Dow Jones and S&P 500 Forecasts for the Day Ahead

Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro May Fall as the ECB Stays Cautious Despite Economic Upturn
2020-01-23 08:00:00
S&P 500 and VIX May Be As Exposed to ECB as the Euro
2020-01-23 02:05:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Break Higher Points to Further Gains
2020-01-23 09:00:00
USD/CAD, GBP/CAD, AUD/CAD Rates Soar. BoC, BoE Next Rate Move Eyed
2020-01-23 00:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen, Gold Prices May Retreat on Davos Forum
2020-01-22 02:00:00
GBP/USD Rate May Rise, Yen Gains as Coronavirus Sinks Stocks
2020-01-22 00:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Eyes Shooting Higher As Support Holds - XAU/USD Technical Outlook
2020-01-23 10:29:00
Crude Oil Price Down on Coronavirus Worries, US Stocks Drop
2020-01-23 07:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Down on Coronavirus Worries, US Stocks Drop
2020-01-23 07:00:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook: WTI Falters, Can Support Rescue Price?
2020-01-22 20:30:00
Bitcoin
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2020-01-22 15:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Forecast: Coin Probes Key Resistance, Fails First Test
2020-01-21 18:30:00
Real Time News
  • Indices Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: 0.26% US 500: -0.05% Wall Street: -0.09% Germany 30: -0.19% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/Auk5qsGeai
  • Gold Eyes Shooting Higher As Support Holds - XAU/USD Technical Outlook More details in the link below: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/home/analysis/xau-usd/2020/01/23/Gold-Eyes-Shooting-Higher-As-Support-Holds-XAUUSD-Technical-Outlook-MK.html?CHID=9&QPID=917714 https://t.co/45kAkFmi6R
  • LIVE NOW! Currency Strategist @PaulRobinsonFX discusses a wide range of topics with emphasis on psychology, trade execution, and risk management with the goal of helping traders improve performance here - https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/602330483?CHID=9&QPID=917720
  • Hey, traders 👋 do you want live AMAS with our analysts, market updates and tools to improve your trading strategy? Join us now on Instagram! 👉 https://t.co/pHGzVMqsC4 https://t.co/eA4lj5oVIW
  • LIVE IN 30 MIN: Currency Strategist @PaulRobinsonFX discusses a wide range of topics with emphasis on psychology, trade execution, and risk management with the goal of helping traders improve performance here - https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/602330483?CHID=9&QPID=917720
  • RT @DeItaOne: FX options markets really not expecting much from the #ECB decision today Overnight implied vols for EURUSD are the lowest t…
  • UK Trade Secretary Truss says UK tax policy is a matter for the Chancellor, not the US or EU
  • SNB's Jordan denies $CHF currency manipulation, says being placed on US watchlist does not affect ability to intervene, intervention is to steer monetary conditions
  • SNB's Jordan says $CHF is still highly valued, important to keep policy expansive
  • Have you been catching on your @DailyFX #podcast "Global Markets Decoded"? Catch up on them now, before new episodes release! https://t.co/Twr44cZ1GB https://t.co/YzvemTnpOz
Dow Jones and S&P 500 Forecasts for the Day Ahead

2020-01-23 10:00:00
Justin McQueen, Analyst
Share:

S&P 500, Dow Jones Price Analysis & News

  • S&P 500 Continues to March Higher
  • Dow Jones Edges Lower on Boeing
  • US Equities Shrug Off Chinese Virus Concerns So Far
Source: Refinitiv

S&P 500: The S&P 500 has continued its march higher, hitting fresh record peaks. However, as highlighted previously, we see caution in chasing the market higher with rising risks of an overdone sell-off. DMIs signal that the grind higher can persist, although, with the negative DMI indicator at its lowest since January 2018 (prior to the sharp February 2018 sell-off), this further validates our reasoning for being cautious. While the concerns continue to mount over the China virus outbreak, which has seen Asian equities underperform, this has yet to notably spill-over onto US equities. As such, on the technical eyes are on the 3300 level, where a firm break could exacerbate a sell-off.

S&P 500 Price Chart: Daily Time Frame

Source: IG Charts

S&P 500 Momentum Indicators (DMI)

Dow Jones:Much like the S&P 500, the Dow Jones continues to trade at elevated levels. However, with Boeing, one of the largest stocks within the index, heading lower, the index has pulled back from its recent record high with the negative DMI beginning to tick higher. Although, while Boeing is scheduled to report on Jan 29th, keep in mind that Apple is also scheduled to report next week on Jan 28th. Downside sides on 28800 with a closing break putting 28500 into focus.

Dow Jones Price Chart: Daily Time Frame

Source: IG Charts

--- Written by Justin McQueen, Market Analyst

Follow Justin on Twitter @JMcQueenFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

USD/CNH Price Analysis - Chinese Yuan Slump Continues as Coronavirus Fears Escalate
2020-01-23 11:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Break Higher Points to Further Gains
2020-01-23 09:00:00
Australian Dollar Up as Job Creation Surges Again, But Full-Time Roles Fall
2020-01-23 00:35:00
AUD/USD, AUD/JPY & AUD/CAD: Australian Dollar Turns to Jobs Data
2020-01-22 22:16:00
Rates

US 500
Mixed
Wall Street
Bearish
