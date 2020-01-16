Swiss Franc (CHF) Price Outlook Positive After 'Currency Manipulator' Tag

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar May Rise on Key Data: Holiday Spending in Focus
2020-01-16 08:00:00
USDCNH and EURUSD May Feel the Impact of Phase One More than the Dow
2020-01-16 05:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Sterling Price Analysis as Cable Corrects: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/JPY
2020-01-16 13:32:00
British Pound vs USD Price Forecast: GBP/USD Signals Indecision, What’s Next?
2020-01-16 10:40:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar May Rise on Key Data: Holiday Spending in Focus
2020-01-16 08:00:00
US Dollar Falls, Japanese Yen May Follow After US-China Trade Deal
2020-01-16 00:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Edge Down as US-China Trade Deal Boosts Risk Appetite
2020-01-16 07:49:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAUUSD Support Bounce Finds Sellers at 2019 High
2020-01-15 16:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Edge Down as US-China Trade Deal Boosts Risk Appetite
2020-01-16 07:49:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook: Crude Catches Trendline Support - WTI Levels
2020-01-15 13:30:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Chart Exposes Key Reversal Signals- BTC/USD Price Forecast
2020-01-14 15:15:00
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2020-01-08 15:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • 🇺🇸 USD Continuing Claims (JAN 4), Actual: 1767k Expected: N/A Previous: 1804k https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-01-16
  • 🇺🇸 USD Initial Jobless Claims (JAN 11), Actual: 204k Expected: 220k Previous: 214k https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-01-16
  • 🇺🇸 USD Import Price Index ex Petroleum (MoM) (DEC), Actual: 0.2% Expected: 0.1% Previous: 0.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-01-16
  • 🇺🇸 USD Export Price Index (YoY) (DEC), Actual: 0.7% Expected: N/A Previous: -1.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-01-16
  • 🇺🇸 USD Philadelphia Fed Business Outlook (JAN), Actual: 17.0 Expected: 3.6 Previous: 2.4 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-01-16
  • 🇺🇸 USD Retail Sales Advance (MoM) (DEC), Actual: 0.3% Expected: 0.3% Previous: 0.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-01-16
  • 🇺🇸 USD Philadelphia Fed Business Outlook (JAN), Actual: 17 Expected: 3.6 Previous: 0.3 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-01-16
  • 🇺🇸 USD Retail Sales Control Group (DEC), Actual: 0.5% Expected: 0.3% Previous: -0.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-01-16
  • 🇺🇸 USD Retail Sales Ex Auto and Gas (DEC), Actual: 0.5% Expected: 0.4% Previous: -0.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-01-16
  • 🇺🇸 USD Continuing Claims (JAN 4), Actual: 1.77M Expected: N/A Previous: 1803k https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-01-16
Swiss Franc (CHF) Price Outlook Positive After 'Currency Manipulator' Tag

Swiss Franc (CHF) Price Outlook Positive After 'Currency Manipulator' Tag

2020-01-16 13:00:00
Martin Essex, MSTA, Analyst and Editor
Share:

CHF price, news and analysis:

  • USD/CHF and EUR/CHF look set to weaken further after the US decision earlier this week to name Switzerland a ‘currency manipulator’.
  • With the SNB now likely to be more cautious about intervening to curb Swiss Franc (CHF) gains, the path of least resistance for the currency is upwards.

CHF gains likely to extend

Further gains for the Swiss Franc (CHF) are likely despite USD/CHF hitting its lowest level since September 2018 and EUR/CHF its lowest since April 2017 in the wake of the US decision earlier this week to add Switzerland back on its list of currency manipulators – a claim the Swiss deny.

USD/CHF BULLISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -2% 31% 3%
Weekly 15% 48% 20%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

As the chart below shows, USD/CHF has continued to drop back after the US announcement even though the Swiss National Bank will now likely be more cautious about intervening in the markets to curb its strength that reflects, in part, Switzerland’s persistently large current-account surpluses.

USD/CHF Price Chart, Four-Hour Timeframe (November 27, 2019 - January 16, 2020)

Latest USD/CHF price chart.

Chart by IG (You can click on it for a larger image)

EUR/CHF has continued to drop too, even though SNB action to dissuade investors from buying the Franc when looking for a safe haven might be reduced in future.

EUR/CHF Price Chart, Four-Hour Timeframe (November 27, 2019 - January 16, 2020)

Latest EUR/CHF price chart.

Chart by IG (You can click on it for a larger image)

For a technical analysis of EUR/CHF click here

According to the SNB, itsinterventions in the currency market are motivated purely by monetary policy considerations,” and it cited the negative effects on inflation and the economy from a too highly valued Franc.They are not aimed at bringing an advantage for Switzerland by making the Franc undervalued,” it added.

Nonetheless, SNB selling of Francs looks likely to drop and speculators may continue to buy the currency to test whether there are levels at which the central

bank feels it has no choice but to resume its buying of other currencies.

Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Recommended by Martin Essex, MSTA
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Get My Guide

--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst and Editor

Feel free to contact me via the comments section below, via email at martin.essex@ig.com or on Twitter @MartinSEssex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Litecoin (LTC) Price Analysis: Bullish Breakout or Fake Break?
Litecoin (LTC) Price Analysis: Bullish Breakout or Fake Break?
2020-01-16 12:00:00
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Short-Term Weakness Likely to Continue
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Short-Term Weakness Likely to Continue
2020-01-16 10:30:00
Australian Dollar Forecast: Key AUD/USD Levels to Watch
Australian Dollar Forecast: Key AUD/USD Levels to Watch
2020-01-16 09:10:00
Brexit Briefing: UK-EU Trade Talks to Begin Late February or Early March
Brexit Briefing: UK-EU Trade Talks to Begin Late February or Early March
2020-01-16 08:55:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/CHF
Bullish
USD/CHF
Bullish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.