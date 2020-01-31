AUD/USD At Major Level On US Core PCE

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Latest: Eurozone Economy Slows as Inflation Weakens Even Further
2020-01-31 10:30:00
British Pound Latest: Sterling (GBP) Price Rally as The UK Leaves The EU
2020-01-31 09:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY – Charts for Next Week & More
2020-01-31 13:30:00
British Pound Latest: Sterling (GBP) Price Rally as The UK Leaves The EU
2020-01-31 09:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY – Charts for Next Week & More
2020-01-31 13:30:00
Dollar, Gold, Yen: What are the Top Safe Havens of 2020?
2020-01-31 05:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price: Eyes On Breakout Levels - XAU/USD Technical Forecast
2020-01-31 11:30:00
Crude Oil Prices Gain as WHO Stops Short Of Advising Travel Ban
2020-01-31 07:13:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Gain as WHO Stops Short Of Advising Travel Ban
2020-01-31 07:13:00
Crude Oil Crashes 17% - Can Support Stymie a Slip into Bear Market?
2020-01-30 23:28:00
Bitcoin
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Weekly Price Forecast: BTC/USD Eyes Testing Monthly Resistance
2020-01-29 15:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Forecast: Coin Probes Key Resistance, Fails First Test
2020-01-23 22:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • UK PM Johnson hails’ the dawn of a new era’ as the UK and EU finally split. #Sterling positive with resistance levels being broken across a range of currencies.. Get your market update from @nickcawley1 here:https://t.co/uPe3jCVYER #BrexitDay https://t.co/RD49xbjFZa
  • RT @carlquintanilla: "At Least Two-Thirds of China Economy to Stay Shut Next Week:" Fourteen provinces & cities in China "have said busine…
  • US Dollar moves right back to the 97.70 level on $DXY, prior 2018 swing high, numerous inflections last year. big decision point for $USD https://t.co/XbwgF39dpA
  • 🇨🇦 CAD Gross Domestic Product (YoY) (NOV), Actual: 1.5% Expected: N/A Previous: 1.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-01-31
  • 🇺🇸 USD Real Personal Spending (DEC), Actual: 0.1% Expected: 0.10% Previous: 0.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-01-31
  • 🇺🇸 USD Personal Income (DEC), Actual: 0.2% Expected: 0.30% Previous: 0.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-01-31
  • 🇺🇸 USD Employment Cost Index (4Q), Actual: 0.7% Expected: 0.70% Previous: 0.7% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-01-31
  • 🇺🇸 USD PCE Core (YoY) (DEC), Actual: 1.6% Expected: 1.60% Previous: 1.6% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-01-31
  • 🇺🇸 USD PCE Core (MoM) (DEC), Actual: 0.3% Expected: 0.10% Previous: 0.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-01-31
  • 🇨🇦 CAD Gross Domestic Product (MoM) (NOV), Actual: 0.1% Expected: N/A Previous: -0.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-01-31
AUD/USD At Major Level On US Core PCE

AUD/USD At Major Level On US Core PCE

2020-01-31 13:30:00
Austin Sealey,
Share:

AUD/USD Talking Points:

Since the London session open (3 AM ET) US Dollar price action has been bearish, sending the index down near the 97.75 level. In the same time period, the Australian Dollar has appeared especially sensitive to US Dollar strength. The pair has been unable to catch recent lows of 0.6710 as the US Dollar index has fallen by over 0.15%. When compared to GBP/USD, it is clear to see just how sensitive the Australian Dollar has been to US Dollar Strength.

DXY, AUD/USD, GBP/USD 15-Minute Price Chart

DXY, AUDUSD, GBPUSD 15 minute Price Chart

Chart prepared by Austin Sealey; AUDUSD on TradingView

The Core PCE Price Index is commonly used to measure inflation in the US. The two seasonal and more volatile food and energy prices are left out to paint a clearer picture of price increase or inflation. This measure, along with CPI, is closely watched by the Federal Reserve as a part of determining monetary policy. As a reminder, higher inflation in the short term indicates economic strength. This morning’s print, as can be seen in the DXY chart below, has had an overall minute effect, and the index is still unable to buck support.

DXY 60-Minute Price Chart

one hour dxy price chart

Chart prepared by Austin Sealey; DXY on TradingView

US Core PCE comes in following Wednesday’s FOMC rate decision and yesterday’s annualized 4th quarter 2019 US GDP data release. The US Dollar has witnessed some bearish price action following both data releases, but has since found support at the 97.80 level that has come into play as resistance turning into support since seeing a 2-hr candle closing above the 97.85psychological level.

As risk appetites will continue to vary widely in the coming weeks, traders turn their eyes toward the US manufacturing and employment sectors for Feb 3rd release of ISM data.

--Written by Austin Sealey, Market Analyst for DailyFX.com

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY – Charts for Next Week & More
GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY – Charts for Next Week & More
2020-01-31 13:30:00
S&P 500 & Dow Jones Forecast: Fed Balance Sheet Key to Outlook
S&P 500 & Dow Jones Forecast: Fed Balance Sheet Key to Outlook
2020-01-31 12:00:00
EUR/USD Latest: Eurozone Economy Slows as Inflation Weakens Even Further
EUR/USD Latest: Eurozone Economy Slows as Inflation Weakens Even Further
2020-01-31 10:30:00
British Pound Latest: Sterling (GBP) Price Rally as The UK Leaves The EU
British Pound Latest: Sterling (GBP) Price Rally as The UK Leaves The EU
2020-01-31 09:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.