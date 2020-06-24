We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Technical Outlook: EUR/USD Trend Compression- Breakout Levels
2020-06-24 15:30:00
Euro Eyes Trend Top vs USD, EUR/CHF Rise May Flag Market Cheer
2020-06-24 07:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil, DAX & Silver: Index & Commodity Charts
2020-06-24 11:35:00
Crude Oil Prices May Fall as Market Mood Turns Sour
2020-06-24 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecasts: Stocks Pulled Higher by Tech
2020-06-24 21:45:00
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Jun 16, 2020 15:00 GMT when Wall Street traded near 26,276.60.
2020-06-24 17:23:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Eyes Jobless Claims Data as New Virus Cases Spike
2020-06-24 20:00:00
Gold Price Breakout In for a Big Test
2020-06-24 12:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Upward Momentum Fading, FTSE Falling
2020-06-24 08:00:00
US Recession Watch, June 2020 - The Deceitful US Yield Curve
2020-06-23 18:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Price Outlook: USD/JPY Rebound Could be Short Lived
2020-06-24 18:30:00
US Recession Watch, June 2020 - The Deceitful US Yield Curve
2020-06-23 18:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • 🇯🇵 Foreign Bond Investment (20/JUN) Actual: ¥1,542.0B Previous: ¥1656.6B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-24
  • Heads Up:🇯🇵 Foreign Bond Investment (20/JUN) due at 23:50 GMT (15min) Previous: ¥1656.6B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-24
  • A break below the lower trend-line should help usher in some momentum. However, we may need to see the risk trade come apart (stocks drop) for oil to really begin rolling lower. Get your crude #oil market update from @PaulRobinsonFX here:https://t.co/uohpiPsj5e https://t.co/Id0WiD58NZ
  • ⬇️Asia Preview⬇️ - 🇦🇺Australian Dollar, Asia-Pacific stocks may fall on geopolitical strains, rising Covid-19 cases - 🇪🇺🇺🇸EU-US trade tensions, widening regional credit spreads likely to amplify regional stock losses - #AUDUSD analysis https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/asia_am_briefing/2020/06/24/AUD-APAC-Stocks-at-Risk-on-US-EU-Trade-Tensions-Rising-Virus-Cases.html
  • 🇳🇿 Balance of Trade (MAY) Actual: N$1,253M Previous: N$1267M https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-24
  • The International Monetary Fund updated it's World Economic Outlook Growth Projections Wednesday morning, revealing a downgraded forecast for the world economy than previously projected. Get your market update from @FxWestwater here:https://t.co/7sjIWOYcgT https://t.co/3y5xoMvkkF
  • Heads Up:🇳🇿 Balance of Trade (MAY) due at 22:45 GMT (15min) Previous: N$1267M https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-24
  • US may consider tariffs on Chinese seafood in lobster spat -BBG
  • Gold Price Outlook - via @DailyFX $XAU $GLD $GC_F https://t.co/Z7SrpZBHj5
  • $EURUSD Daily Pivot Points: S3: 1.1121 S2: 1.1213 S1: 1.126 R1: 1.1352 R2: 1.1397 R3: 1.1489 https://www.dailyfx.com/pivot-points?ref=SubNav?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecasts: Stocks Pulled Higher by Tech

Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecasts: Stocks Pulled Higher by Tech

2020-06-24 21:45:00
Peter Hanks, Analyst
Share:

Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Price Outlook:

  • While the Dow Jones and S&P 500 struggle with capturing prior highs, the Nasdaq 100 presses higher
  • Just five tech stocks are responsible for much of the recovery rally and the concentration in these stocks has never been higher
  • Elsewhere, emerging technical patterns on the Dow and S&P 500 might be a sign of weakness ahead

Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecasts: Stocks Pulled Higher by Tech

