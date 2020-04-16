US Initial Jobless Claims Continue at Historic Levels, USD Gyrates

Tesla's (TSLA) market cap currently around $134 biilon Aston Martin's (AML) currently $1 billion. #tesla #astonmartin #sadstateofaffairs @DailyFXTeam https://t.co/IMYxlV6d2w

Commodities Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: 0.92% Silver: 0.14% Oil - US Crude: -0.44% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/CFO5dBnEr6

Mexican President AMLO says he will meet with Bank of Mexico later today $USDMXN

Tune in to @PeterHanksFX 's #webinar at 11:00 AM ET/3:00 PM GMT to learn how to identify trends with trader #sentiment. Register here: https://t.co/MqVMi2INbJ https://t.co/4nybo5DrV4

IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 95.91%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 73.68%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/DKIyDv65eY

What does the S&P 500 hit first?🤔 Want to check out the chart before you make your choice 👉https://t.co/o6Al62dlKJ

Commodities Update: As of 13:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 1.34% Gold: 0.67% Silver: 0.02% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/XfpBqpqUf9

What does the S&P 500 hit first?🤔Want to check out the chart before you make your choice 👉https://t.co/o6Al62dlKJ

UK confirms 861 new virus fatalities, total deaths hit 13,729 $GBPUSD