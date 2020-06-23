Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Ignores White House Whiplash

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Recession Watch, June 2020 - The Deceitful US Yield Curve
2020-06-23 18:30:00
EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD Sentiment Boosted by PMIs | Webinar
2020-06-23 12:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Outlook: WTI Edges Above Recent High, Will it Break Out?
2020-06-23 20:15:00
Gold and Crude Oil Prices Break Higher but Reversal Signs Linger
2020-06-23 06:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 Technical Outlook
2020-06-23 12:30:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500, AUD/USD: Trade Wars Still Matter, Navarro 180 Shows
2020-06-23 02:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Recession Watch, June 2020 - The Deceitful US Yield Curve
2020-06-23 18:30:00
Gold Price Technical Outlook: XAU/USD Breakout Eyes Fresh 2020 Highs
2020-06-23 15:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Recession Watch, June 2020 - The Deceitful US Yield Curve
2020-06-23 18:30:00
EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD Sentiment Boosted by PMIs | Webinar
2020-06-23 12:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Recession Watch, June 2020 - The Deceitful US Yield Curve
2020-06-23 18:30:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY & GBP/JPY Charts to Watch
2020-06-20 10:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Heads Up:🇯🇵 BoJ Summary of Opinions due at 23:50 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-23
  • The US Dollar could still rise against the Indonesian Rupiah if a second wave of the coronavirus boosts USD/IDR. Expect aggressive efforts from the Bank of Indonesia to intervene. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/oOYLT62iNn https://t.co/v8rnPJgR6a
  • ⬇️Asia preview⬇️ - 📈Stocks boosted by talks of another US stimulus, data suggested signs of stabilization - 🇳🇿NZD, APAC markets focused on upcoming RBNZ rate decision - 🇳🇿🇯🇵#NZDJPY re-entered a congestive range but directionless interim may be short-lived https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/asia_am_briefing/2020/06/23/NZD-May-Rise-on-RBNZ-Rate-Decision-Amid-Signs-of-Global-Stabilization.html
  • Join @ddubrovskyFX 's #webinar at 8:00 PM ET/12:00 AM GMT to find out what information you can gain from knowing what other traders are buying or selling. Register here: https://t.co/Bb3CTCTm44 https://t.co/ULibHfckV5
  • The US Dollar could appreciate as investors fear rising cases of the coronavirus. Will this propel USD/SGD, USD/IDR, USD/PHP and USD/MYR higher on average? Find out from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/2rj2BnIXXz https://t.co/S8rT7lB6OS
  • $EURJPY: A close above the high end of the aforementioned trading zone signals that bulls may push towards 124.10. Get your EUR/JPY technical analysis from @malkudsi here:https://t.co/6V9LBf872l https://t.co/f8d8YVS0Tt
  • A lot of chatter over today's close, but $SPX ultimately falls neatly within the range developed of the past week. As a percentage of spot, the 6-day range is the smallest since pre-pandemic tumble in early Feb https://t.co/kzPkPGEqLQ
  • Forex Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇪🇺EUR: 0.43% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.42% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.35% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.29% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.20% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.20% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/jMMHLdo9gI
  • Despite USD weakness, USD/CAD is continuing to hold support at a key zone. Get your $USDCAD technical analysis from @JStanleyFX here: https://t.co/hg1ovPqVBD https://t.co/BsfwwXARhR
  • Commodities Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 1.52% Gold: 0.93% Oil - US Crude: -0.33% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/fa3UPWHl09
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Ignores White House Whiplash

Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Ignores White House Whiplash

2020-06-23 21:30:00
Rich Dvorak, Analyst
Share:

AUD/USD PRICE OUTLOOK: AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR RALLIES DESPITE US-CHINA TRADE UNCERTAINTY ESCALATING STILL

  • AUD/USD price action advanced on Tuesday as the Nasdaq notched a fresh record close
  • Australian Dollar bulls steered spot AUD/USD higher amid fading risk aversion
  • Trader sentiment overlooks inconsistent US-China trade deal remarks from Trump and Navarro

The Australian Dollar gained ground on Tuesday as major safe-haven currencies, like the US Dollar, declined. AUD/USD price action extended another 22-pips higher in an extension of the prior trading session’s 73-pip rally. Spot AUD/USD has gyrated broadly over the last 24-hours, however. This comes largely in the wake of latest US-China trade commentary from President Donald Trump and Trade Adviser Peter Navarro.

Introduction to Forex News Trading
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Recommended by Rich Dvorak
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Get My Guide

AUD/USD & USD/CNH PRICE CHART: 5-MINUTE TIME FRAME (23 JUNE 2020 INTRADAY)

AUD USD Price Chart Australian Dollar Forecast China Trade Uncertainty Trump Navarro

Chart created by @RichDvorakFX with TradingView

The pro-risk Australian Dollar whipsawed alongside the offshore Chinese Yuan (CNH) after White House trader adviser stated that the US-China phase one trade deal is over. Navarro subsequently walked back his hawkish language, which provided relief to the sharp but short-lived drop recorded by AUD/USD price action.

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Rich Dvorak
Forex for Beginners
Get My Guide

The recovery continued when Trump confirmed on his personal Twitter account that the “China trade deal is fully intact” and added that he is hopeful China “will continue to live up to the terms of the agreement.” Meanwhile, President Trump, in addition to several other White House officials, have recently noted the possibility of a ‘complete decoupling’ from China, in an apparent escalation in Sino-American trade war rhetoric.

AUD/USD PRICE CHART: DAILY TIME FRAME (18 FEB TO 23 JUN 2020)

AUDUSD Price Chart Australian Dollar Forecast AUD to USD

Nevertheless, the lack of a tangible breakdown in US-China trade relations likely contributed to the latest wave of risk appetite helping push AUD/USD prices higher. The latest bounce by spot AUD/USD reiterated the bullish trendline extended through a series of higher lows since mid-March. That said, the impending Bollinger Band squeeze could stymie a sustained advance potentially set forth by the Australian Dollar.

Keep Reading – S&P 500 Price Outlook: Stocks Jump, US Dollar & VIX Peel Back

-- Written by Rich Dvorak, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Connect with @RichDvorakFX on Twitter for real-time market insight

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Crude Oil Price Outlook: WTI Edges Above Recent High, Will it Break Out?
Crude Oil Price Outlook: WTI Edges Above Recent High, Will it Break Out?
2020-06-23 20:15:00
US Dollar Outlook: DXY Index Decline Pauses on Markit PMI Data
US Dollar Outlook: DXY Index Decline Pauses on Markit PMI Data
2020-06-23 14:00:00
EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD Sentiment Boosted by PMIs | Webinar
EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD Sentiment Boosted by PMIs | Webinar
2020-06-23 12:30:00
GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, DXY Charts & More
GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, DXY Charts & More
2020-06-23 11:40:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Bullish
USDOLLAR
US Tech 100
News & Analysis at your fingertips.