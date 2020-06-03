We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Running Higher as Risk-On Sentiment Presses Down on the US Dollar
2020-06-03 11:00:00
GBP/USD Faces a Familiar Foe While Merkel Pushes For Stimulus
2020-06-03 07:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Rally, Crude Oil May Be in Limbo Ahead of OPEC+ Meeting
2020-06-02 06:00:00
US Dollar Hemorrhaging as GBP/USD & AUD/USD Soar, USD/CAD Sinks
2020-06-01 17:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, Copper & More: Index & Commodity Charts to Watch & More
2020-06-03 11:30:00
S&P 500, Dow Jones, AUD/USD Outlook: Signals in Trader Positioning
2020-06-03 05:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Levels to Watch Ahead of US Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) Report
2020-06-03 00:00:00
USD/JPY, USD Index, Gold Price Charts & More
2020-06-02 13:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Few Signs Yet of End to GBP/USD Strength
2020-06-03 08:00:00
GBP/USD Faces a Familiar Foe While Merkel Pushes For Stimulus
2020-06-03 07:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2020-06-02 19:57:00
USD/JPY, USD Index, Gold Price Charts & More
2020-06-02 13:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Heads Up:🇧🇷 Markit Services PMI due at 13:00 GMT (15min) Previous: 27.4 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-03
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.32%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 75.02%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/UYXInpvPVL
  • 🇺🇸 ADP Employment Change Actual: -2,760K Expected: -9000K Previous: -20236K https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-03
  • Forex Update: As of 12:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇪🇺EUR: 0.22% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.21% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.14% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.19% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.27% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.32% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/uuOQ0w6AzK
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 ADP Employment Change due at 12:15 GMT (15min) Expected: -9000K Previous: -20236K https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-03
  • Fed's Dudley says there is no limit to how large the Fed balance sheet can grow, adds that some Fed intervention has created a bit of moral hazard
  • Heads Up:🇧🇷 Industrial Production MoM due at 12:00 GMT (15min) Expected: -29.2% Previous: -9.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-03
  • $GBPUSD: los temores del #Brexit podrían frenar los avances #gbp #usd #trading https://t.co/3nhtvftKI3
  • 🇺🇸 MBA Mortgage Applications Actual: -3.9% Previous: 2.7% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-03
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.32%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 74.97%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/N9nEe5rIKW
Dow Jones, Copper & More: Index & Commodity Charts to Watch & More

Dow Jones, Copper & More: Index & Commodity Charts to Watch & More

2020-06-03 11:30:00
Paul Robinson, Strategist
Share:

The Dow Jones crossed the 2016 trend-line in recent sessions which helps bolster its outlook, with the 200-day MA at 26295 up next as resistance. There are a couple of gap-fills in the vicinity of the 200 as well to watch up to just over 27k. While there is resistance in the area thus far the price action has been constructive and suggests we could continue to see higher levels.

Top Trading Lessons
Top Trading Lessons
Recommended by Paul Robinson
Find Out the #1 Mistake Traders Make
Get My Guide

Dow Jones Daily Chart (between levels, price action solid)

Dow Jones daily chart

Dow Jones Chart by TradingView

Copper has seen it recover much of the down-move inflicted since the coronavirus struck, which now has it at an important crossroad. Around the 2.50 level we have resistance from late-summer/February that could either put another dent in the ‘3-step forward/2-step back’ rally, or be the pressure point that breaks and allows momentum to pick up.

Recent history suggests we will see a pullback, but again this is one of those spots where a break in that sequence could develop. If that is the case, then the 200-day at 2.55 and 2.63 level will be targeted. If a pullback develops then as long as copper stays within the confines of the channel off the March low, the upward trajectory will remain intact and keep price pointed north. A break of the channel will be required to turn the outlook negative.

Copper Daily Chart (at an important spot)

Copper daily chart

Copper Chart by TradingView

To see all the charts we looked at, check out the video above…

Resources for Index & Commodity Traders

Whether you are a new or an experienced trader, DailyFX has several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, and trading guides to help you improve trading performance.

We also have a series of guides for those looking to trade specific markets, such as the S&P 500, Dow, DAX, gold, silver, crude oil, and copper.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EUR/USD Running Higher as Risk-On Sentiment Presses Down on the US Dollar
EUR/USD Running Higher as Risk-On Sentiment Presses Down on the US Dollar
2020-06-03 11:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Few Signs Yet of End to GBP/USD Strength
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Few Signs Yet of End to GBP/USD Strength
2020-06-03 08:00:00
Australian Dollar Dips as 1Q GDP Contraction Ends Record Growth Period
Australian Dollar Dips as 1Q GDP Contraction Ends Record Growth Period
2020-06-03 02:25:00
New Zealand Dollar Technical Outlook vs Japanese Yen & British Pound
New Zealand Dollar Technical Outlook vs Japanese Yen & British Pound
2020-06-03 01:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Wall Street
Mixed
Copper
News & Analysis at your fingertips.