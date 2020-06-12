US Dollar Ticks Higher on Upbeat Consumer Sentiment

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Chart Signals a Possible Pullback- EUR vs USD Price Forecast
2020-06-12 10:00:00
EUR/USD Falters as COVID-19 Cases Surge, US Stocks May Recover
2020-06-12 06:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices May Bounce But Chart Warns a Top is Forming
2020-06-12 05:00:00
S&P 500 Index, Crude Oil Outlook Bearish After Uptrends Invalidated
2020-06-12 01:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Plunges Below 200 Day Average, Dollar Flips to Haven as Virus Fear Returns
2020-06-12 04:00:00
US Dollar Rises from the Dead as VIX Soars, Stocks Drop Sharply
2020-06-11 20:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Grapples at Fibonacci Resistance...Again
2020-06-11 19:10:00
Gold Prices Up, Crude Oil Down with Stocks AFter Fed Meeting
2020-06-11 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Record GDP Collapse, GBP/USD Dips
2020-06-12 07:05:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Weak Ahead of Friday's GDP Data
2020-06-11 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Fueled by Rising US Yields, Falling Fed Rate Cut Odds
2020-06-10 17:10:00
USD/JPY Clears Support, Nasdaq Breaks 10k as Markets Eye FOMC
2020-06-10 07:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • NY virus cases increase 0.2%, same as prior 7-day average - BBG
  • Federal Reserve says path forward remains highly uncertain $SPX $DXY
  • Here is the global Google Search ranking for the terms 'second wave' and 'recession' over the past year. I think the former is going to gain traction, and it will be important to monitor whether the latter rises in tandem https://t.co/CHCH15SBSo
  • RT @neils_C: Thanks, @CVecchioFX for the great comments on the Fed. This is a must-watch interview. You get some market insight a a bit of…
  • RT @KitcoNewsNOW: "And historically speaking, when real yields turn negative, that's when gold and silver tend to do the best," says Christ…
  • There can’t be a second spike/wave...if you don’t beat the first one? 🤔 https://t.co/He3pmYhSId
  • Forex Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇦CAD: 0.36% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.05% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.04% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.32% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.42% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.69% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/ud24OGtflx
  • Indices Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 1.83% US 500: 1.56% FTSE 100: 0.68% France 40: 0.62% Germany 30: -0.06% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/iTuhWCLgnT
  • #USD price action shifts higher following upbeat consumer sentiment report $DXY https://t.co/n2iwJu6bKL
  • Australian #Dollar Price Outlook: #Aussie Holds Yearly Open Resistance - $AUDUSD Weekly - https://t.co/K8RR3J2cmZ https://t.co/NHuzw8K7UH
US Dollar Ticks Higher on Upbeat Consumer Sentiment

US Dollar Ticks Higher on Upbeat Consumer Sentiment

2020-06-12 14:30:00
Thomas Westwater, Contributor
Share:

Consumer Sentiment, COVID-19, US Dollar – Talking Points:

  • US Dollar price action ticks slightly higher on upbeat consumer confidence
  • Consumer's views on the economy turn more optimistic
  • Many consumers expect labor market conditions to improve

The University of Michigan consumer sentiment survey crossed the wires Friday morning at 78.9, beating expectations for 75.0, and up from the previous months read of 72.3. US Dollar price action ticked higher on the report’s release as the slightly improved figure gives hope that consumers are starting to gain confidence at a time when states are beginning to lift stay-at-home orders.

US Dollar Price Chart (1-Min Chart)

US Dollar Price chart

Source: IG Charts

Digging into the survey, the current conditions index, a sub-component of the larger index, which shows how consumers are currently viewing the state of the economy, revealed a reading of 87.8, up from the previous months 82.3 figure. Another sub-component, the expectations index, which measures consumers forward expectations for the economy showed a 73.1 figure, up from 65.9 from May. The better than expected consumer confidence figure will likely inject some optimism to market participants as the figure gives hopes for a swift economic recovery.

USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Thomas Westwater
Get Your Free USD Forecast
Get My Guide

However, many fear a second wave of COVID-19 infections that could possibly result in continued restrictions, and therefore hamper the economy further as consumers remain in their homes. Notwithstanding, a bright spot to note in the sentiment report focuses on a more optimistic labor market outlook. A record number of consumers expect an improvement in the jobless rate according to Richard Curtin, Surveys of Consumers Chief Economist. Granted that, the report also notes that consumers do not expect favorable economic conditions to return in the near term.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Post-Brexit Trade Talks Latest - EU and UK Upping the Ante on Trade Negotiations
Post-Brexit Trade Talks Latest - EU and UK Upping the Ante on Trade Negotiations
2020-06-12 13:00:00
USD, S&P 500 & More – Charts For Next Week
USD, S&P 500 & More – Charts For Next Week
2020-06-12 12:00:00
FTSE 100 Holding on to Moving Average Support After Shocking UK Data
FTSE 100 Holding on to Moving Average Support After Shocking UK Data
2020-06-12 08:32:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Record GDP Collapse, GBP/USD Dips
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Record GDP Collapse, GBP/USD Dips
2020-06-12 07:05:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
News & Analysis at your fingertips.