EUR/USD
News
Sterling (GBP) Boosted by Robust PMI Data, Euro-Zone Sentiment Nudges Higher
2020-02-05 10:02:00
Euro May Rise on Retail Sales as Traders Eye Key Debt Release
2020-02-05 08:00:00
GBP/USD
News
Coronavirus Vaccine Talk Supports Risk, GBP Boosted by PMI Data, Tesla Bubble - US Market Open
2020-02-05 13:30:00
Sterling (GBP) Boosted by Robust PMI Data, Euro-Zone Sentiment Nudges Higher
2020-02-05 10:02:00
USD/JPY
News
New Zealand Dollar, NZD/USD Outlook May Shift Bullish as Yen Sinks
2020-02-05 00:00:00
Japanese Yen May Gain on China Slowdown Woes, British Pound Sinks
2020-02-04 00:00:00
Gold
News
Gold Technical Forecast: XAU Breakdown Finds Fibonacci Support
2020-02-05 19:09:00
Crude Oil, Gold, S&P 500 – Charts to Watch & More
2020-02-05 13:05:00
Oil - US Crude
News
Crude Oil Price Decline Stalls at Support as OPEC Discusses Production Cuts
2020-02-05 20:55:00
Crude Oil, Gold, S&P 500 – Charts to Watch & More
2020-02-05 13:05:00
Bitcoin
News
BTC/USD, LTC/USD Bullish Signals on The Radar- Bitcoin & Litecoin Forecast
2020-02-05 14:30:00
Bitcoin Forecast: Key BTC/USD Levels to Watch
2020-02-05 01:00:00
Crude Oil Price Decline Stalls at Support as OPEC Discusses Production Cuts

2020-02-05 20:55:00
Peter Hanks, Junior Analyst
Crude Oil Price Outlook:

  • Crude oil fell precipitously in January as coronavirus fears eroded risk appetite and growth prospects for the Chinese economy alike
  • After its decline from $65.40 to nearly $51, crude oil finds itself on the precipice of a technical bear market
  • OPEC is in the middle of a multi-day meeting in which production cuts have been discussed, a potential lifeline for crude prices

Crude Oil Price Forecast

Crude oil narrowly escaped bear market territory (defined as a decline of 20% or more from a recent high) on Wednesday as it climbed from Tuesday’s lows around $49.50 to reclaim the $51 mark. While crude has escaped the technical designation of a bear market for the time being, the commodity’s outlook remains in question.

The spread of coronavirus has resulted in quarantined cities and reduced economic activity in China, a key source of crude oil demand. In turn, crude oil prices plummeted and have been buoyed by technical support around $50 and the potential for deeper production cuts. To that end, OPEC officials engaged in a series of meetings this week to discuss possible options for the members to pursue. If the group can agree to further reduce production, it could result in a boost in crude oil prices, but Russia has already voiced opposition.

Crude Oil Price Chart: Daily Time Frame (October 2018 – February 2020)

crude oil price chart

That being said, the prospect of deeper production cuts providing a lifeline for crude oil prices looks thin at the time being. Therefore, the growth-linked commodity may struggle to reclaim lost ground until virus fears cool and growth forecasts level off. If a rebound does occur, initial resistance may reside around $53.90, followed by the Fibonacci level at $55.57.

Recommended by Peter Hanks
Get Your Free Oil Forecast
Get My Guide

On the other hand, a break beneath – and daily close below – the psychologically significant $50 could translate to further crude oil weakness. Should it occur, subsequent support is rather sparse which could see losses accelerate toward the December 2018 low around $42.43. In the meantime, follow @PeterHanksFX on Twitter for updates and analysis.

--Written by Peter Hanks, Junior Analyst for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Peter on Twitter @PeterHanksFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

