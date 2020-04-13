We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
News
US Dollar Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2020-04-12 08:00:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Outlook Worsens as Aid Talks Accentuate Divisions
2020-04-11 20:00:00
News
Crude Oil Prices Rise On OPEC Plus Production Cuts, $30 Still Caps
2020-04-13 05:05:00
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Primed for Reversal with Oil
2020-04-12 18:43:00
News
US Dollar, Wall Street, Australian Dollar, China GDP, IMF: Week Ahead
2020-04-12 16:00:00
Dow Jones and FTSE 100 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2020-04-12 11:00:00
News
Crude Oil Prices Rise On OPEC Plus Production Cuts, $30 Still Caps
2020-04-13 05:05:00
Gold Prices May Stay High as 2008 Crisis Cure Bedevils Covid-19 Policy
2020-04-12 23:00:00
News
US Dollar, Wall Street, Australian Dollar, China GDP, IMF: Week Ahead
2020-04-12 16:00:00
US Dollar Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2020-04-12 08:00:00
News
AUD and NZD Down, JPY Up as Markets Eye Coronavirus Earnings Hit
2020-04-13 02:04:00
US Dollar Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2020-04-12 08:00:00
AUD and NZD Down, JPY Up as Markets Eye Coronavirus Earnings Hit

2020-04-13 02:04:00
David Cottle, Analyst
Share:

Japanese Yen, Australian Dollar, New Zealand Dollar Talking Points:

  • Stocks slipped in a holiday thinned start to the week
  • Risk aversion was notable as earnings season looms
  • Crude oil prices were up but below the highs reached on news of production cuts.

A new Asia Pacific trading week started off with risk aversion in the ascendant as investors fretted the likely heavy hit to corporate earnings dealt by the coronavirus’ awful spread. The anti-risk Japanese Yen made gains, while the growth-correlated Australian and New Zealand Dollars took an early hit, admittedly in markets thinned by Easter Monday holidays which saw major centers like Sydney and Hong Kong out of the game.

Open stock markets were lower, with the Nikkei 225 down more than 1% and the Kospi off by 0.75%. US stock futures also pointed lower.

Oil prices climbed on news that the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies in the so-called ’OPEC Plus’ group had agreed production cuts, apparently ending the ruinous dispute on the subject which threatened to flood the market with cheap crude oil. Still, it’s by no means certain that such a flood would have been a bad thing in a world reeling from coronavirus, and end-demand for energy remains under heavy clouds. The bloc which includes Russia has agreed on reduction of 9.7 million barrels per day.

Goldman Sachs has already reportedly called the reductions too little and too late and still sees downside risk to its $20/barrel 2020 forecast, fearing that storage capacity will still be overwhelmed.

US earnings season will kick off this week, with first quarter performances from the major banks in focus. With interest rates now cut back to the bone all over the world profitability will be under the microscope.

Given all of the above it’s hardly surprising that the markets should have endured a cautious open. USD/JPY headed lower early but found Dollar bulls ready to defend psychological support at 108.00.

US Dollar Vs Japanese Yen

US crude oil prices have also risen on Monday but they remain well below the $31/barrel level hit in the immediate aftermath of the news that production cuts had been agreed.

US Crude Oil, 5-Minute Chart
--- Written by David Cottle, DailyFX Research

Follow David on Twitter@DavidCottleFX or use the Comments section below to get in touch!

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

