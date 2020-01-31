Australian Dollar Unphased by China PMI as AUD Eyes Coronavirus

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Near-term Trade Setups in EUR/USD, GBP/USD & USD/CAD
2020-01-30 18:56:00
Euro Price Forecast: EUR/USD, EUR/GBP, EUR/JPY, EUR/CAD, EUR/AUD
2020-01-29 23:41:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Soars on BoE, Yen at Risk After WHO Coronavirus Conference
2020-01-31 00:00:00
Near-term Trade Setups in EUR/USD, GBP/USD & USD/CAD
2020-01-30 18:56:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Soars on BoE, Yen at Risk After WHO Coronavirus Conference
2020-01-31 00:00:00
S&P 500, US Dollar Pressured as Treasury Yield Curve Inverts (Again)
2020-01-30 18:32:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, Gold Price Outlook: Eyes on Fed Repos
2020-01-30 19:30:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Breakout Imminent – GLD Trade Levels
2020-01-30 16:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Crashes 17% - Can Support Stymie a Slip into Bear Market?
2020-01-30 23:28:00
Gold Prices Rise Again as Market Eyes Next WHO Coronavirus Meet
2020-01-30 06:46:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Weekly Price Forecast: BTC/USD Eyes Testing Monthly Resistance
2020-01-29 15:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Forecast: Coin Probes Key Resistance, Fails First Test
2020-01-23 22:30:00
More View more
Breaking news

Australian Dollar cautiously higher as China manufacturing PMI crosses the wires at 50.0 for January (as expected), non-manufacturing at 54.1 versus 53.0 anticipated.

Real Time News
  • The #Euro may bounce toward 1.11 against the US Dollar, retracing some of its recent losses before resuming a longer-term downward trend. Get your $EURUSD market update from @IlyaSpivak here: https://t.co/gmxHRnWuvP https://t.co/ECKajbQlpr
  • RT @jimcramer: Yes the coronavirus is frightening but if i just told you stories every night about the people who are dying of flu here-you…
  • RT @CNBCnow: BREAKING: State Dept. issues “do not travel” advisory for China due to coronavirus outbreak https://t.co/i5ZG2pTTBz https://t.…
  • BREAKING: US tells Americans not to travel to China due to #coronavirus - BBG
  • The spread of #coronavirus promises a global economic hit at a time when the global economy is perhaps especially ill-equipped to deal with one. Growth-correlated assets are vulnerable. Get your market update from @DavidCottleFX here: https://t.co/0If0Jw7c2P https://t.co/l62PJFgGnf
  • Other earnings💸💰💳 throughout the week include: - Twitter - Spotify - Nokia, - Bristol-Myers Squibb - Fiat Chrysler - Toyota, - GM - Honda - Subaru - UniCredit - Disney - Kellogg - BP - Uber
  • Feb 5: - EC publishes paper on revising debt rules - Thailand🇹🇭 + Brazil🇧🇷 rate decisions - Hong Kong🇭🇰 PMI - UK🇬🇧 and EU🇪🇺 services + composite PMI Feb 6: - German🇩🇪 factory orders - India🇮🇳 rate decision Feb 7: - US🇺🇸 + Canada🇨🇦 jobs data - RBA monetary policy statement
  • Feb 4: - RBA🇦🇺 rate decision - State of the Union Address 🇺🇸📜 - Washington International Trade Conference🚢 - Mexico🇲🇽 markit manufacturing PMI (useful to gauge demand out of largest export partner ie US) - US🇺🇸 durable goods, factory orders data
  • - US ISM manufacturing data, construction spending👷‍♂️ - Manufacturing PMIs out of: US🇺🇸 Canada🇨🇦 Brazil🇧🇷 Vietnam🇻🇳 Malaysia🇲🇾 Indonesia🇮🇩 Philippines🇵🇭 Thailand🇹🇭 Taiwan🇹🇼 South Korea🇰🇷 India🇮🇳 Eurozone🇪🇺 UK🇬🇧 - Hong Kong🇭🇰 GDP - China🇨🇳 Caixin PMI
  • Hello there, traders! We have got yet another packed week ahead of us ⬇️ Feb 1: - India🇮🇳 Fin Min releases annual budget + plans to revive growth📈 Feb 3: - #alphabet Q4 earnings - Iowa caucuses - EU🇪🇺 publishes Michael Barnier's mandate for next stage of EU-UK trade talks
Australian Dollar Unphased by China PMI as AUD Eyes Coronavirus

