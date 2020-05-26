We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Shorts Slashed, GBP/USD & EUR/USD Shorts Pick-Up - COT Report
2020-05-26 10:20:00
EUR/USD Rate Tracks Monthly Range While ECB Rules Out V-Shape Recovery
2020-05-26 05:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices May Be Plotting a Return to $40/Barrel WTI
2020-05-25 06:00:00
Crude Oil Weekly Outlook: Rally Runs Into Resistance as Risk-On Appetite Stalls
2020-05-24 00:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How to Invest During a Recession: Investments & Strategy
2020-05-22 20:00:00
Dow Jones Rises to Resistance, US Dollar Dropping to Key Support
2020-05-21 11:55:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Remains Constrained, Risk-On Rally Stalls Upside Progress
2020-05-26 11:00:00
Gold Prices Echo US Dollar Drop as Market Mood Improves
2020-05-26 06:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Shorts Slashed, GBP/USD & EUR/USD Shorts Pick-Up - COT Report
2020-05-26 10:20:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Holds Support, Creeping Higher
2020-05-26 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Weekly Technical US Dollar Forecast: Coiling Continues - Watch These DXY Index Levels
2020-05-25 12:30:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, AUD/JPY Chart Setups
2020-05-24 12:15:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Forex Update: As of 12:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 1.50% 🇦🇺AUD: 1.39% 🇬🇧GBP: 1.30% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.72% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.62% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.26% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/LT66cMBc99
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Chicago Fed National Activity Index due at 12:30 GMT (15min) Previous: -4.19 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-26
  • ECB would likely launch infringement procedure against Bundesbank if its stop buying bonds under PSPP - sources
  • ECB seen purchasing German bonds even if Bundesbank is forced to quit PSPP, according to sources
  • 🇲🇽 GDP Growth Rate YoY Final Actual: -1.4% Previous: -0.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-26
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.64%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 75.52%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/5aSCLBqXc1
  • Heads Up:🇲🇽 Economic Activity YoY due at 11:00 GMT (15min) Expected: -3.5% Previous: -0.6% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-26
  • Heads Up:🇲🇽 GDP Growth Rate YoY Final due at 11:00 GMT (15min) Previous: -0.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-26
  • Emerging market currencies haven’t been treated equally by the effects of global contagion, even if most have suffered to some degree. However withdrawal of investment flows could hit them all. Get your market update from @DavidCottleFX here:https://t.co/QzNoNYgMgP https://t.co/rIrzpGTgvn
  • Chinese President Xi says will step up preparedness for military combat
US Dollar Shorts Slashed, GBP/USD & EUR/USD Shorts Pick-Up - COT Report

US Dollar Shorts Slashed, GBP/USD & EUR/USD Shorts Pick-Up - COT Report

2020-05-26 10:20:00
Justin McQueen, Analyst
Share:

US Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, COT Report –Analysis

  • US Dollar Shorts Slashed
  • GBP/USD & EUR/USD Shorts Pick-Up
  • Investors Defensive on Risk Sensitive Currencies Amid US-China Tensions

The Predictive Power of the COT Report

How to Read the CFTC Report

US Dollar Shorts Slashed, GBP/USD &amp; EUR/USD Shorts Pick-Up - COT Report

Source: CFTC, DailyFX (Covers up to May 19th, released May 22nd)

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Justin McQueen
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

US Dollar Shorts Slashed, GBP/USD & EUR/USD Shorts Pick-Up - COT Report

In the latest reporting week, investors had continued to pare back their bearish bets in the US Dollar, which saw a $1.4bln reduction against G10 currencies. Most notably the bulk of the positioning changes had been observed in the Euro, which saw net longs yet again cut back as outright shorts continued to pick-up. However, while Euro longs remain sizeable, price action has shown little signs of a directional bias as ranges persist.

As political risks and BoE NIRP (negative interest rate policy) chatter do the rounds, speculators continue to boost their bearish bets in the Pound with overall net shorts at $1.454bln. In light of these risks, GBP/USD rallies may be somewhat short-lived with the pair vulnerable to pullbacks.

Rising tensions between the US and China have seen investors grow increasingly defensive against risk-sensitive currencies such as CAD and AUD with net shorts rising $224mln and $294mln respectively. While safe-haven currencies remain in favour, funds added to Swiss Franc net longs to total $1.1bln, making positioning somewhat stretched.

US Dollar

US Dollar Shorts Slashed, GBP/USD &amp; EUR/USD Shorts Pick-Up - COT Report

EUR/USD

US Dollar Shorts Slashed, GBP/USD &amp; EUR/USD Shorts Pick-Up - COT ReportUS Dollar Shorts Slashed, GBP/USD &amp; EUR/USD Shorts Pick-Up - COT Report

GBP/USD

Please add a description for the image.US Dollar Shorts Slashed, GBP/USD &amp; EUR/USD Shorts Pick-Up - COT Report

USD/JPY

US Dollar Shorts Slashed, GBP/USD &amp; EUR/USD Shorts Pick-Up - COT ReportUS Dollar Shorts Slashed, GBP/USD &amp; EUR/USD Shorts Pick-Up - COT Report

USD/CHF

US Dollar Shorts Slashed, GBP/USD &amp; EUR/USD Shorts Pick-Up - COT ReportUS Dollar Shorts Slashed, GBP/USD &amp; EUR/USD Shorts Pick-Up - COT Report

USD/CAD

US Dollar Shorts Slashed, GBP/USD &amp; EUR/USD Shorts Pick-Up - COT ReportUS Dollar Shorts Slashed, GBP/USD &amp; EUR/USD Shorts Pick-Up - COT Report

AUD/USD

US Dollar Shorts Slashed, GBP/USD &amp; EUR/USD Shorts Pick-Up - COT ReportUS Dollar Shorts Slashed, GBP/USD &amp; EUR/USD Shorts Pick-Up - COT Report

NZD/USD

US Dollar Shorts Slashed, GBP/USD &amp; EUR/USD Shorts Pick-Up - COT ReportUS Dollar Shorts Slashed, GBP/USD &amp; EUR/USD Shorts Pick-Up - COT Report

For a more in-depth analysis on FX, check out the FX Forecast

--- Written by Justin McQueen, Market Analyst

Follow Justin on Twitter @JMcQueenFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Stocks, AUD, GBP, EUR Sentiment Lifted by Lockdown Easing | Webinar
Stocks, AUD, GBP, EUR Sentiment Lifted by Lockdown Easing | Webinar
2020-05-26 12:00:00
Gold Price Remains Constrained, Risk-On Rally Stalls Upside Progress
Gold Price Remains Constrained, Risk-On Rally Stalls Upside Progress
2020-05-26 11:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Holds Support, Creeping Higher
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Holds Support, Creeping Higher
2020-05-26 08:00:00
IBEX 35 Price Sluggish, Spain Stock Index Lags Euro Area Peers
IBEX 35 Price Sluggish, Spain Stock Index Lags Euro Area Peers
2020-05-22 17:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bearish
GBP/USD
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.