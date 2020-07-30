0

EUR/USD
German Quarterly GDP Falls at The Fastest Rate in 50 Years, EUR/USD Little Changed
2020-07-30 08:23:00
EUR/USD, AUD/USD, GBP/USD Analysis. US Dollar At a Turning Point?
2020-07-30 03:00:00
Hang Seng Index Rebounds, Silver Consolidates. Crude Oil May Fall
2020-07-29 05:00:00
Crude Oil Prices May Fall if the Fed Dithers on Stimulus Boost
2020-07-29 01:00:00
Russell 2000, US Stocks May Rise Despite Dismal Q2 GDP Data
2020-07-30 07:00:00
Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones Forecast: Stocks Survive Fed, How About Earnings?
2020-07-29 21:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU All-Time-Highs, More to Go?
2020-07-29 16:30:00
Shapes of the Recovery: The Recession Alphabet - V, U, W, J, & L
2020-07-29 15:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Struggling to Break Above 1.30
2020-07-30 08:00:00
EUR/USD, AUD/USD, GBP/USD Analysis. US Dollar At a Turning Point?
2020-07-30 03:00:00
Shapes of the Recovery: The Recession Alphabet - V, U, W, J, & L
2020-07-29 15:30:00
US Recession Watch, July 2020 - Shapes of the Recovery: J-Curve
2020-07-29 14:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Struggling to Break Above 1.30

2020-07-30 08:00:00
Martin Essex, MSTA, Analyst
GBP price, news and analysis:

  • As sentiment worsens in global markets Thursday, GBP/USD is struggling to break above “round number” resistance at 1.30.
  • That said, there is little more resistance ahead of the March 9 high at 1.32 so an advance above 1.30 would likely bring 1.32 into the frame as a potential target.

GBP/USD struggling near-term

GBP/USD looks to be consolidating its recent gains near-term after poking its head above 1.30 “round number” resistance in US trading Wednesday when the Federal Reserve left US interest raters unchanged, as expected, but accompanied the announcement with a broadly bearish statement – saying it will use its “full range of tools” if needed to boost a US economy hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

Almost immediately, GBP/USD dropped back but the 1.32 high touched on March 9 still seems a reasonable target if 1.30 can be breached conclusively.

You can find a forex trader’s guide to the Federal Reserve here

GBP/USD Price Chart, One-Hour Timeframe (July 20 – 30, 2020)

Latest GBP/USD price chart.

Chart by IG (You can click on it for a larger image)

GBP/USD BULLISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -3% 2% 0%
Weekly -13% 12% 2%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

This session’s big release will be the US second-quarter GDP data, with the advance number expected to show a drop of more than 34% quarter/quarter annualized. Further ahead, the next important date in the UK will be August 6, when the Bank of England will announce its decision on monetary policy. Like the Fed, it is expected to leave all its settings unchanged.

We look at currencies regularly in the DailyFX Trading Global Markets Decoded podcasts that you can find here on Apple or wherever you go for your podcasts

GBP Forecast
GBP Forecast
Recommended by Martin Essex, MSTA
Download our Q3 GBP forecast
Get My Guide

--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst and Editor

Feel free to contact me via Twitter @MartinSEssex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

German Quarterly GDP Falls at The Fastest Rate in 50 Years, EUR/USD Little Changed
German Quarterly GDP Falls at The Fastest Rate in 50 Years, EUR/USD Little Changed
2020-07-30 08:23:00
Nikkei 225 Fluctuates With ASX 200 after Fed Sends Dovish Messages
Nikkei 225 Fluctuates With ASX 200 after Fed Sends Dovish Messages
2020-07-30 02:00:00
Japanese Yen Time Cycle: Implications for AUD/JPY and EUR/JPY Rates
Japanese Yen Time Cycle: Implications for AUD/JPY and EUR/JPY Rates
2020-07-30 01:00:00
Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones Forecast: Stocks Survive Fed, How About Earnings?
Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones Forecast: Stocks Survive Fed, How About Earnings?
2020-07-29 21:00:00
