Australian Dollar Forecast: Key AUD/USD Levels to Watch

EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD, Gold Price & More – Charts For Next Week
2020-07-17 11:30:00
EUR/USD Price Forecast: Levels to Consider Ahead of the EU Summit
2020-07-17 09:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/CAD Price Outlook: Dollar Builds a Base, Loonie Eyes Oil
2020-07-16 21:47:00
Crude Oil, S&P 500 & Gold: Index & Commodity Charts
2020-07-15 11:42:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Price Outlook: Bank Earnings Warn of Unusual Recession Ahead
2020-07-14 21:30:00
Dow Jones Price Analysis: Conflicted As Earnings Season Begins
2020-07-14 15:45:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD, Gold Price & More – Charts For Next Week
2020-07-17 11:30:00
Gold Prices Vulnerable as RSI Snaps Upward Trend
2020-07-17 00:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD May Receive a Boost Next Week on Vaccine News
2020-07-17 08:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD
2020-07-16 17:05:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: Testing Major Channel Support - Levels for DXY Index
2020-07-15 20:15:00
Japanese Yen Price Outlook: USD/JPY Recovery at Risk into Resistance
2020-07-14 15:30:00
Australian Dollar Forecast: Key AUD/USD Levels to Watch

Australian Dollar Forecast: Key AUD/USD Levels to Watch

2020-07-17 11:05:00
Justin McQueen, Analyst
Share:

Australian Dollar Analysis and Talking Points

AUD/USD | Lacking Direction

The Australian Dollar has seen a rather calm week of trading with AUD/USD trading in sideways fashion. As it stands, the 0.70 handle continues to keep further upside in the pair at bay in light of the recent stalling across the equity space. While progress in regards to possible COVID-19 vaccines has helped keep risk sentiment firm, the continued rise in virus cases in Southern US states provides investors with plenty of reasons to remain cautious. The key concern being a more widespread shutdown of US states, which could place the US recovery on halt, thus weighing on high beta currencies, most notably the AUD and NZD.

AUD/USD BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 17% -5% 1%
Weekly 10% 9% 10%
Learn how to use Sentiment in your trading strategy
Get My Guide

AUD/USD & AUD/JPY Testing Resistance

As we look to next week, there is little in the way of notable highlights for Australia, as such, external factors will likely be the key driver for the Australian Dollar. The key areas of interest for the AUDUSD and AUDJPY is at 0.7000 and 75.00, respectively. That said, while the Aussie is vulnerable to pullbacks, downside in AUDUSD is likely to meet demand from 0.6900-0.6920 in the absence of material drop in risk appetite.

AUD Forecast
AUD Forecast
Recommended by Justin McQueen
Download our fresh Q3 AUD Forecast
Get My Guide

Australian Dollar Technical Outlook

Implied Weekly Range: 0.6900-0.7070

Support

Resistance

0.6920

-

0.7000

-

0.6900

-

0.7040

Weekly High

0.6820

50% Fib

0.7062

2020 High

AUD/USD Price Chart: Daily Time Frame

Australian Dollar Forecast: Key AUD/USD Levels to Watch

Source: IG Charts

--- Written by Justin McQueen, Market Analyst

Follow Justin on Twitter @JMcQueenFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

