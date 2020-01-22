We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen, Gold Prices May Retreat on Davos Forum
2020-01-22 02:00:00
US Dollar Resistance Test, USD/CAD Tightening Range: Webinar
2020-01-21 20:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Rate May Rise, Yen Gains as Coronavirus Sinks Stocks
2020-01-22 00:00:00
US Dollar Resistance Test, USD/CAD Tightening Range: Webinar
2020-01-21 20:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen, Gold Prices May Retreat on Davos Forum
2020-01-22 02:00:00
GBP/USD Rate May Rise, Yen Gains as Coronavirus Sinks Stocks
2020-01-22 00:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen, Gold Prices May Retreat on Davos Forum
2020-01-22 02:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Churning Through a Near-term Top - Key Levels for XAU/USD
2020-01-21 15:20:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil, Natural Gas Prices Part Ways. What Does This Mean?
2020-01-22 03:00:00
Japanese Yen, Gold Prices May Retreat on Davos Forum
2020-01-22 02:00:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Forecast: Coin Probes Key Resistance, Fails First Test
2020-01-21 18:30:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Rally Cracks, Hit by Weekend 'Flash Crash'
2020-01-20 10:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Forex Update: As of 03:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇪🇺EUR: -0.01% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.05% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.06% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.11% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.12% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.16% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/dagocTZSUu
  • RT @KateBennett_DC: Do you, Larry Kudlow. https://t.co/n14RUZZRGy
  • Note that gains in $AUDUSD and $NZDUSD are somewhat contained by strength in the US Dollar. I wrote a special report that explains this dynamic into further detail as the pairs diverge with the #SP500 here - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/article/special_report/2020/01/17/AUDUSD-NZDUSD-Outlook-Looks-Past-Stocks-to-Rate-Cut-Bets.html?ref-author=Dubrovsky
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.34%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 82.00%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/OHd6ymoGC1
  • Asia turns "risk on" as fears around the #coronavirus seem to be cooling. China's Health Commission delivered a briefing, detailing measures to help contain spread of the disease. #SP500 futures on the rise. Anti-risk #Yen lower, #USD up $USDJPY #AUDJPY - https://t.co/EO3GjV4Cel https://t.co/OOE3DBUvOr
  • The #Euro is grinding through support guiding the four-month upswing against the US Dollar, hinting that resumption of the broader downtrend may be around the corner.Get your market update from @IlyaSpivak here: https://t.co/lHhewnDqCf https://t.co/Mx4BSCpSkQ
  • China's Health Commission: Are 440 cases of virus across 13 provinces, cities. Will work to contain disease in Wuhan -BBG #coronavirus
  • Japanese Yen, Gold Prices May Retreat on #WEF2020 - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2020/01/22/Japanese-Yen--Gold-Prices-May-Retreat-on-Davos-Forum.html
  • If you missed this week's session on IG Client Sentiment where I discussed $USDCAD, $AUDUSD, $EURUSD and $NZDUSD, check out the recording on YouTube below. Stay tuned for a full write-up later today! - https://t.co/7h9iCAAePg
  • So far this week, #GBP has been the best-performing #G10 currency versus #USD with +0.23% spot-returns while #NOK has been the worst with -0.90% [delayed]
Japanese Yen, Gold Prices May Retreat on Davos Forum

Japanese Yen, Gold Prices May Retreat on Davos Forum

2020-01-22 02:00:00
Dimitri Zabelin, Junior Currency Analyst
Share:

World Economic Forum, US Dollar, Japanese Yen, Crude Oil, Gold Prices – TALKING POINTS

  • US Dollar, gold prices, JPY may retreat on Davos Forum, global outlook
  • IMF assessment of world growth underscores political risks as key threat
  • Market mood could also be buoyed by ECB rate decision, economic data

World Economic Forum

Commodity-linked currencies like the Australian and New Zealand Dollars may climb higher with equities if commentary from officials at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland strike an optimistic tone. However, the recent outbreak of the coronavirus appears to have sapped market mood and caused the Hang Seng Index to decline almost three percent t which bled into Wall Street and dragged the S&P 500 lower.

IMF World Economic Outlook

The IMF released its World Economic Outlook (WEO) with estimates of a 3.3 percent growth rate for 2020, a slight downgrade from the prior forecasts. The lender of last resort noted that global growth appears to be showing signs of stabilization but warned that geopolitical risks could derail the modest recovery. Some of these risks included US-Iran tensions and the uncertainty relating to global trade policies.

Starts in:
Live now:
Jan 28
( 04:01 GMT )
Recommended by Dimitri Zabelin
Geopolitical Risks Affecting Markets in the Week Ahead
Register to webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

EU-US Trade War Update

French President Emmanuel Macron and his US counterpart Donald Trump recently agreed to a trade truce following a rise in tensions over the former’s proposed digital tax bill. Washington subsequently threatened retaliatory tariffs with Paris vowing to do the same. However, the temporary détente puts EU-US trade tensions on the back-burner until year-end, which puts an even bigger premium on the 2020 US presidential election.

Critical Economic Data

In addition to the recent publication of better-than-expected German ZEW data – as forecasted – markets may also cheer the release of other reports ahead. A cascade of industrial statistics will be published towards the end of the week, which – according to the IMF’s own analysis – should begin to show signs of improvement. However, weakness there could pressure sentiment-linked assets and push JPY and gold prices higher.

JAPANESE YEN TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Dimitri Zabelin, Jr Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Dimitri, use the comments section below or @ZabelinDimitrion Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Outlook: Boeing, Netflix Drag on Stocks
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Outlook: Boeing, Netflix Drag on Stocks
2020-01-21 21:35:00
US Dollar Resistance Test, USD/CAD Tightening Range: Webinar
US Dollar Resistance Test, USD/CAD Tightening Range: Webinar
2020-01-21 20:00:00
US-EU Trade War Averted as France Concedes on Digital Services Tax
US-EU Trade War Averted as France Concedes on Digital Services Tax
2020-01-21 18:56:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Forecast: Coin Probes Key Resistance, Fails First Test
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Forecast: Coin Probes Key Resistance, Fails First Test
2020-01-21 18:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/JPY
Mixed
Oil - Brent Crude
US 500
Mixed
EUR/USD
Bearish
AUD/USD
Bearish
NZD/JPY
News & Analysis at your fingertips.