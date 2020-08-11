0

News
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Builds Range – Chart Levels Eyed
2020-08-11 17:00:00
US Dollar Bears Increasingly Crowded, GBP/USD Rose on Short-Covering - COT Report
2020-08-11 11:10:00
News
Markets in Limbo as Volatility Gyrates: VIX, EVZ, VXEEM, OVX
2020-08-10 17:46:00
Weekly Crude Oil Technical Forecast: Tedious Trading Continues
2020-08-10 14:00:00
News
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecast: Stocks Slip As Biden Announces VP
2020-08-11 22:00:00
Dow Jones & DAX 30 Forecasts: Lagging Industrials Stymie Gains
2020-08-10 22:00:00
News
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Crashes – Reversal or Retracement?
2020-08-11 16:00:00
Gold Losing Shine on Rising US Rates, NZD/USD Volatility Soars - US Market Open
2020-08-11 13:00:00
News
GBP/USD, AUD/JPY & More: Charts and Technical Outlook
2020-08-11 13:30:00
US Dollar Bears Increasingly Crowded, GBP/USD Rose on Short-Covering - COT Report
2020-08-11 11:10:00
News
US Dollar Consolidates Below Critical Support - Key Levels for DXY Index
2020-08-10 16:00:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, Gold, USD/CAD, USD/MXN, EUR/USD & SPX
2020-08-10 15:30:00
Real Time News
  • Is $AUDJPY readying to extend gains since late March? Prices have lately been trading within the confines of an Ascending Triangle, a bullish continuation pattern To learn more about this chart pattern, read here - https://www.dailyfx.com/education/technical-analysis-chart-patterns/ascending-triangle.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/gMW2GfqVvY
  • New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern: - No decisions yet on whether to delay election - Dissolution of parliament will be delayed (BBG) #Coronavirus #NewZealand
  • See my outlook for Asia-Pacific trade and how #NZD may react to the RBNZ rate decision - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/asia_am_briefing/2020/08/11/NZDUSD-May-Rise-on-RBNZ-Rate-Decision-Tech-Stocks-Extended-Losses.html https://t.co/Kw5VK2c4Cl
  • Join @ddubrovskyFX 's #webinar at 8:00 PM ET/12:00 AM GMT to find out what information you can gain from knowing what other traders are buying or selling. Register here: https://t.co/Bb3CTCTm44 https://t.co/YAzEromwmS
  • 🇰🇷 Unemployment Rate (JUL) Actual: 4.2% Expected: 3.9% Previous: 4.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-11
  • Heads Up:🇰🇷 Unemployment Rate (JUL) due at 23:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 3.9% Previous: 4.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-11
  • The price of Bitcoin may continue to rise if selling pressure in the US Dollar continues to swell in an environment supportive of risk appetite. Get your $btc market update from @ZabelinDimitri here: https://t.co/hTKintKrJZ https://t.co/F9S3WdZAnH
  • #RBNZ Reserve Bank of New Zealand interest rate decision on deck, due Wednesday at 02:00 GMT. $NZD New Zealand Dollar overnight implied volatility readings pushing extremes. #FX #Forex #Trading https://t.co/6V6tzUSguY
  • #Euro strength wanes as the bloc currency gives back recent gains against its US Dollar peer. Get your $EURUSD market update from @RichDvorakFX here:https://t.co/ILCwlh7N8Z https://t.co/cjP6PfdpmP
  • Tesla reports 5 for 1 stock split according to Bloomberg $TSLA
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecast: Stocks Slip As Biden Announces VP

2020-08-11 22:00:00
Peter Hanks, Analyst
Share:

Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Price Outlook:

  • The Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500 all closed in the red as yields popped and gold stumbled
  • Another lower close for the Nasdaq marks the third consecutive daily loss, the first such streak since March
  • Will the selection of Kamala Harris tangibly impact markets or was the selloff merely coincidental?

The Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500 fell sharply into the close to round out an unusual day of price action. Slipping gold and silver prices, a US Dollar whipsaw and rising yields were some of the other notable developments, all of which took place earlier in the session. The catalyst behind these moves was widely argued, but an announcement from Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden may take center stage heading into the latter half of the week.

In a Tweet shortly after the market close, Mr. Biden announced California Senator Kamala Harris as his Vice President pick, despite their clashes in prior debates. While the role of the Vice President is typically limited, Wall Street may have reservations about some of the policy Harris intends to pursue if elected. Tax cut rollbacks and a new tax levied on financial trading transactions are two of the most prominent proposals that could ruffle feathers on Wall Street.

Recommended by Peter Hanks
Get Your Free Equities Forecast
Get My Guide

Since some Americans believe, if elected, that Biden will quickly step aside to allow Harris to take the helm, her policy may fall under greater scrutiny than is normal. Regardless, election night is some distance away so both candidates and their running mates will have ample opportunity to further flesh out their economic policy plans as well as their tax intentions. Thus, it is too early to say with certainty that the declines are due to Harris on the Biden ticket, but a follow-through in the days ahead could begin to provide evidence for the argument.

Nasdaq 100 Price Chart: 4 – Hour Time Frame (April 2020 – August 2020)

Nasdaq 100

Either way, the Nasdaq 100 stands on precarious footing above an area that has influenced price previously. Teetering above 10,900, a daily close beneath the level could open the door to further losses, so the technical landscape is rather tenuous. If broken, the subsequent support may materialize at confluent support around 10,600. In the meantime, follow @PeterHanksFX on Twitter for updates and analysis.

--Written by Peter Hanks, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Peter on Twitter @PeterHanksFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

New Zealand Dollar Forecast: Kiwi in Focus as RBNZ Decision Looms
2020-08-11 21:40:00
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Builds Range – Chart Levels Eyed
2020-08-11 17:00:00
FTSE 100 Forecast for the Week Ahead: Key Data Due as Momentum Fades
2020-08-11 16:00:00
GBP/USD, AUD/JPY & More: Charts and Technical Outlook
2020-08-11 13:30:00