Australian Dollar Unphased by China PMI as AUD Eyes Coronavirus

2020-01-31 01:02:00
Dimitri Zabelin, Junior Currency Analyst
Share:

AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR, CHINA PMI, CORONAVIRUS– TALKING POINTS

  • Australian Dollar unphased by China PMI statistics as AUD eyes market risk trends
  • Coronavirus sapping market mood and pressuring cycle-sensitive Australian Dollar
  • Australian Dollar eyes RBA rate decision and key Asian economic reports next week

CHINA PMI IMPACT ON AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR

The Australian Dollar was relatively unimpressed by the release of Chinese PMI data. Non-manufacturing statistics showed an increase to 54.1, higher than the 53 estimate and the prior print at 53.5. Industrial PMI came in as expected at 50 but slightly lower than the previous 50.2 reading. Composite PMI came in at 53, slightly weaker than the previous 53.4 report. Muted reaction in the AUD suggests it is focused on key fundamental risks in the week ahead and other market-wide threats trends that are currently gripping investors.

AUD/USD – 15-Minute Chart

Chart showing AUD/USD

AUD/USD chart created using TradingView

In 2019, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) slashed interest rates three times to a record low at 0.75 percent. Officials repeatedly re-iterated that they are closely watching the labor market and other fundamental themes impacting global growth like the US-China trade war. Earlier this month, trimmed mean CPI – the central bank’s favorite inflation gauge – ticked up to 1.6 percent for Q4, unchanged from the prior period but still below the 2 percent target.

Starts in:
Live now:
Feb 03
( 04:02 GMT )
Recommended by Dimitri Zabelin
Geopolitical Risks Affecting Markets in the Week Ahead
Register to webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

Chinese economic growth has been slowing, though GDP, industrial and retail sales data this month have shown signs of stabilization. The trade war détente between Washington and Beijing has helped to alleviate anxiety about near-term instability in global trade policies. However, growing concern about the coronavirus outbreak and its impact on Asia’s growth prospects sent a regional chill across APAC equities markets.

Looking ahead, traders will be anxiously waiting for the upcoming RBA rate decision next week. According to cash rate futures, expectations of an RBA rate cut next week are fairly low. However, anticipation of a cut in March is not far off from 50%. It also comes during a time when a cascade of key growth data out of Asia – the primary export destination of Australia’s cross-border sales – will also be published.

AUD/USD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

AUD/USD is now trading below the December 2018 descending resistance channel after briefly breaking out in mid-December 2019. On its way down, the pair shattered support at 0.6754 (white-dotted line) and is now flirting with the October floor at 0.6700. Breaking below that could catalyze further losses while a bounce back opens the door to re-testing former support at 0.6754.

AUD/USD – Daily Chart

Chart showing AUD/USD

AUD/USD chart created using TradingView

AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Dimitri Zabelin, Jr Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Dimitri, use the comments section below or @ZabelinDimitrion Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Outlook Bolstered as Resistance Fails
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Outlook Bolstered as Resistance Fails
2020-01-30 21:00:00
S&P 500, US Dollar Pressured as Treasury Yield Curve Inverts (Again)
S&P 500, US Dollar Pressured as Treasury Yield Curve Inverts (Again)
2020-01-30 18:32:00
Bank of England Leaves UK Bank Rate at 0.75%, GBP May Weaken Further
Bank of England Leaves UK Bank Rate at 0.75%, GBP May Weaken Further
2020-01-30 12:10:00
Gold Price Forecast: Potential XAU/USD Breakout as Virus Fears Escalate
Gold Price Forecast: Potential XAU/USD Breakout as Virus Fears Escalate
2020-01-30 10:19:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.