Real Time News
  • Heads Up:🇯🇵 Core Inflation Rate YoY due at 23:30 GMT (15min) Expected: -0.1% Previous: -0.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-18
  • Heads Up:🇯🇵 Inflation Rate Ex-Food and Energy YoY due at 23:30 GMT (15min) Expected: 0.2% Previous: 0.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-18
  • Heads Up:🇯🇵 Inflation Rate YoY due at 23:30 GMT (15min) Expected: 0.1% Previous: 0.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-18
  • The Indian Rupee eyes escalating China-India tensions along a disputed border. USD/INR cleared key resistance, opening the door to further gains. Will the Nifty 50 fall? Find out from @ZabelinDimitri and @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/QVTRz52Z8r https://t.co/MqR0bufm9I
  • $EURUSD Daily Pivot Points: S3: 1.1085 S2: 1.119 S1: 1.126 R1: 1.1366 R2: 1.1402 R3: 1.1508 https://www.dailyfx.com/pivot-points?ref=SubNav?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
  • #Euro bulls have been on break over the past week.Get your $EURUSD technical analysis from @JStanleyFX here: https://t.co/C8iilLGDL8 https://t.co/pOJb2teGpM
  • Texas COVID-19 cases increase by record 3,516, nearing 100k total: State - BBG
  • Forex Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.03% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.25% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.30% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.44% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.47% 🇬🇧GBP: -1.07% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/2Py4MDI2AT
  • Commodities Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.18% Gold: -0.21% Silver: -0.65% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/fyQhuEDizT
  • RT @realDonaldTrump: It was not Ambassador Lighthizer’s fault (yesterday in Committee) in that perhaps I didn’t make myself clear, but the…
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Price Stalls Near 2020 Peak

Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Price Stalls Near 2020 Peak

2020-06-18 21:35:00
Peter Hanks, Analyst
Share:

AUD/USD Price Outlook:

  • AUD/USD trades narrowly beneath 0.67 after surging higher since its mid-March lows
  • Nevertheless, the Australian Dollar remains highly sensitive to risk sentiment
  • As a consequence, AUD/USD may loosely track the performance of leading risk assets like the Nasdaq and S&P 500

Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Price Stalls Near 2020 Peak

The Australian Dollar has charged higher in recent weeks and has returned to the levels it began 2020 with as a result. While remarkable, the recovery has not been without its speedbumps both fundamentally and technically. A burgeoning Australia-China trade conflict and continued economic uncertainty due to coronavirus are two of the main factors that have worked to erode the Australian Dollar’s recovery, but US Dollar weakness has seemingly prevailed as volatility recedes and the Fed expands its balance sheet.

AUD/USD Price Chart: 4 – Hour Time Frame (January 2020 – June 2020) S&P 500 Overlaid in Blue

S&P 500 and AUD/USD price chart correlation

Chart created with TradingView

Now that AUD/USD has returned to the levels it was trading at prior to the covid outbreak, market participants must decide if the current landscape constitutes a continuation higher, or if the recovery has become overbought and a retracement is in store. Either way, it would appear the shorter-term performance of the Australian Dollar is closely tied to broader risk sentiment as it has declined alongside recent pullbacks in the Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500.

AUD/USD Price Chart: 4 – Hour Time Frame (January 2020 – June 2020)

audusd price chart

Therefore, resurgent selling pressure in the US indices may lead to broader risk aversion that might leave AUD/USD vulnerable. While traders and investors grasp for the longer-term trend, the Australian Dollar may be caught between resistance overhead, derived from the recent peak and near 0.70, and support beneath, around 0.6685.

AUD/USD BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 12% -3% 2%
Weekly 26% -12% -1%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

In between exists an ascending trendline from the March 19 low, but recent price action suggests it has lost some influence and may act as a minor technical level going forward. Therefore, it may be prudent to keep an eye on developing fundamental themes and event risk as AUD/USD awaits a longer-term trend. If either of the highlighted areas are piereced, it may suggest a continuation in that same direction is ahead. As it stands, IG Client Sentiment data suggests that direction may be lower.

--Written by Peter Hanks, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Peter on Twitter @PeterHanksFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

