News
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Eyes Break of 2020 Downtrend
2020-02-28 06:15:00
EURUSD Posts Biggest Rally in Two Years as S&P 500, Dow and Risk Plunge
2020-02-28 02:00:00
News
GBP/USD: May Trade Even Lower Below This Price, British Pound vs USD Outlook
2020-02-28 10:30:00
British Pound (GBP), FTSE Latest: Outlook Bleak For Sterling and Stocks
2020-02-28 09:00:00
News
Japanese Yen May Rise if COVID-19 Triggers a Credit Crisis
2020-02-28 04:00:00
Asian Stock Prices Wilt Again As Coronavirus Routs Wall St.
2020-02-28 03:03:00
News
Gold Prices Suffer Worst Daily Decline Since 2013, Virus Fears Forefront
2020-02-28 19:30:00
Dow Jones, USD/CAD, Gold & More: Charts for Next Week
2020-02-28 13:00:00
News
Coronavirus Impact: S&P 500, DAX, Gold and Crude Oil Outlook
2020-02-28 12:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Down as Coronavirus Spread Bites Growth Prospects
2020-02-28 07:00:00
News
Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum Forecast: BTC/USD, ETH/USD, XRP/USD
2020-02-25 04:00:00
Cryptocurrency Latest: Bitcoin (BTC), Ripple (XRP) Weekend Price Slump
2020-02-17 12:00:00
Real Time News
  • Indices Update: As of 21:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: 1.16% Germany 30: 0.97% US 500: 0.09% Wall Street: -0.13% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/BdU2QPyvg0
  • Poll: How do you think the $SPX and risk markets will open the new week on Monday following the worst week's performance since the 2008 financial crisis?
  • The White House is insinuating another tax cut to help steady the economy and markets. This red arrow indicates the publishing of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 on the $SPX. This seems more like an infrastructure spending job https://t.co/8FcTDV3h2h
  • Health Secretary Azar: - Possible travel bans are being considered at this time $DXY $USDJPY
  • US Treasury Yields: 2-Year: 0.866% 3-Year: 0.860% 5-Year: 0.907% 7-Year: 1.039% 10-Year: 1.131% 30-Year: 1.652% $TNX
  • FYI, towards the end of next week, China's trade figures for FEB and JAN are due to be published. February exports are expected to contract -23.5% y/y (USD) via estimates from BBG. That would be the largest shrink since 2016
  • The $NZD has broken below confluence support and leaves the risk weighted to the downside in NZD/USD while below this week’s high. Get your NZD/USD technical analysis from @MBForex here:https://t.co/yZiMdryEz1 https://t.co/0tB39yRcS4
  • Trump officials are considering tax cuts to address fallout from virus - WP
  • RT @GlobalProTrader: So we didn't get a complete 180 from the #Fed today but Powell is already turning the ship with an "unscheduled" state…
  • Good to see @VictoriaS_IG of @IGTV on @Channel4News this evening. Interesting commentary on the #StockMarket crash
2020-02-28 19:30:00
Thomas Westwater,
Share:

Gold Talking Points:

  • Gold suffers worse intraday drop since 2013
  • Equities hammered as gold drops in rare correlation
  • Recent support eyed to stem further gold losses

Risk aversion in markets hit a fever pitch in recent days as coronavirus fears inject worry over the global economies’ ability to weather its impact. Despite the severe move seen across markets today, prompted by increasing concerns over the coronavirus, gold sold off along with equities to defy its more common negative correlation with the growth-sensitive asset class.

Spot Gold (1-Min Chart)

Gold 1 minute chart

In recent months, gold has strengthened considerably and approached overbought conditions prompting traders to look for near-term consolidation. Spot gold started the week higher, gapping up in Sunday night trading to $1660.11, but began trading lower through the week. Friday saw the biggest intraday selloff in the yellow metal since 2013, as it dropped over 3.5 percent intraday.

Gold historical 1 day percent change

Currently sitting at $1584.40, support from consolidation formed throughout January and February could buoy price from a further move down in the short term. Furthermore, continued deterioration in market sentiment could prompt gold to fall further as investors rotate capital into highly liquid assets such as cash and US treasuries.

Gold Forecast
Gold Forecast
Recommended by Thomas Westwater
Get Your Free Gold Forecast
Get My Guide

Spot Gold (Daily Chart)

Daily spot gold chart

--Written by Thomas Westwater, Intern Analyst for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Thomas on Twitter @FxWestwater

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

