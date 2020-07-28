Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Threatens Breakdown Ahead of Fed

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Paces Big Drop for July as Consumer Confidence Wanes
2020-07-28 16:40:00
Euro Forecast: Exhaustion Arrives as Rallies Reach Resistance - Key Levels for EUR/JPY & EUR/USD
2020-07-28 14:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price May Reverse Lower- Brent Oil Forecast
2020-07-27 09:30:00
Crude Oil Prices May Rise with Stocks, Gold Hits Record High
2020-07-27 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Fed Meeting Preview: Gold, Dow, US Dollar Outlook as FOMC Looms
2020-07-28 23:55:00
FTSE 100 Price Analysis: FTSE 100 Flirts with Key Fibonacci Levels
2020-07-28 18:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Fed Meeting Preview: Gold, Dow, US Dollar Outlook as FOMC Looms
2020-07-28 23:55:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Breakout to Record Highs- What Now?
2020-07-28 19:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD, Silver Charts and More
2020-07-28 11:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Set to Consolidate After Recent Gains
2020-07-28 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Price Forecast: USDJPY Dropping Towards Key Level of Support
2020-07-28 19:00:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, Gold, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD & SPX
2020-07-27 15:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Heads Up:🇦🇺 Inflation Rate QoQ (Q2) due at 01:30 GMT (15min) Expected: -2% Previous: 0.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-29
  • Heads Up:🇦🇺 Inflation Rate YoY (Q2) due at 01:30 GMT (15min) Expected: -0.4% Previous: 2.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-29
  • The FTSE has been going nowhere fast, as it continues to build on a range dating back to the middle of June. Get your #FTSE technical analysis from @PaulRobinsonFX here: https://t.co/QdDXgBzcza https://t.co/nEQQPYthyA
  • Japan credit outlook has been revised down to negative from stable by Fitch - BBG #coronavirus
  • The #gold breakout is underway with the rally now approaching initial topside resistance objectives. Get your $XAUUSD technical analysis from @MBForex here: https://t.co/Ong6WBvqf0 https://t.co/QDpvpRBo10
  • Market snapshot: #AUD, #NZD slightly higher with US equity futures. #Gold is also up with crude oil
  • My outlook for #gold ahead of the FOMC rate decision tomorrow⬇️ https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/forecast/weekly/chf/2020/07/24/Gold-Price-Outlook-Bullish-on-FOMC-Rate-Decision-US-Relief-Bill.html
  • - #AUD could rise on local CPI data amid signs of economic stabilization - China-sensitive currency for now may shrug at tension between Washington, Beijing for now - #AUDUSD rally could encounter a degree of friction at a multi-month resistance zone https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/asia_am_briefing/2020/07/28/AUD-May-Extend-Rally-on-CPI-Data-Despite-Regional-Political-Risks.html
  • DAX 30 traders struggle to breach resistance marked by prior highs around 12,930. Get your #DAX market update from @PeterHanksFX here: https://t.co/nnDOY6wE84 https://t.co/xqbc315TGQ
  • USD/JPY dropping towards a major level of support as the USD sell-off continues. Get your $USDJPY market update from @RichardSnowFX here: https://t.co/5YXyDwyKYM https://t.co/tAwRQF27fm
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Threatens Breakdown Ahead of Fed

Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Threatens Breakdown Ahead of Fed

2020-07-28 22:00:00
Peter Hanks, Analyst
Share:

Canadian Dollar Price Outlook:

Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Threatens Breakdown Ahead of Fed

US Dollar weakness has been a prevalent theme in capital markets as of late, as the world’s reserve currency continues its downward spiral and other assets, commodities and currencies gain as a result. USD/CAD is no exception as the pair recently fell to its lowest level since early June. Prior to the swing low in June, the 1.3340 level in USD/CAD has not been seen since the early stages of the coronavirus crash in March.

USD/CAD Price Chart: 4 - Hour Time Frame (January 2020 – July 2020)

USD/CAD price chart

While recent price action and movement in other markets may suggest a further decline in the USD/CAD exchange rate, the looming Federal Open Market Committee meeting on Wednesday has potential to shake up the pair’s outlook. As it stands, analysts have asserted US Dollar weakness has been derived from the Fed’s willingness to offer accommodative monetary policy and expand its balance sheet. Thus, an event at which this trend could change possesses huge influence over the Greenback.

USD/CAD BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 6% -8% 1%
Weekly 12% -9% 4%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

With that in mind, USD bulls will look for any indication in either action or language from the Fed that would suggest the tap is being turned off and the flow of Dollars into the market will slow. I would argue this is rather unlikely at this stage as few Fed members have suggested as much, and as a result, market expectations are likely keyed into this theme as well.

USD/CAD Price Chart: 1 - Hour Time Frame (May - July)

USD/CAD price chart

Therefore, a surprise shift to the hawkish side could spark a quick Dollar rally, but betting on an unlikely outcome as the pair grasps at support seems to rely heavily on hope – a poor strategy to be sure. Consequently, the meeting may fail to deliver a massive shock of volatility if outcomes align with expectations, but it may allow for a continuation downward in USD/CAD in the weeks ahead.

4 Steps to Trading Forex Break Outs

Since price currently resides on potential support, levels of invalidation can be set slightly above recent swing highs, while areas of interest take shape beneath the 1.33 area. Regardless of the Fed’s eventual action, price progression often slows ahead of major events as traders seek to avoid event risk, so a continuation of the norm and passing of event risk could see USD/CAD continue lower. For further updates and analysis, follow @PeterHanksFX on Twitter.

--Written by Peter Hanks, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Peter on Twitter @PeterHanksFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Bitcoin Forecast: BTC Price Breaking Out as US Dollar Crumbles
Bitcoin Forecast: BTC Price Breaking Out as US Dollar Crumbles
2020-07-28 21:55:00
USD/JPY Price Forecast: USDJPY Dropping Towards Key Level of Support
USD/JPY Price Forecast: USDJPY Dropping Towards Key Level of Support
2020-07-28 19:00:00
FTSE 100 Price Analysis: FTSE 100 Flirts with Key Fibonacci Levels
FTSE 100 Price Analysis: FTSE 100 Flirts with Key Fibonacci Levels
2020-07-28 18:00:00
DAX 30 & CAC 40 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
DAX 30 & CAC 40 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2020-07-28 17:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/CAD
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.