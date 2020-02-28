Gold Prices Suffer Worst Daily Decline Since 2013, Virus Fears Forefront

Indices Update: As of 21:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: 1.16% Germany 30: 0.97% US 500: 0.09% Wall Street: -0.13% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/BdU2QPyvg0

Poll: How do you think the $SPX and risk markets will open the new week on Monday following the worst week's performance since the 2008 financial crisis?

The White House is insinuating another tax cut to help steady the economy and markets. This red arrow indicates the publishing of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 on the $SPX. This seems more like an infrastructure spending job https://t.co/8FcTDV3h2h

Health Secretary Azar: - Possible travel bans are being considered at this time $DXY $USDJPY

US Treasury Yields: 2-Year: 0.866% 3-Year: 0.860% 5-Year: 0.907% 7-Year: 1.039% 10-Year: 1.131% 30-Year: 1.652% $TNX

FYI, towards the end of next week, China's trade figures for FEB and JAN are due to be published. February exports are expected to contract -23.5% y/y (USD) via estimates from BBG. That would be the largest shrink since 2016

The $NZD has broken below confluence support and leaves the risk weighted to the downside in NZD/USD while below this week’s high. Get your NZD/USD technical analysis from @MBForex here:https://t.co/yZiMdryEz1 https://t.co/0tB39yRcS4

Trump officials are considering tax cuts to address fallout from virus - WP

RT @GlobalProTrader: So we didn't get a complete 180 from the #Fed today but Powell is already turning the ship with an "unscheduled" state…