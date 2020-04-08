We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
US Dollar Up As EU Ministers Fail to Agree Corvid-19 Response
2020-04-08 06:50:00
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Struggles to Extend Rebound
2020-04-08 05:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Rise As Markets Hope For OPEC, Russia Cuts
2020-04-08 06:27:00
Currencies Most Impacted From Oil Prices Ahead of Crucial OPEC Meeting: Cross Asset Correlation
2020-04-07 11:20:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Outlook – Recovery Continues; Gap-fills, Patterns to Watch
2020-04-07 12:30:00
Dow Rallies 7.7 Percent, Oil Gaps Sharply Lower, Pound Drops on PM News
2020-04-07 02:45:00
Crude Oil Prices Rise As Markets Hope For OPEC, Russia Cuts
2020-04-08 06:27:00
Gold Prices May Stay High as 2008 Crisis Cure Bedevils Covid-19 Policy
2020-04-08 02:08:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Volatility Tumbles as GBP/USD Stabilizes
2020-04-08 08:00:00
US Dollar May Rise on FOMC Minutes, Coronavirus Risks
2020-04-08 07:00:00
Nikkei 225 & USD/JPY Price Outlook: Gains Contingent on Risk Appetite
2020-04-07 21:30:00
US Dollar, Japanese Yen Sink as Dow Jones Soars on Virus Easing Bets
2020-04-06 23:00:00
Real Time News
  • Los #Coronabonos vuelven a dividir a Europa, $EURGBP en busca de dirección clara #eur #gbp #trading https://t.co/BVavtxXGr0
  • Join @PaulRobinsonFX 's #webinar at 5:30 AM ET/9:30 AM GMT to gain insight on indices and commodities for the active trader. Register here: https://t.co/gghsFthzd5 https://t.co/hgCmGJqwtI
  • Foreign exchange – or “#forex” – markets often pay close attention to politics and central bank policy. We offer a model for traders to gauge their impact on exchange rates. Get your market insight from @ZabelinDimitri and @CVecchioFX here: https://t.co/FbXc1AO4XI https://t.co/39bskzYuvk
  • OPEC+ and Monitoring Committee have reportedly prepared output cuts draft - RIA
  • Germany's leading institutes forecast economy shrinking by 9.8% in Q2
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 95.73%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 67.42%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/oqtvRiGaLV
  • How can you be a part-time trade? Get your tips on workflow and strategy here with@WVenketas: https://t.co/b8ywNOwF8z #tradingstyle https://t.co/A7Avip2392
  • Commodities Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 4.46% Silver: 0.40% Gold: 0.30% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/mL9oJiSXyt
  • ECB have told ministers that Eurozone financing needs to address Coronavirus crisis could be up to EUR 1.5trillion, adds that Germany supported measures worth EUR 500bln, according to sources
  • Forex Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: -0.04% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.19% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.24% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.37% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.41% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.46% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/VMlmFHZ7Dj
US Dollar Up As EU Ministers Fail to Agree Corvid-19 Response

2020-04-08 06:50:00
David Cottle, Analyst
Share:

US Dollar, Euro, European Union Ministers Fail To Agree Coronavirus Response Talking Points:

  • The US Dollar made broad haven gains as Eurozone finance ministers broke up without agreement
  • They’d reportedly been in conference for sixteen hours
  • Familiar north/south disagreements reportedly remain formidable

The US Dollar rose sharply as Wednesday’s Asia Pacific session wound down on news that European Union finance ministers had failed to agree on a strategy to mitigate the economic impact of the coronavirus on the Eurozone.

An emergency conference which ran for nearly sixteen hours saw no agreement on how to reconcile contrasting views. As usual France and the European south were up against Germany and its northern allies. The latter remain opposed to the issuance of joint debt, a long-time stumbling-block within the monetary union that many in the north are adamant will not be hastily removed by the exigencies of the virus.

Newswires report that Italy and the Netherlands were at particular loggerheads over conditions attached to use of the eurozone’s bailout funds.

A new call is scheduled for Thursday. Meanwhile the Eurozone faces deep recession and widespread unemployment. Perceived disfunction in this crucial economic area saw a flight to quality in global markets, with the US Dollar as the main beneficiary.

EUR/USD unsurprisingly saw falls but the Dollar was up across the board.

Euro Vs US Dollar, 5-Minute Chart
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by David Cottle
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

US Dollar, Euro Resources for Traders

Whether you’re new to trading or an old hand DailyFX has plenty of resources to help you. There’s our trading sentiment indicator which shows you live how IG clients are positioned right now. We also hold educational and analytical webinars and offer trading guides, with one specifically aimed at those new to foreign exchange markets. There’s also a Bitcoin guide. Be sure to make the most of them all. They were written by our seasoned trading experts and they’re all free.

--- Written by David Cottle, DailyFX Research

Follow David on Twitter@DavidCottleFX or use the Comments section below to get in touch!

https://www.dailyfx.com/free_guide-tg.html?ref-author=Cottle.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

