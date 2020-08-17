USD/JPY Outlook: Record Decline in Japanese GDP, Key USDJPY levels

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Gold, Dow Jones, US Dollar, Fed and ECB Minutes, Earnings
2020-08-17 12:30:00
EUR/USD Rate Approaches 2020 High as RSI Retains Upward Trend
2020-08-17 03:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Hold Up Despite OPEC+ Output Rise, Demand Drop
2020-08-17 06:16:00
Markets Week Ahead: Gold, Dow Jones, US Dollar, Fed and ECB Minutes, Earnings
2020-08-16 16:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Gold, Dow Jones, US Dollar, Fed and ECB Minutes, Earnings
2020-08-17 12:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Gold, Dow Jones, US Dollar, Fed and ECB Minutes, Earnings
2020-08-16 16:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Levels to Watch as Rebound from August Low Unravels
2020-08-17 05:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Gold, Dow Jones, US Dollar, Fed and ECB Minutes, Earnings
2020-08-16 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Gold, Dow Jones, US Dollar, Fed and ECB Minutes, Earnings
2020-08-17 12:30:00
GBP/USD, FTSE 100 and GBP/NZD Outlooks - UK Weekly Webinar
2020-08-17 12:07:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Outlook: Record Decline in Japanese GDP, Key USDJPY levels
2020-08-17 10:00:00
GBP/USD, USDJPY & More – USD Charts For Next Week
2020-08-14 12:05:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • LIVE NOW: Join Technical Strategist @MBForex for his Weekly Strategy Webinar to review the setups we're tracking into the open of the week! https://t.co/chKtG7ezG9
  • Weekly Strategy Webinar starting in 15mins on DailyFX! https://t.co/lxd5fZnn4H
  • Forex liquidity makes it easy for traders to sell and buy currencies without delay, and also creates tight spreads for favorable quotes. Low costs and large scope to various markets make it the most frequently traded market in the world. Learn more here: https://t.co/5uSWKoLkd6 https://t.co/08EEvbuumx
  • Join @MBForex at 8:30 AM ET/12:30 PM GMT for his weekly strategy #webinar Register here: https://t.co/VAnAfZU02T https://t.co/xctdUPQJRT
  • China's cabinet says will guide lending rates lower
  • Heads Up:🇧🇷 BCB Focus Market Readout due at 11:30 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-17
  • Tune in to @CVecchioFX 's #webinar at 7:30 AM ET/11:30 AM GMT for insight on major event risk in the week ahead. Register here: https://t.co/X8TIhpKxtF https://t.co/l52zcC1Fyc
  • The Canadian Dollar gained with government bond yields. Might USD/CAD find its way to current 2020 lows? Canada’s benchmark stock index, the TSX Composite, faces the March high.Get your $USDCAD market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/0Ba8E2S7vC https://t.co/I0zgg195Wh
  • Tune in to @nickcawley1 's #webinar at 6:30 AM ET/10:30 AM GMT to prepare for key UK events and markets in the week ahead. Register here: https://t.co/xewSeUoDaT https://t.co/wHBtKOmjHe
  • Missed today's Cross-Market Weekly Outlook webinar? See the recording here - https://t.co/1xs4dxz44q #FOMC #USD #stocks #Gold
USD/JPY Outlook: Record Decline in Japanese GDP, Key USDJPY levels

USD/JPY Outlook: Record Decline in Japanese GDP, Key USDJPY levels

2020-08-17 10:00:00
Richard Snow, Markets Writer
Share:

USD/JPY Analysis:

  • Japan experienced its largest quarterly decline in GDP on record establishing third straight quarter of negative growth
  • The Commitment of Traders (CoT) Report reveals a slight long bias amongst hedge funds/speculators despite a softer dollar
  • USD/JPY intraday price action currently at crucial area of confluence as the short term uptrend faces potential threat

Why is GDP Data So Important? – A Guide to GDP Data and Forex Trading

Largest Recorded Decline in Japanese GDP

Japanese GDP came in at -7.8%, slightly worse than the expected figure of -7.6% as Q2 was officially the worst quarterly contraction on record. While there isn’t a single major economy that has been shielded from the economic hardships inflicted by the coronavirus pandemic, the world’s third largest economy has been particularly hard hit as shopping malls stood empty while international demand for motor vehicles, a major Japanese export, dropped significantly.

DailyFX economic calendar

For all market-moving data releases and events see the DailyFX Economic Calendar

For perspective, when comparing the annualized figures, the record drop (-27.8%) is not as bad as that experienced in the US (-32.9%) but remains higher than the Japanese Q1 2009 figure of -17.8% during the global financial crisis.

Commitment of Traders (CoT) Data Reveals Slight Net-Long Positioning

CoT data shows that major hedge funds, also known as the “smart money”, currently hold more long Japanese Yen contracts as opposed to short contracts as there has been a steady decline in shorts (blue) over the last 12 months with longs (orange) remaining pretty flat. We typically witness positions that are reflective of the trend in this data as opposed to client sentiment data which usually counters trends.

Non-commercial Positioning, USD/JPY (inverted)

USD/JPY COT report

Source: Refinitiv, DailyFX

Read our in-depth guide on using the CoT report in forex trading

See Justin McQueen's article for a full report on the most recent CoT data

USD/JPY Key Intraday Technical Levels

Price action immediately after the Japanese GDP data release was largely contained even though the figure missed expectations.

Currently, trading continues around an area of confluence (on the 4-hour chart) where trendline support coincides with the short term low around 106.45. The bullish trend remains intact should price close above the short term trendline. Thereafter, initial resistance appears at the recent swing high and should bullish momentum continue, 107.05 presents the next resistance zone.

However a break and close below trendline support and possibly even a break below short-term support may bring the 106.20 level into focus. Further bearish momentum would then see the 106.00 psychological level as the next level of support.

USD/JPY 4-Hour Chart: Trendline Support Coinciding with Short-Term Low

USD/JPY 4-hour chart

Chart prepared by Richard Snow, IG

Resources used in this analysis:

JPY Forecast
JPY Forecast
Recommended by Richard Snow
Where is JPY likely headed? Read quarterly forecast
Get My Guide

--- Written by Richard Snow for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Richard on Twitter: @RichardSnowFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

GBP/USD, FTSE 100 and GBP/NZD Outlooks - UK Weekly Webinar
GBP/USD, FTSE 100 and GBP/NZD Outlooks - UK Weekly Webinar
2020-08-17 12:07:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: EU/UK Trade Talks Resume, GBP/USD Hints at a Positive Breakout
British Pound (GBP) Latest: EU/UK Trade Talks Resume, GBP/USD Hints at a Positive Breakout
2020-08-17 08:00:00
Nasdaq Leads Nikkei 225 and ASX 200 Lower, US-China Talks Postponed
Nasdaq Leads Nikkei 225 and ASX 200 Lower, US-China Talks Postponed
2020-08-17 02:00:00
Japanese Yen Price Outlook: EUR/JPY, AUD/JPY Levels to Watch
Japanese Yen Price Outlook: EUR/JPY, AUD/JPY Levels to Watch
2020-08-17 01:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/JPY
Bullish
USDOLLAR
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.