Australian Dollar Forecast: Key AUD/USD Levels to Watch
Australian Dollar Analysis and Talking Points
AUD/USD | Lacking Direction
The Australian Dollar has seen a rather calm week of trading with AUD/USD trading in sideways fashion. As it stands, the 0.70 handle continues to keep further upside in the pair at bay in light of the recent stalling across the equity space. While progress in regards to possible COVID-19 vaccines has helped keep risk sentiment firm, the continued rise in virus cases in Southern US states provides investors with plenty of reasons to remain cautious. The key concern being a more widespread shutdown of US states, which could place the US recovery on halt, thus weighing on high beta currencies, most notably the AUD and NZD.
AUD/USD & AUD/JPY Testing Resistance
As we look to next week, there is little in the way of notable highlights for Australia, as such, external factors will likely be the key driver for the Australian Dollar. The key areas of interest for the AUDUSD and AUDJPY is at 0.7000 and 75.00, respectively. That said, while the Aussie is vulnerable to pullbacks, downside in AUDUSD is likely to meet demand from 0.6900-0.6920 in the absence of material drop in risk appetite.
Australian Dollar Technical Outlook
Implied Weekly Range: 0.6900-0.7070
Support
Resistance
0.6920
-
0.7000
-
0.6900
-
0.7040
Weekly High
0.6820
50% Fib
0.7062
2020 High
AUD/USD Price Chart: Daily Time Frame
Source: IG Charts
