0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Dollar Forecast: EUR/USD Price Action Awaits US Retail Figures
2020-08-14 09:30:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Topping? EUR/AUD May Rise as EUR/CAD Falls
2020-08-14 00:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Brace for Impact with US-Iran Tensions Brewing
2020-08-14 05:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Brace for Impact with US-Iran Tensions Brewing
2020-08-13 03:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq 100 Index Falls on Consumer Sentiment Report
2020-08-14 14:30:00
Dow Jones Hits Key Resistance, Nikkei 225 Clears its Own. Dax 30 Ranges
2020-08-14 01:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Selloff Stops at Pandemic Trend Support - Key Levels for XAU/USD
2020-08-13 14:30:00
Gold Prices May Resume Selloff After Digesting Largest Drop in 7 Years
2020-08-13 06:11:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD, USDJPY & More – USD Charts For Next Week
2020-08-14 12:05:00
British Pound Latest - Lockdown Measures Unwound, Brexit Common Ground, GBP/USD Bolstered
2020-08-14 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD, USDJPY & More – USD Charts For Next Week
2020-08-14 12:05:00
USD/JPY Rate May Fall on Disappointing US Retail Sales Data
2020-08-14 07:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • US Treasury Yields: 2-Year: 0.147% 3-Year: 0.180% 5-Year: 0.295% 7-Year: 0.496% 10-Year: 0.695% 30-Year: 1.421% $TNX
  • Hey traders! Wrap up your week with key market highlights from @DailyFX Chief Strategist @JohnKicklighter 👇 https://t.co/9Ovy7OpaVG
  • https://t.co/lZqDLB2PA4
  • Fed's Kaplan: Concerned over debt and budget deficits - BBG
  • Fed's Kaplan says Fed is learning from virus response seen in other countries - BBG
  • After a swift recovery from the March 2020 low, EUR/USD price action has been in favor of the bulls. Get your $EURUSD market update from @Tams707 here: https://t.co/YFy943s86X https://t.co/nU1isz8af3
  • RT @ShehanR2: 🇺🇸🇨🇳 US source said China saw the meeting as a chance to discuss broader issues, such as a proposal to ease their rising tens…
  • 🇺🇸 Michigan 5 Year Inflation Expectations Prel (AUG) Actual: 2.7% Previous: 2.6% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-14
  • 🇺🇸 Michigan Inflation Expectations Prel (AUG) Actual: 3% Previous: 3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-14
  • 🇺🇸 Business Inventories MoM (JUN) Actual: -1.1% Expected: -1.2% Previous: -2.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-14
Nasdaq 100 Index Falls on Consumer Sentiment Report

Nasdaq 100 Index Falls on Consumer Sentiment Report

2020-08-14 14:30:00
Thomas Westwater, Contributor
Share:

Consumer Confidence, Nasdaq 100 Index, COVID – Talking Points

  • University of Michigan Consumer Confidence remains suppressed
  • COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect consumers outlook
  • Nasdaq 100 index drops following consumer sentiment report

The University of Michigan’s preliminary consumer sentiment index crossed the wires at 72.8 versus expectations of 72.5 on Friday morning. The US equity space saw mixed behavior following the report, with the Dow Jones Index climbing near positive territory, however, the Nasdaq 100 index shifted lower into negative territory, down 0.59% at the time of writing. The Michigan data follows some mixed economic prints from earlier Friday morning, with retail sales coming in at 1.2% versus expectations of 2.1%, however, excluding autos, the figure rose 1.9%, beating expectations.

Nasdaq 100 Index Price Chart

NDX Index

Source: IG Charts

While the data for August is an improvement from July, the index remains well off its pre-COVID marks. This comes at a time when state economies across the country grapple with reopening parts of the economy amid rising deaths in recent weeks for the United States. Gauging the current feel on the economy through the Michigan survey’s current conditions index shows a reading of 82.5 versus the prior month’s 82.8 figure. As Fed Chair Powell remarked last month, the economic recovery will depend highly on the path of the virus and stopping the spread.

US Daily Deaths (Line: 7-Day Average)

US Daily Deaths

Source: The COVID Tracking Project

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Thomas Westwater
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

Looking forward, the expectations index printed 66.5 versus expectations of 65.5, and climbing slightly from the previous month’s print. According to the Surveys of Consumers Chief Economist, Richard Curtin, “Bad economic times are anticipated to persist not only during the year ahead, but the majority of consumers expect no return to a period of uninterrupted growth over the next five years.” When viewing the survey in whole, there is little positivity to extract from the report, and looking forward, it may be prudent to continue to keep an eye on the path of the virus and its relation to consumer expectations.

--Written by Thomas Westwater, Intern Analyst for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Thomas on Twitter @FxWestwater

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

GBP/USD, USDJPY & More – USD Charts For Next Week
GBP/USD, USDJPY & More – USD Charts For Next Week
2020-08-14 12:05:00
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD, AUD/NZD Levels to Watch
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD, AUD/NZD Levels to Watch
2020-08-14 11:10:00
Euro Dollar Forecast: EUR/USD Price Action Awaits US Retail Figures
Euro Dollar Forecast: EUR/USD Price Action Awaits US Retail Figures
2020-08-14 09:30:00
British Pound Latest - Lockdown Measures Unwound, Brexit Common Ground, GBP/USD Bolstered
British Pound Latest - Lockdown Measures Unwound, Brexit Common Ground, GBP/USD Bolstered
2020-08-14 08:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Wall Street
Mixed
US Tech 100
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.