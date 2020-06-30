Market Sentiment: Strong China PMI Fails to Lift AUD/USD, EUR/USD, GBP/USD | Webinar
Market sentiment analysis:
- Trader confidence remains weak judging by further declines in ‘risk-on’ pairs like AUD/USD, EUR/USD and GBP/USD despite a strong June manufacturing PMI from China.
- Sentiment is weak towards stocks too, while physical gold remains the asset of choice.
Trader sentiment stuck in neutral
Traders remain wary of stocks and “risk-on” currency pairs such as AUD/USD, EUR/USD and GBP/USD despite a better-than expected purchasing managers’ index for the Chinese manufacturing sector in June. While the US Dollar edges higher, the gold price is weaker but still close to its highest level since November 2012.
Gold Price Chart, Monthly Timeframe (January 2011 – June 30, 2020)
In this webinar, I looked at the trends in the major currency, commodity and stock markets, at the forward-looking data on the economic calendar this week, at the IG Client Sentiment page on the DailyFX website, and at the IG Client Sentiment reports that accompany it.
