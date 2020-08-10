FTSE 100 Forecast for the Week Ahead: Key Data Due as Momentum Fades

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD
2020-08-10 19:36:00
Markets in Limbo as Volatility Gyrates: VIX, EVZ, VXEEM, OVX
2020-08-10 17:46:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets in Limbo as Volatility Gyrates: VIX, EVZ, VXEEM, OVX
2020-08-10 17:46:00
Weekly Crude Oil Technical Forecast: Tedious Trading Continues
2020-08-10 14:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Leads Mixed Nikkei 225 and ASX 200, DBS Boosts Straits Times
2020-08-06 04:00:00
S&P 500 Just Behind the Nasdaq 100 in its Bid for a New High, Dow Jones Lags
2020-08-05 12:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, Gold, USD/CAD, USD/MXN, EUR/USD & SPX
2020-08-10 15:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Gold , Nasdaq 100, US-China Woes. Stimulus?
2020-08-10 12:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD
2020-08-10 19:36:00
US Dollar Consolidates Below Critical Support - Key Levels for DXY Index
2020-08-10 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Consolidates Below Critical Support - Key Levels for DXY Index
2020-08-10 16:00:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, Gold, USD/CAD, USD/MXN, EUR/USD & SPX
2020-08-10 15:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Here is my go-to 'growth-tech' to 'blue chip' ratio (Nasdaq/Dow) overlaid with the $SPX in green. The speculative chase eased today https://t.co/uZQpgtLDEu
  • To all of the Chicago-area traders: stay safe. https://t.co/CElCspMSMv
  • #IMF Board says #Fed asset purchases could be expanded - BBG
  • US Equities update (Monday Close): $DJI +1.31% $SPX +0.28% $NDX -0.49% $RUT +0.99% $VIX -0.68%
  • Indices Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 0.56% France 40: 0.55% FTSE 100: 0.49% Wall Street: -0.01% US 500: -0.01% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/8KJfoSaNMH
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Fed Evans Speech due at 20:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-10
  • US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/analyst_picks/todays_picks/james_stanley/2020/08/10/US-Dollar-Price-Action-Setups-JS-EUR-USD-GBP-USD-EURUSD-GBPUSD.html https://t.co/jT4cPEJq6K
  • Upcoming UK GDP data could stoke FTSE 100 volatility as the index bleeds lower. Get your #FTSE market update from @PeterHanksFX here:https://t.co/FErGxPFRh4 https://t.co/7lBSRR8lAr
  • Commodities Update: NYM WTI Crude 42.01 (+1.92%), ICE Brent Crude 45.02 (+1.40%), NYM NYH Gasoline 123.30 (+2.10%). [delayed]
  • Commodities Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 2.62% Oil - US Crude: -0.09% Gold: -0.48% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/vsc2gKp0bv
FTSE 100 Forecast for the Week Ahead: Key Data Due as Momentum Fades

FTSE 100 Forecast for the Week Ahead: Key Data Due as Momentum Fades

2020-08-10 17:15:00
Peter Hanks, Analyst
Share:

FTSE 100 Price Outlook:

  • Upcoming UK GDP data could stoke FTSE 100 volatility as the index bleeds lower
  • That said, price may react rather unimpressively amid a broader decline in volatility which might make the index a prime candidate for range trading opportunities
  • Either way, recent price action has created a worrisome trend for the equity index as GBP/USD treads higher

FTSE 100 Forecast for the Week Ahead: Key Data Due as Momentum Fades

The FTSE 100 could enjoy a dose of volatility this week amid an otherwise calm month of August as key growth data from the United Kingdom is due. As with most of the world, coronavirus has hobbled the UK economy, thus affording economic activity metrics a crucial role in equity performance. With that in mind, traders and investors should keep a close watch on the upcoming release and subsequent price reaction as the FTSE 100 begins to show bullish momentum has exited the index.

dailyfx economic calendar

Source: DailyFX Economic Calendar

Therefore, the importance of the data could serve to accelerate losses if a poor result is realized, or perhaps slow the descent if growth has recovered quicker than expected. That being said, there is little to suggest the print will immediately spark a drastic increase in volatility as a broader decline in volatility has gripped markets amid the height of the summer doldrums. In any case, if a scheduled event were to revive bullish appetite for the FTSE 100, GDP data may be the most likely.

FTSE 100 Price Chart: 1 – Hour Time Frame (June 2020 – August 2020)

FTSE 100 price chart

To that end, key technical levels should be outlined prior to the event in case of a notable reaction. Weeks of indecision has seen the FTSE 100 slip into a quiet trading range, effectively bouncing between resistance around the 6,300 mark and support just south of 5,900.

FTSE 100 Price Chart: 4 – Hour Time Frame (March 2020 – August 2020)

FTSE 100 price chart

While I am hesitant to suggest the upcoming data will spark a break out in either direction, it could fuel further losses that have begun to pile up after weeks of fading bullish momentum. Therefore, the FTSE 100 appears to be a rather weak candidate for break out trading strategies, but could prove enticing for range traders. In the meantime, follow @PeterHanksFX on Twitter for earnings updates and analysis as they arrive.

--Written by Peter Hanks, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Peter on Twitter @PeterHanksFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Markets in Limbo as Volatility Gyrates: VIX, EVZ, VXEEM, OVX
Markets in Limbo as Volatility Gyrates: VIX, EVZ, VXEEM, OVX
2020-08-10 17:46:00
Gold Price Steadies After Friday's Sell-Off, Silver's Volatility Remains Elevated
Gold Price Steadies After Friday's Sell-Off, Silver's Volatility Remains Elevated
2020-08-10 11:05:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Nudges Higher, FTSE 100 Picks-Up as President Trump Takes Action
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Nudges Higher, FTSE 100 Picks-Up as President Trump Takes Action
2020-08-10 08:04:00
Gold Price Outlook: Pullback On The Cards Amid Escalating US-China Tensions
Gold Price Outlook: Pullback On The Cards Amid Escalating US-China Tensions
2020-08-10 01:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

FTSE 100
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.