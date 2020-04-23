We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
US Dollar Unphased by Weak US PMI Figures

2020-04-23 14:02:00
Thomas Westwater, Contributor
Share:

US PMI’s, Initial Jobless Claims, US Dollar Talking Points:

  • US services and manufacturing PMI’s fall sharply for April
  • Business confidence flips pessimistic for first time in the indexes history
  • Initial jobless claims crossed the wires at 4427k claims earlier Thursday

US manufacturing and services PMI’s fell to 36.9 and 27.0 respectively for April according to Markit Economics. The preliminary figures for April provides the most timely information for the state of the economy amid the current coronavirus pandemic. The US Dollar was largely unchanged as the Markit data crossed the wires, revealing the worst drop on record for services business activity and manufacturing output.

US Dollar Chart (1-Min)

US Dollar Basket

Source: IG Charts

The greenback has been treading higher this week as investors continue to seek out the safety of the US currency amid economic turmoil spurred by COVID-19. Many fear that the global economy may already be in a recession as coronavirus halts economic activity around the globe. The data from Markit this morning showed that business confidence in the US turned negative for the first time in the indexes history.

Recommended by Thomas Westwater
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

IHS PMI’S Chart

US Markit IHS PMI

Initial jobless claims for the United States released earlier this morning showing a concerning figure for the state of the labor market. Initial claims for the week ending April 18 crossed the wires at 4427k claims. While Thursday morning’s figure is lower than the previous week, claims remain much higher than they did during the 2008 financial crisis.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

US Dollar (USD) Uptrend Continues - Beware of Upcoming PMI, Jobs Data
2020-04-23 09:30:00
EUR/USD Drops as Eurozone PMI Crash Signals Severe Recession
2020-04-23 08:20:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Near-Term Outlook Worsens
2020-04-23 08:15:00
ASX 200 & AUD/USD Forecast: Risk Appetite Essential for Continuation
2020-04-22 21:15:00
