We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD, JPY May Rise as US-China Tension Over Hong Kong Escalates
2020-05-29 06:30:00
EUR/USD Forecast: Euro Soars Past 200-DMA on EU Recovery Fund
2020-05-28 21:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices May Fall on US-China Tension, Trump Speech Eyed
2020-05-29 03:30:00
Crude Oil Prices Struggle Despite Market Cheer, Gold Aims Lower
2020-05-27 02:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Rallies as Nasdaq 100 Drops - Swapping Trends or Topping Out?
2020-05-27 18:42:00
S&P 500, Dow Jones Rally Pressing into Zone of Resistance
2020-05-27 12:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: XAU Overbought as Cycles Drive the Bullish Trend
2020-05-28 18:34:00
US Recession Watch, May 2020 - US Yield Curve Hides the Truth
2020-05-28 14:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Under Pressure Ahead of Next Week's EU/UK Trade Talks
2020-05-29 09:30:00
US Recession Watch, May 2020 - US Yield Curve Hides the Truth
2020-05-28 14:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Recession Watch, May 2020 - US Yield Curve Hides the Truth
2020-05-28 14:00:00
EU to Unveil Covid-19 Recovery Fund Plan, Swiss Franc Sinking
2020-05-27 06:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Commodities Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.82% Gold: 0.48% Oil - US Crude: -3.01% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/H5md2j1fC1
  • Gold prices have continued to push higher as expectations have built for global Central Banks to remain very loose and passive with monetary policy for the foreseeable future. Get your $XAUUSD technical analysis from @JStanleyFX here: https://t.co/h5tF3kAZfd https://t.co/oqAjsNXNBY
  • Worth going along to...👍👍👍 #charts #technicalanalysis Click the link below 👇👇👇 https://t.co/At4Kj3vyOK
  • Forex Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇪🇺EUR: 0.49% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.46% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.39% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.19% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.17% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.08% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/AgsGuOjCpX
  • EU is set to express grave concern over China's recent actions with regard to Hong Kong
  • 🇬🇧 Gfk Consumer Confidence Final Actual: -34 Expected: -34 Previous: -33 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-29
  • 🇵🇹 GDP Growth Rate YoY Final Actual: -2.3 Expected: -2.4% Previous: 2.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-29
  • 🇵🇹 GDP Growth Rate QoQ Final Actual: -3.8 Expected: -3.9% Previous: 0.7% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-29
  • Indices Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 0.10% Wall Street: 0.01% France 40: -1.00% FTSE 100: -1.11% Germany 30: -1.35% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/PQvHUdi6ES
  • Bitcoin Forecast: BTC/USD Price – Move Higher Hinted Ahead More details in the link: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/article/special_report/2020/05/29/Bitcoin-Forecast-BTCUSD-Price--Move-Higher-Hinted-Ahead-MK.html?CHID=9&QPID=917714 https://t.co/TdOlmm2Cit
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Under Pressure Ahead of Next Week's EU/UK Trade Talks

British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Under Pressure Ahead of Next Week's EU/UK Trade Talks

2020-05-29 09:30:00
Nick Cawley, Strategist
Share:

British Pound (GBP) - EU/UK Trade Talks and GBP/USD Forecast, Chart and Analysis:

  • EU/UK remain at loggerheads as trade talks stagnate.
  • Sterling likely to remain weak in the short-term.
GBP Forecast
GBP Forecast
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Get Your Free GBP Forecast
Get My Guide

GBP/USD Looking for Political Guidance

The EU and UK trade negotiating teams will meet for a final round of talks next week with little movement expected from either side. There remains a lack of progress on the three main areas of contention – fisheries, a level playing field and the future role of the European Court of Justice - and with both sides adamant that the other should change their stance, this game of ‘you first’ may eventually see the UK leaving the EU with no trade agreement, a situation that neither party wants. It is expected that UK PM Boris Johnson will join next week talks in an effort to break the current stalemate, but with both sides digging their heels in, expectations for progress are low. While this remains the case, Sterling will find it increasingly difficult to push higher and any short-term gains will likely be capped.

The daily GBP/USD chart shows the pair trading in a tight range this week with the 50-day moving average curbing any move higher. A short-term series of higher lows remain in place, aided in part by month-end rebalancing which is expected to favor Sterling against the US dollar, but with the 50% fib retracement at 1.2306 also in play, further downside is looking increasingly likely next week. A cluster of recent lows around the 1.2160 level and the Tuesday’s low print at 1.2190 may act as the first level of support for the pair. A break and close above 1.2362 is needed to turn sentiment positive. Above here the 61.8% fib retracement at 1.2517 comes into play ahead of the recent double-top at 1.2648.

GBP/USD Daily Price Chart (November 2019 – May 29, 2020)

Chart showing GBP/USD price
GBP/USD MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -11% 4% -5%
Weekly -11% -26% -18%
Learn How to Use Sentiment in Your Trading Strategy
Get My Guide

Traders may be interested in two of our trading guides – Traits of Successful Traders and Top Trading Lessons – while technical analysts are likely to be interested in our latest Elliott Wave Guide.

What is your view on Sterling (GBP) – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Eyes Trump Speech, Beware of Month-End Rebalancing
US Dollar Eyes Trump Speech, Beware of Month-End Rebalancing
2020-05-29 08:00:00
ASX 200 & Nikkei 225 Forecast: US-China Tensions Threaten Gains
ASX 200 & Nikkei 225 Forecast: US-China Tensions Threaten Gains
2020-05-28 21:30:00
EUR/USD Forecast: Euro Soars Past 200-DMA on EU Recovery Fund
EUR/USD Forecast: Euro Soars Past 200-DMA on EU Recovery Fund
2020-05-28 21:30:00
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Support Breach May Lead to Further Losses
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Support Breach May Lead to Further Losses
2020-05-28 20:15:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.