Although some market pundits and online forums have adopted the belief that “stocks only go up,” Wednesday’s price action dealt a blow to the recently popularized mantra and a deeper look at what has lead stocks higher in recent months might suggest that, in fact, only a few stocks are responsible for the majority of gains. The stocks in question are none other than the five largest corporations listed on the Nasdaq 100 index, namely Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Google and Facebook.

largest nasdaq 100 technology stocks

Together, these companies account for roughly 45% of the Nasdaq and the market’s exposure to the five largest stocks on the S&P 500 has never been higher – even during the height of the Dot Com bubble. While it can be argued the outperformance of these select stocks is warranted to some degree, it is an entirely difficult discussion to claim a continuation higher for the broader market is a given due to a few well positioned corporations.

To be sure, a high concentration in a handful of stocks is a common occurrence and it can persist for some time, but I am hesitant to suggest this degree is sustainable in the long term. Similarly, there is little to suggest stocks have already reached their zenith as investors continue to enjoy the prospect of an accommodative Federal Reserve.

{{FOREX_FOR_BEGINNERS}}

Nasdaq 100 Technical Outlook

With the main drivers of the recovery rally understood, it is rather unsurprising to see the Nasdaq 100 at the forefront of risk appetite. Further still, the tech-heavy index has enjoyed a relatively encouraging technical backdrop because of its leadership, whereas the Dow Jones and S&P 500 have begun to show signs of weakness.

Nasdaq 100 Price Chart: 4 – Hour Time Frame (February – June)

nasdaq 100 price chart

Dow Jones Technical Outlook

While the Nasdaq has recently established a new high, the Dow Jones remains a laggard and recent price action reveals building potential for a lower-low. Thus, holding above the Fibonacci level at 25,220 and the subsequent June swing-low at 24,565 may prove pivotal for the technical outlook of the industrial average. A break below 24,565 would signify a significant technical downgrade, in my opinion, and would open the door to further losses as it would work to establish a visible downtrend from the June peak.

Dow Jones Price Chart: 4 – Hour Time Frame (February – June)

dow jones price chart

S&P 500 Technical Outlook

Much of the same can be said for the S&P 500 which also runs the risk of a new lower-low after posting a series of failed attempts higher over the last two weeks. Without a fresh break above the June crest, the most important technical level for the S&P 500 may be the June swing-low at 2,933. A move to this level would see the index cross the psychologically significant 3,000 mark and progress the formation of a bearish technical pattern.

S&P 500 Price Chart: 4 – Hour Time Frame (February – June)

S&P 500 price chart

While it is hard to argue the Nasdaq is not in the driver’s seat from a sentiment and price discovery perspective, the weakening technical outlooks on both the Dow Jones and S&P 500 should not be ignored. As it stands, fears of a second coronavirus wave seem to be the driving bearish factor, so swings in sentiment will likely be derived from the progression of that theme.

Starts in:
Live now:
Jul 01
( 15:07 GMT )
Recommended by Peter Hanks
Weekly Stock Market Outlook
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

Either way, recent volatility and an inability for indices – other than the Nasdaq – to establish fresh highs in June could be a sign of waning bullish appetite in the coming weeks. In the meantime, follow @PeterHanksFX on Twitter for updates.

--Written by Peter Hanks, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Peter on Twitter @PeterHanksFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price Eyes Jobless Claims Data as New Virus Cases Spike
Gold Price Eyes Jobless Claims Data as New Virus Cases Spike
2020-06-24 20:00:00
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD, CAD/JPY & NZD/CAD Levels
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD, CAD/JPY & NZD/CAD Levels
2020-06-24 18:45:00
NZD/USD Price Outlook: RBNZ Jawbones New Zealand Dollar Lower
NZD/USD Price Outlook: RBNZ Jawbones New Zealand Dollar Lower
2020-06-24 17:35:00
US Dollar Ticks Higher on Downgraded IMF Global Growth Forecast
US Dollar Ticks Higher on Downgraded IMF Global Growth Forecast
2020-06-24 17:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

US Tech 100
Wall Street
Bearish
US 500
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.