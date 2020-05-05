We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
Euro at Risk as German Court Weighs ECB QE Program
2020-05-05 06:30:00
How to Trade the Impact of Politics on Global Financial Markets
2020-05-05 00:30:00
Gold Prices Down As Many Countries Weigh Covid Lockdown Rollback
2020-05-05 02:07:00
USD/CAD Stalls as Crude Oil Prices Soar, AUD Faces RBA Next
2020-05-04 23:00:00
Dow Gap and Reversal Weighs Growth and Buffett News, US-China On Horizon
2020-05-05 03:30:00
Stock Market Forecast: Should I Sell in May and Go Away?
2020-05-04 21:30:00
Gold Price Struggles as Risk Assets Begin to Shine, Trading Range Tightens
2020-05-05 08:09:00
Gold Prices Down As Many Countries Weigh Covid Lockdown Rollback
2020-05-05 02:07:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Boosted by Lockdown Hopes
2020-05-05 08:00:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, USD/MXN, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, SPX & Gold
2020-05-04 15:00:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, USD/MXN, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, SPX & Gold
2020-05-04 15:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, S&P 500, US Dollar, Non-Farm Payrolls
2020-05-04 12:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Boosted by Lockdown Hopes

2020-05-05 08:00:00
Martin Essex, MSTA, Analyst
GBP price, news and analysis:

  • Hopes that Covid-19 lockdowns will be eased in more countries are helping risk assets, including the British Pound.
  • However, caution is called for ahead of Thursday’s monetary policy announcement from the Bank of England and news from the US-UK trade talks.
  • The UK Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders reported that new car sales plunged by 97% last month compared to April 2019.

GBP/USD edging higher

GBP/USD is recovering modestly after its falls earlier this month, lifted with other risk assets by hopes that more countries will follow the US, Italy, Spain and others in easing the lockdowns imposed to counter the spread of Covid-19.

GBP/USD Price Chart, Two-Hour Timeframe (April 14 – May 5, 2020)

Latest GBP/USD price chart.
GBP Forecast
Download our fresh Q2 Sterling Forecast
Chart by IG (You can click on it for a larger image)

However, traders need to be cautious ahead of Thursday’s monetary policy decision by the Bank of England. It is not expected to move Bank Rate and may not expand its quantitative easing policy either so attention will focus on its latest economic forecasts.

These are expected to be dire, with the UK’s Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders paving the way with data suggesting that new car sales plunged by 97% last month compared to April 2019, according to preliminary figures showing the effects of the coronavirus lockdown on the industry.

Meanwhile, the US and the UK have launched post-Brexit trade talks as both countries struggle to cope with the economic impact of the Covid-19 outbreak.

Technical vs Fundamental Analysis in Forex

Starts in:
Live now:
May 05
( 10:05 GMT )
Trading Sentiment
We look at Sterling regularly in the DailyFX Trading Global Markets Decoded podcasts that you can find here on Apple or wherever you go for your podcasts

--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst and Editor

Feel free to contact me via the comments section below

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

