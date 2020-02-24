Canadian Dollar Price Outlook: USD/CAD Bounces on Risk Aversion

The #ASX200 stock index hit record highs this year but those days seem unlikely to return anytime soon as even equity buckles before the #coronavirus outbreak. https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/article/special_report/2020/02/25/Australian-Dollar-ASX-Recouple-in-Misery-as-Coronavirus-Spreads.html?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Cottle&utm_campaign=twr #AUD, #AUDUSD, #Australianbonds

Senior Currency Strategist @IlyaSpivak discusses the technical and fundamental $AUDUSD outlook for the week ahead

IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.61%, while traders in USD/CAD are at opposite extremes with 69.79%.

The $GBP recoiled from chart resistance against the US Dollar, setting the stage for prices to resume a bearish trend reversal triggered mid-January.

Seems like the "risk-on" tone can be traced to Japan confirming the test of an anti-flu drug on #coronavirus patients. Then South Korea reported 60 further Wuhan virus cases which is less than the 70 increase prior. #SPX futures up, $USDKRW down 0.8%

$AUD broke critical range support against its US counterpart, suggesting deeper losses are ahead even after prices hit an 11-year low.

S&P 500 futures rising approximately one percent early into Asia's Tuesday trading session despite growing number of #coronavirus cases