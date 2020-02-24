Canadian Dollar Price Outlook: USD/CAD Bounces on Risk Aversion

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, S&P, Gold & Oil
2020-02-24 16:34:00
EUR/USD Eyes Correcting Higher, Watch This Price – Euro vs US Dollar Outlook
2020-02-24 10:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, S&P, Gold & Oil
2020-02-24 16:34:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Levels to Watch, Brexit Focus Returns
2020-02-24 09:10:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD Forecast: US Dollar Drops on Fed Cuts, Consumer Confidence Eyed
2020-02-24 23:22:00
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, S&P, Gold & Oil
2020-02-24 16:34:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, S&P, Gold & Oil
2020-02-24 16:34:00
Gold Gap-and-Go Breakout: XAU Fresh Highs as Coronavirus Fear Spreads
2020-02-24 15:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Canadian Dollar May Fall as Crude Oil Eyes Downtrend Resumption?
2020-02-25 00:00:00
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, S&P, Gold & Oil
2020-02-24 16:34:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Cryptocurrency Latest: Bitcoin (BTC), Ripple (XRP) Weekend Price Slump
2020-02-17 12:00:00
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC/USD Charges Past $10,000, Can it Continue?
2020-02-14 18:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The #ASX200 stock index hit record highs this year but those days seem unlikely to return anytime soon as even equity buckles before the #coronavirus outbreak. https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/article/special_report/2020/02/25/Australian-Dollar-ASX-Recouple-in-Misery-as-Coronavirus-Spreads.html?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Cottle&utm_campaign=twr #AUD, #AUDUSD, #Australianbonds
  • LIVE NOW! Senior Currency Strategist @IlyaSpivak discusses the technical and fundamental $AUDUSD outlook for the week ahead here - https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/378612179?CHID=9&QPID=917720&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.61%, while traders in USD/CAD are at opposite extremes with 69.79%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/fxZYAt6ZyZ
  • The $GBP recoiled from chart resistance against the US Dollar, setting the stage for prices to resume a bearish trend reversal triggered mid-January. Get your market update from @IlyaSpivak here:https://t.co/lVpyZkIfJt https://t.co/PTk2I1Z0v6
  • LIVE IN 30 MIN: Senior Currency Strategist @IlyaSpivak discusses the technical and fundamental $AUDUSD outlook for the week ahead here - https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/378612179?CHID=9&QPID=917720&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
  • Join @IlyaSpivak 's #webinar at 10:00 PM ET / 3:00 AM GMT to prepare for the week ahead in trading $AUDUSD Register here: https://t.co/sZNWPVRHA0 https://t.co/pUWqBnuatw
  • Seems like the "risk-on" tone can be traced to Japan confirming the test of an anti-flu drug on #coronavirus patients. Then South Korea reported 60 further Wuhan virus cases which is less than the 70 increase prior. #SPX futures up, $USDKRW down 0.8% - https://t.co/b7T88yZC9N https://t.co/oxibKzBgKc
  • $AUD broke critical range support against its US counterpart, suggesting deeper losses are ahead even after prices hit an 11-year low. Get your market update from @IlyaSpivak here:https://t.co/45YpJRjDYj https://t.co/3Huj8B49nO
  • S&P 500 futures rising approximately one percent early into Asia's Tuesday trading session despite growing number of #coronavirus cases
  • South Korea 🇰🇷 confirms 60 more coronavirus cases bringing the total to 893 with global infections at 79,562.
Canadian Dollar Price Outlook: USD/CAD Bounces on Risk Aversion

Canadian Dollar Price Outlook: USD/CAD Bounces on Risk Aversion

2020-02-24 22:50:00
Peter Hanks, Junior Analyst
Share:

USD/CAD Price Forecast:

USD/CAD Bounces on Risk Aversion

USD/CAD rallied to start the week, continuing its move off confluent support around the 1.32 level. While the technical moat may have provided assistance in staving off deeper declines last week, volatility elsewhere suggests much of Monday’s move may be attributable to coronavirus concerns.

To that end, confirmed cases in the United States and Canada are relatively low, but the price of crude oil – a key export of Canada – has been battered which may have played a role in the Canadian Dollar’s decline. A broader flight to safety, via the US Dollar, is another likely culprit.

USD/CAD Price Chart: Daily Time Frame (January 2019 – February 2020)

USDCAD price chart

Either way, IG Client Sentiment Data reveals traders are overwhelmingly net-short which may suggest further gains are in store. Should bullish price action continue, USD/CAD may look to target longstanding resistance overhead, which currently resides around the 1.3345 level.

USD/CAD BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 27% -7% 1%
Weekly 25% -39% -28%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

If the driving forces behind USD/CAD change and bears attempt another move lower, the pair will still enjoy a bounty of support around the 1.32 level. If volatility cools and calmer price action prevails, the pair could look to bounce between the two longstanding levels of support and resistance as it works sideways in a larger range. In the meantime, follow @PeterHanksFX on Twitter for updates.

--Written by Peter Hanks, Junior Analyst for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Peter on Twitter @PeterHanksFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/MXN Price Analysis: US Dollar Spikes to 11-Week High vs Peso
USD/MXN Price Analysis: US Dollar Spikes to 11-Week High vs Peso
2020-02-24 18:20:00
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Stocks Plunge on Coronavirus Fears
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Stocks Plunge on Coronavirus Fears
2020-02-24 18:15:00
Coronavirus Crash: FTSE 100, DAX 30 & FTSE MIB Selling Overdone?
Coronavirus Crash: FTSE 100, DAX 30 & FTSE MIB Selling Overdone?
2020-02-24 16:17:00
US Dollar, Euro, Gold, Dow Forecasts & More for the Week Ahead
US Dollar, Euro, Gold, Dow Forecasts & More for the Week Ahead
2020-02-24 13:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/CAD
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.