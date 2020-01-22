We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
News
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Tests Support, ECB on Deck
2020-01-22 13:30:00
EUR/USD Price Analysis: Fresh One-Month Low as 2020 Downtrend Continues
2020-01-22 11:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
News
GBP/USD Downtrend Move Cracks, Bears at Risk - GBP vs USD Price Outlook
2020-01-22 11:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Testing Resistance
2020-01-22 09:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
News
Japanese Yen, Gold Prices May Retreat on Davos Forum
2020-01-22 02:00:00
GBP/USD Rate May Rise, Yen Gains as Coronavirus Sinks Stocks
2020-01-22 00:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
News
Gold Price & Silver Outlook – Enough of a Rest for Another Run?
2020-01-22 12:00:00
Gold Longs Reduced, Crude Oil Shorts Squeezed, Copper Bulls Boosted - COT Report
2020-01-22 08:15:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
News
Nasdaq 100, DAX, Oil & More – Charts to Watch
2020-01-22 13:00:00
Gold Longs Reduced, Crude Oil Shorts Squeezed, Copper Bulls Boosted - COT Report
2020-01-22 08:15:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
News
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Forecast: Coin Probes Key Resistance, Fails First Test
2020-01-21 18:30:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Rally Cracks, Hit by Weekend 'Flash Crash'
2020-01-20 10:30:00
Nasdaq 100, DAX, Oil & More – Charts to Watch

Nasdaq 100, DAX, Oil & More – Charts to Watch

2020-01-22 13:00:00
Paul Robinson, Currency Strategist
Share:

The Nasdaq 100 continues to sit on its highs along with the other US indices, and this quite frankly makes trading difficult. With where the market currently sits and without volatility, the market appears to be too high to buy, too strong to short. It makes establishing fresh positions in either direction particularly tricky.

The thinking is that we will soon see a bit of a reversal in fortunes, but until sellers show up trying to find a top is typically a tough business. One chart we looked at today was the weekly Nasdaq 100 (log scale), where a clear bull market channel is apparent. The NDX is approaching the upper crust of the channel, and should it do so soon it might mark the top of the current rally.

Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by Paul Robinson
Are indices your thing? Check out the Q1 Forecast.
Get My Guide

Nasdaq 100 Weekly Chart (watch upper parallel)

Nasdaq 100 weekly chart, watch upper parallel

Nasdaq 100 Chart by TradingView

The DAX is traversing around the record high, with it having notched a new record intra-day today. The grind higher to a new ATH is worth watching as the US markets continue into extended territory. The lagging nature of the DAX (&CAC) could mean if the leading US indices turn down these will be quick to take a hit. The trend-line off the August low, as long as it is held, is seen as keeping the downside in check.

DAX Daily Chart (working on new highs)

DAX daily chart, working on new highs

DAX Chart by TradingView

Crude oil is teetering on support, support that could break any time now. There is confluence between the trend-line from October and the 200-day MA. A close below 57.40 is seen as having oil rolling further downhill since its earlier-month peak. Watch the 55.40/54.77-area as next up for support should we soon see a confirmed break.

Oil Forecast
Oil Forecast
Recommended by Paul Robinson
Get Your Free Oil Forecast
Get My Guide

Crude Oil Daily Chart (sitting on confluent support)

Crude oil daily chart, sitting on confluent support

Crude Oil Chart by TradingView

To see all the charts we looked at, check out the video above…

Resources for Index & Commodity Traders

Whether you are a new or an experienced trader, DailyFX has several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, and trading guides to help you improve trading performance.

We also have a series of guides for those looking to trade specific markets, such as the S&P 500, Dow, DAX, gold, silver, crude oil, and copper.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

