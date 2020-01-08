We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
Stocks Soar After Trump Speech, Fed and Trade to Take Focus Next Week

Stocks Soar After Trump Speech, Fed and Trade to Take Focus Next Week

2020-01-08 18:00:00
Peter Hanks, Junior Analyst
Share:

Stock Market Forecast:

  • The S&P 500 climbed to record levels following President Trump’s address to the nation in which he sought to deescalate tensions with Iran
  • With the threat of further conflict reduced, stocks may shift their focus to two key events next week, the Fed’s repo operations and the US-China trade deal signing
  • Will the Stock Market Crash in 2020?

Stock Market Forecast: Stocks Soar After Trump Speech, Fed and Trade to Take Focus Next Week

The S&P 500 marched confidently to all-time highs on Wednesday following President Trump’s address to the nation. In his remarks, President Trump sought to deescalate the conflict with Iran, seeking to avoid further military action. Relieved, stocks soared as the uncertainty and threat of major engagement was reduced which may allow the market to shift its focus to an upcoming announcement from the Federal Reserve and yet another episode in the US-China trade war saga.

S&P 500 Price Chart: 1 - Minute Time Frame (January 8) (Chart 1)

S&P 500 price chart on iran speech trump

To that end, the Federal Reserve is set to release its schedule for further repurchase agreements operations next Wednesday. As I noted last week, many analysts believe the Fed’s balance sheet expansion has been a primary driver of recent equity strength. Consequently, any indication that the central bank will decrease, pause or halt its liquidity injections could seriously undermine the S&P 500 and other US equities.

S&P 500 Price Chart: 4 - Hour Time Frame (December 2019 – January 2020) (Chart 2)

S&P 500 price chart in 2020

With that in mind, the latter half of next week is shaping up to be a crucial time for the stock market as the United States and China are set to meet at the White House to sign the “Phase One” trade deal agreement the following day. Since the deal was announced on December 12, the S&P 500, Nasdaq and Dow Jones have been on a nearly unabated run higher – suggesting much of the deal has already been priced into equity valuations.

Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by Peter Hanks
Get Your Free Equities Forecast
Get My Guide

With specifics of the deal alarmingly scant, the market could witness a “buy the rumor, sell the news” phenomenon as details of the deal are shown upon signing. If the deal underwhelms market expectations, or it lacks hard numbers or enforcement clauses, the market would likely reassess the equity gains posted after the announcement and readjust valuations accordingly. This would also lend more gravity to “Phase Two” rumors, a tool the Trump administration has employed throughout its tenure.

Starts in:
Live now:
Jan 15
( 16:01 GMT )
Recommended by Peter Hanks
Weekly Stock Market Outlook
Register to webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

Coupled with the possibility of the Fed rolling back its balance sheet expansion, there is a real possibility the stock market will have two crucial drivers behind recent strength undermined when expectations meet reality. Consequently, traders should take stock of their positions and ensure they are properly hedged, and stops have been set. In the meantime, follow @PeterHanksFX on Twitter for updates on the various US equity indices.

--Written by Peter Hanks, Junior Analyst for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Peter on Twitter @PeterHanksFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

