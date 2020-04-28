We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How Do Politics and Central Banks Impact FX Markets?
2020-04-28 18:30:00
US Dollar Suffers, Australian Dollar and Japanese Yen Shine - US Market Open
2020-04-28 13:15:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Can Oil Prices Go Negative Again? - Cross Asset Correlation
2020-04-28 09:30:00
Gold Prices Retreat As Hopes For Virus-Lockdown Rollbacks Endure
2020-04-28 06:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Price Outlook: High-Profile Earnings Highlight Coronavirus Impact
2020-04-28 21:00:00
Russell 2000 & Mid-Cap Stocks Surge on Fed Policy Tweak, VIX Falls
2020-04-28 18:29:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
AUD/USD, EUR/USD, Gold Charts & More to Watch
2020-04-28 11:35:00
Gold Price Slides on Renewed Risk Appetite, Unable to Break Trend Resistance
2020-04-28 08:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Caught Between Oil Woes and Lockdown Hopes
2020-04-28 08:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Australian Dollar, US Dollar, Dow Jones, Gold Prices
2020-04-27 12:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY – Working on Breakout from Descending Wedge Pattern
2020-04-28 10:26:00
Japanese Yen Up, Nikkei 225 Down After BOJ Expands Policy Support
2020-04-27 04:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • $USDJPY Daily Pivot Points: S3: 106.4 S2: 106.81 S1: 107.03 R1: 107.44 R2: 107.62 R3: 108.03 https://www.dailyfx.com/pivot-points?ref=SubNav?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
  • Italian Finance Minister says fundamentals are strong for Italy's public finances $EURUSD - BBG
  • USD/CAD had put in a couple of weeks of support around a key area on the chart, plotted around the psychological price of 1.4000. Get your $USDCAD marketing update from @JStanleyFX here: https://t.co/wnfsQN6yBT https://t.co/jQy2r9LFcW
  • @CVecchioFX I think the ice cream truck sector will also have a renaissance as reopening coincides with a seasonal effect
  • Forex Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.42% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.34% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.24% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.05% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.06% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.09% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/H4HTRAI8Np
  • Senator McConnell says can't add to debt with infrastructure in next stimulus package $SPX
  • Mass transportation is going to be unappealing for most for a long time, so personal transportation will likely rebound quickly (particularly outside of NYC). Time for cash for clunkers 2.0, revamped with heavy, heavy incentives to prioritize EVs. https://t.co/R18WeyEvNy
  • Heads Up:🇰🇷 Business Confidence due at 21:00 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: N/A Previous: 56 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-04-28
  • 👇👇 Pay attention to this https://t.co/TcLZwFc451
  • Commodities Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 4.29% Gold: -0.31% Silver: -0.35% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/81bt1PNIjV
Dow Jones Price Outlook: High-Profile Earnings Highlight Coronavirus Impact

Dow Jones Price Outlook: High-Profile Earnings Highlight Coronavirus Impact

2020-04-28 21:00:00
Thomas Westwater, Contributor
Share:

Alphabet, AMD, Ford, Earnings Talking Points:

  • Alphabet reported strong ad revenue, but slowdown was seen late in quarter
  • Ford reports net loss of $2.0 billion on Virus impact
  • Full impact of COVID-19 still unknown for companies

Earning season is in full swing as Alphabet, AMD, and Ford reported Q1 earnings Tuesday afternoon. Investors are keeping a close eye on earnings in hopes to help judge the economic impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic. The first month of the quarter was unphased by the coronavirus pandemic as the United States did not see its first confirmed case until late January. However, lockdown orders across states accelerated through the end of March into April, essentially halting the economy.

Alphabet Earnings:

Alphabet, one of the largest companies by market cap weight in the S&P 500, reported revenues of $41.2 billion for Q1, up 13 percent from the prior year. Performance was driven from its search, YouTube, and Cloud offerings. The company noted the ad revenues started off strong at the beginning of the year but were hit with a sharp slowdown towards the end of the quarter. Alphabet stock is currently trading 3.5 percent higher in after-hours trading.

Dow Jones Price Outlook: High-Profile Earnings Highlight Coronavirus Impact

Source: Alphabet Investor Relations

AMD Earnings:

AMD, the California based semiconductor company, reported revenues of $1.79B and EPS of $0.14. The strong results follow those of similar companies like Intel and Micron. Stay-at-home orders helped the company’s results as demand from the PC market accelerated. Gross margin expansion was driven by the companies Ryzen and EPYC processors, according to AMD CEO Lisa Su. The company noted that its strategy remains unchanged. AMD stock is currently trading 5 percent lower in after-hours trading, suggesting the results fell short of investor expectations despite the strong performance.

Dow Jones Price Outlook: High-Profile Earnings Highlight Coronavirus Impact

Source: AMD Investor Relations

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Thomas Westwater
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

Ford Earnings:

Ford reported weak numbers as the automobile company faced demand side pressures from the COVID-19 stay-at-home and lockdown orders in the United States and elsewhere. Total vehicle sales for the first quarter read 516k, down 12.5 percent from the year prior. The automobile company reported Q1 total revenues of $34.3 billion and -$0.50 EPS. Ford stock is trading 5 percent lower in after-hours trading.

Ford noted that it will reduce capital expenditures going forward along with foregoing portions on executive salaries. The company will also be suspending its regular dividend payments. Ford’s CFO said “We’ve taken decisive actions to lower our costs and capital expenditures and been opportunistic in strengthening our balance sheet and optimizing our financial flexibility.

Dow Jones Price Outlook: High-Profile Earnings Highlight Coronavirus Impact

Source: Ford Investor Relations

With a mixed bag of performances on Tuesday, investors will shift their focus to upcoming earnings later this week for further insight. As more are released, market participants will continue to flesh out the broader impact on the Dow Jones. As it stands, it can be argued sentiment is relatively split, so a slew of beats or misses could meaningfully tip the scale in favor of bulls or bears.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Russell 2000 & Mid-Cap Stocks Surge on Fed Policy Tweak, VIX Falls
Russell 2000 & Mid-Cap Stocks Surge on Fed Policy Tweak, VIX Falls
2020-04-28 18:29:00
Nasdaq 100 Price Outlook: Levels to Watch Ahead of Big-Tech Earnings
Nasdaq 100 Price Outlook: Levels to Watch Ahead of Big-Tech Earnings
2020-04-28 17:30:00
US Dollar Remains Pressured on Record Consumer Confidence Drop
US Dollar Remains Pressured on Record Consumer Confidence Drop
2020-04-28 14:07:00
EUR/USD Price Vulnerable to Central Bank and Data Induced Volatility
EUR/USD Price Vulnerable to Central Bank and Data Induced Volatility
2020-04-28 12:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

Wall Street
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.