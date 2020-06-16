S&P 500, AUD/USD Drops as China Raises Coronavirus Threat Level

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Market Sentiment Data Bullish for USD, JPY, CHF | Webinar
2020-06-16 12:00:00
EUR/USD – Top and Drop or Break From Typical Behavior?
2020-06-16 11:56:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold, SPX & Oil
2020-06-15 15:30:00
USD Eyeing Powell. Crude Oil, Euro Brace for Key OPEC & EU Meetings
2020-06-15 04:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Dow Start Week with Pullbacks and Support Tests
2020-06-15 14:35:00
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Dow Jones, Gold Prices and Volatility Risk
2020-06-15 12:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD, USD Index, Gold Charts & More
2020-06-16 11:30:00
Gold Prices May Fall as Fed Chair Powell Testifies in Congress
2020-06-16 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Sterling Technical Price Outlook: British Pound Reacts at Resistance
2020-06-16 15:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Trend Higher Continues After Jobs Data
2020-06-16 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Rate Outlook Hinges on BoJ Forward Guidance
2020-06-16 00:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Dow Jones, Gold Prices and Volatility Risk
2020-06-15 12:30:00
More View more
Breaking news

Beijing Raises Coronavirus Alert to Level 2, Advises People Not to Leave the City

Real Time News
  • Against the backdrop of the news out of Beijing, the global risk in a second wave of the pandemic is rising. I will be looking to Google search trends today for sure... https://t.co/lsl1la5Cca
  • Fed Chair Powell: - Confident we will have full recovery in the long run $SPX
  • US 119-Day Bills Draw 0.180% Primary Dealers Awarded: 57.5% Indirect BIdders Accepted: 40.6% Direct Bidders Accepted: 1.9% B/C Ratio: 3.37
  • The news of Beijing closing all schools owing to Covid-19 cases rising again didn't pull the floor out from under the market totally. Perhaps when Powell wraps it up without a solution. $USDCNH offers a very measured response https://t.co/crUb7r4vGj
  • #Sterling Technical Price Outlook: British #Pound Reacts at Resistance - $GBPUSD Levels - https://t.co/BjNR52ltIO https://t.co/dH9REX1rsS
  • Fed Chair Powell: - The federal budget has been on an unsustainable path for years now $SPX
  • El crudo #WTI se acerca a los 40$ por barril pero fija la mirada en los datos de inventarios de API #oil #Trading https://t.co/F4eTpWnprS
  • Fed Chair Powell says yield curve control at early stage of evaluation - BBG
  • Beijing to close all schools, as resurgence of COVID-19 appears - BBG
  • GBP/USD continues to recoup some of its losses of late last week, although it has edged back from its highs. Get your $GBPUSD market update from @MartinSEssex here:https://t.co/xbzKJCCCYz https://t.co/hauQRlYg3J
S&P 500, AUD/USD Drops as China Raises Coronavirus Threat Level

S&P 500, AUD/USD Drops as China Raises Coronavirus Threat Level

2020-06-16 15:34:00
Justin McQueen, Analyst
Share:

S&P 500, AUD Price Analysis & News

  • US Equities Pull Off Best Levels from China Announcement
  • China to Close Schools Immediately Amid Second Wave Risks
  • US States (Florida) See Increase in Virus Cases.

Second Wave in China

Equity markets have taken a turn for the worse following reports that Beijing will raise the emergency report level from level three to level two. This comes after Chinese authorities reported over 100 cases in as many as 5 days, raising fears of a second wave emerging in China. In response, Beijing City Officials have advised citizens not to leave the city unless it is necessary, while also looking to close schools from Wednesday.

Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Recommended by Justin McQueen
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Get My Guide

In reaction to the latest reports out of China, risk appetite soured with the S&P 500 dropping to 2.3% to intra-day lows of 3075, before bouncing back above 3100. Elsewhere, the Australian Dollar had been the hardest hit against the safe-haven Japanese Yen and US Dollar, given that the AUD is typically seen as a proxy indicator to Chinese sentiment.

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Justin McQueen
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

Aside from China, this had also coincided with reports that several US states are also seeing a record rise in coronavirus cases, most notably Florida, which saw cases rise 3.6% vs. previous 7-day average of 2.5%, while Texas hospitalizations witness the biggest rise in 2-weeks.

Going forward, market participants will be placing a close attention to further developments overnight, particularly if China were to carry out further restrictive measures. As a reminder, a wider scale lockdown in China could place leave oil prices at risk from its lofty levels. On the US front, eyes will be on the continued tracking of daily rises in the US.

S&P 500 Price Chart: Intra-day Time Frame

S&amp;P 500, AUD/USD Drops as China Raises Coronavirus Threat Level

Source: IG Charts

AUD/JPY Price Chart: Intra-day Timeframe

S&amp;P 500, AUD/USD Drops as China Raises Coronavirus Threat Level

Source: IG Charts

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Market Sentiment Data Bullish for USD, JPY, CHF | Webinar
Market Sentiment Data Bullish for USD, JPY, CHF | Webinar
2020-06-16 12:00:00
EUR/USD, USD Index, Gold Charts & More
EUR/USD, USD Index, Gold Charts & More
2020-06-16 11:30:00
EUR/USD Trendless as Markets Wait for Fed Chair Jerome Powell's Semi-Annual Testimony
EUR/USD Trendless as Markets Wait for Fed Chair Jerome Powell's Semi-Annual Testimony
2020-06-16 11:00:00
FTSE MIB, IBEX 35 Outlook: Recovery Facing Upcoming Hurdles
FTSE MIB, IBEX 35 Outlook: Recovery Facing Upcoming Hurdles
2020-06-16 09:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

US 500
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.