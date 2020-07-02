We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
DAX 30, EUR/USD Poised to Rise with US Jobs Data in View
2020-07-02 07:00:00
EUR/USD RSI Retains Bullish Trend Ahead of US Employment Report
2020-07-02 05:00:00
Crude Oil Prices May Fall as FOMC Minutes Help Form Double Top
2020-07-01 06:00:00
Gold Prices at Risk as Crude Oil Awaits Canada GDP Data
2020-06-30 06:00:00
Stock Market Outlook: Dow Eyes China Tension & Dollar-Yuan
2020-07-01 13:25:00
Dow Jones May Rise on Positioning Signals, S&P 500 Eyes Resistance
2020-07-01 03:00:00
Gold Prices at Risk if US Jobs Data Cools Fed Stimulus Prospects
2020-07-02 06:15:00
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Breakout to Fresh Highs Begins Pull Back
2020-07-01 17:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Facing New Test at 1.25
2020-07-02 08:00:00
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short GBP/USD for the first time since Jun 18, 2020 when GBP/USD traded near 1.24.
2020-07-02 01:23:00
NFP: Nonfarm Payrolls Drives the US Dollar & Forex Volatility
2020-07-01 18:30:00
US Dollar Forecast: Rebound Losing Steam Ahead of June NFP
2020-07-01 14:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Facing New Test at 1.25

2020-07-02 08:00:00
Martin Essex, MSTA, Analyst
Share:

GBP price, news and analysis:

  • GBP/USD has broken convincingly to the upside from a downward-sloping channel on the daily chart that has been in place since June 10.
  • Now, however, it faces a further hurdle at the psychologically-important 1.25 level and is looking overbought near-term.

GBP/USD tests resistance

GBP/USD has broken above a downward-sloping resistance line on the daily chart that marks the upper boundary of a channel in place since June 10, when the pair hit a three-month high. However, it now faces further resistance at the psychologically-important 1.25 level, which could at least slow down any further progress near-term.

Moreover, as the chart below shows, GBP/USD is now close to being overbought, with the 14-period relative strength index (RSI) hovering around the 70 level that suggests an overbought market. The pair will therefore have to not only breach 1.25 but stay there even if some short-covering emerges at that level.

GBP/USD Price Chart, One-Hour Timeframe (June 29 – July 2, 2020)

Latest GBP/USD price chart.

Chart by IG (You can click on it for a larger image)

Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Recommended by Martin Essex, MSTA
Get My Guide

From a fundamental perspective, the progress of GBP/USD – like most other assets – will depend on this session’s US non-farm payrolls data. Strong US jobs growth in June is expected but there is little consensus among analysts about how large the increase will be.

Check out the latest DailyFX Trading Global Markets Decoded podcast with investor Jim Rogers that you can find here on Apple or wherever you go for your podcasts

--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst and Editor

Feel free to contact me on Twitter @MartinSEssex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

