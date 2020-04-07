We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
Market Sentiment Improves on Fear of Missing Out | Webinar

Market Sentiment Improves on Fear of Missing Out | Webinar

2020-04-07 12:00:00
Martin Essex, MSTA, Analyst
Share:

Market sentiment analysis:

  • Trader confidence is returning on hopes that the worst of the coronavirus pandemic could be coming closer.
  • However, there are few signs yet that the markets have hit rock bottom and it’s arguably too early to predict a full-scale recovery just yet.

Traders fear missing out on market rally

Traders are dipping their toes into the markets for risk-on assets like stocks, the Australian Dollar and crude oil as hopes grow that the worst of the coronavirus pandemic could be close. However, it remains too early to predict a full-scale recovery and a move away from safe havens such as the US Dollar and cash.

US Dollar Index Price Chart, One-Hour Timeframe (April 1-7, 2020)

Latest US Dollar price chart.

Chart by IG (You can click on it for a larger image)

What is FOMO in Trading? Characteristics of a FOMO Trader

EUR/USD BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 16% -31% -7%
Weekly 84% -34% 11%
Learn how to use Sentiment in your trading strategy
Get My Guide

On the bright side, the spread of Covid-19 seems to be slowing, while central banks and governments continue to act to cushion its economic impact. However, a global recession – if not a depression – still seems inevitable.

In this webinar, I looked at the trends in the major currency, commodity and stock markets, at the forward-looking data on the economic calendar this week, at the IG Client Sentiment page on the DailyFX website, and at the IG Client Sentiment reports that accompany it. You might also like to check out the DailyFX Trading Global Markets Decoded podcasts.

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Martin Essex, MSTA
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst and Editor

Feel free to contact me via the comments section below

https://www.dailyfx.com/?ref-author=essex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

