytheon to be removed f…
  • The $USD Index (DXY) traded down to a level that has acted as support and resistance since it first become a significant low in 1998. Get your USD technical analysis from @PaulRobinsonFX here: https://t.co/PgBeFoL20W https://t.co/PcyMMuTcc1
  • US Treasury Yields: 2-Year: 0.151% 3-Year: 0.175% 5-Year: 0.282% 7-Year: 0.462% 10-Year: 0.654% 30-Year: 1.356% $TNX
  • 🇰🇷 Consumer Confidence (AUG) Actual: 88.2 Previous: 84.2 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-24
S&P 500 Price Outlook: Apple Leads Index to New Highs With Confidence

S&P 500 Price Outlook: Apple Leads Index to New Highs With Confidence

2020-08-24 21:30:00
Peter Hanks, Analyst
Share:

S&P 500 Forecast:

S&P 500 Price Outlook: Apple Leads Index to New Highs With Confidence

The S&P 500 extended its recovery rally beyond pre-covid levels on Monday after surging more than 1% to claim new record territory. Many financial news outlets attributed the move to upbeat virus news and in anticipation of the Jackson Hole symposium, but assigning such price action to single events directly is rather presumptuous.

Apple Drags S&P 500 Higher: Hourly Price Chart (May 2020 – August 2020)

S&P 500 price chart

To be sure, the emergency authorization of convalescent plasma to treat coronavirus likely played a role in stoking bullish sentiment, but notable outperformance from stocks like Apple could suggest Monday’s price action was more of the same strength from big technology names, rather than a swell in demand for the entire index. To that end, Apple began the session with a notable gap higher before slowly forfeiting gains as the session progressed.

Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by Peter Hanks
Get Your Free Equities Forecast
Get My Guide

Nevertheless, the iPhone-maker finished the session 1.2% higher than it closed Friday. Apple was a key theme highlighted in our weekly equity forecast and it has already shown an appetite to continue its recent surge – which has progressed regardless of broader market performance or fundamental catalysts. Thus, I would attribute some of the bullish break higher to continued outperformance from the index’s largest component instead of a fundamental shift in equity demand on virus news.

S&P 500 Price Chart: Daily Time Frame (January 2020 – August 2020)

S&P 500 price chart

Either way, the S&P 500 enjoyed a technical milestone as it confidentially established price action above resistance offered by prior highs around 3,400. While price activity has slowed in recent weeks, partially due to summer trading conditions, Monday’s break has opened the door for a possible continuation higher. Still, traders will have to overcome the summer doldrums and a looming Jackson Hole symposium if the rally is to continue at this pace.

US 500 MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 17% -2% 1%
Weekly -11% -2% -4%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

That said, it seems the foundation for another leg higher has been laid, but seasonality may work against such a move. As bulls and bears hash it out in the market, follow @PeterHanksFX on Twitter for updates and analysis.

--Written by Peter Hanks, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Peter on Twitter @PeterHanksFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

