Crude Oil Price Decline Stalls at Support as OPEC Discusses Production Cuts

Commodities Update: As of 21:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.76% Gold: 0.20% Silver: 0.13% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/qRoW8adJD0

IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.60%, while traders in USD/CAD are at opposite extremes with 81.50%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/0ZhRThbbqu

Brazil cuts benchmark lending rate 25 bps to 4.25 percent - BBG

The #DAX 30 is encountering initial resistance around 13,470, but the true test may lie around 13,575. Get your technical analysis from @PeterHanksFX here: https://t.co/Ge4kXs6C06 https://t.co/kzeVYLO4oY

"It is also still possible that #EURUSD resumes its prior decline under the steep guidance of the Beta downtrend." Euro did fall and retail sales were disappointing: YoY: 1.3%. Est: 2.3% MoM: -1.6%. Est: -1.1% I was honestly expecting better numbers. https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/session_briefing/euro_open/2020/02/05/Euro-May-Rise-on-Retail-Sales-as-Traders-Eye-Key-Debt-Release.html https://t.co/C9rQNU1TZo

#Bitcoin up 6%+ today. See my #BTCUSD forecast here on key levels to watch - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2020/02/05/Bitcoin-Weekly-Forecast-Key-BTCUSD-Levels-to-Watch.html

Fed's Brainard: - Cryptocurrencies could come with risks to financial stability - Currently researching digital money $DXY

US Equities Update (Wednesday Close): $DJI +1.68% $SPX +1.13% $NDX +0.36% $RUT +1.48% $VIX -5.79

Indices Update: As of 21:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 0.16% France 40: 0.07% Wall Street: -0.01% US 500: -0.01% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/VmEyxEWwnD