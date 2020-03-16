We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
AUD/JPY: Eyes on Breakout Levels - Australian Dollar vs JPY Price Forecast

AUD/JPY: Eyes on Breakout Levels - Australian Dollar vs JPY Price Forecast

2020-03-16 18:05:00
Mahmoud Alkudsi, Analyst
Share:

Australian Dollar vs Japanese Yen Technical Analysis

  • AUD/JPY declines to its lowest level in over a decade
  • Will bears continue controlling the price action?
  • Bearish Market

On March 9, Aussie Dollar tumbled against Japanese Yen to 64.35 -its lowest level in nearly eleven years. The price rallied after as some bears seemed to cover. Yet, the market closed on Friday in the red with 4.5% loss.

Alongside that, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) dipped below 70 and remained in oversold territory emphasizing the strength of downtrend move.

AUD/JPY DAILY PRICE CHART ( Oct 11, 2018 – Mar 16, 2020) Zoomed Out

AUDJPY Price Chart Australian Dollar Japanese Yen
Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Mahmoud Alkudsi
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

AUD/JPY DAILY PRICE CHART (NOv 1 – Mar 16, 2020) Zoomed IN

AUDJPY Price Chart Forecast Australian Dollar Japanese Yen

Looking at the daily chart, we noticed that at the start of last week AUD/JPY opened with a gap to the downside. Later on, the pair declined to the current trading zone 64.08- 67.18. Today, the price rebounded from the low end of it.

Thus, the market could be on its way for a test of the high end of the zone. Further close above this level reflects bears hesitation. This could lead some of them to exit the market allowing AUDJPY to surge towards 70.21. Further close above this level could cause the pair to rally towards 71.87. Although, the daily and weekly resistance levels underlined on the chart (zoomed in) should be kept in focus.

In turn, any close blow the low end of the zone could mean more bearishness towards 55.05. That said, the weekly/monthly support levels printed on the chart should be considered.

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Mahmoud Alkudsi
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

AUD/JPY Four-Hour PRICE CHART (FEb 11– Mar 16, 2020)

AUDJPY Price Chart Forecast Australian Dollar Japanese Yen

From the four- hour chart, we noticed that on March 5 AUD/JPY broke below the uptrend line originated from the Feb 28 low at 69.37 generating a bearish signal. Today, the price broke below the uptrend line originated from the March 9 low at 64.35 providing another bearish signal.

Hence, a break below 63.08 could send AUDJPY even lower towards 60.77. Nevertheless, the weekly support level marked on the chart should be watched closely. On the flip side, any break above 68.23 may cause a rally towards 70.21. Although, the daily resistance level underscored on the chart would be worth monitoring.

See the chart to find out more about key levels Cable would encounter in a further bearish /bullish scenario.

USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Mahmoud Alkudsi
Download our fresh Q1 main currencies Forecast
Get My Guide

Written By: Mahmoud Alkudsi

Please feel free to contact me on Twitter: @Malkudsi

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

