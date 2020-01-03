We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 Leads Risk On 2020 Opening Rally, Dollar Heads Off Breakdown
2020-01-03 04:16:00
US Dollar Bulls Ease, GBP/USD Flips to Long, EUR/USD Deteriorates - COT Report
2020-01-02 09:15:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Sterling Price Outlook: GBP/USD Rattled by USD Rally, Support Levels Near
2020-01-03 12:00:00
US Dollar Outlook: GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD - US Market Open
2020-01-02 12:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Extends Losses on ISM Manufacturing Miss
2020-01-03 15:30:00
USD/CAD Upside Capped, Crude Oil Spikes on US Airstrikes - US Market Open
2020-01-03 13:35:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Breakout Targets 2019 Highs- GLD Levels
2020-01-03 15:30:00
USD/CAD Upside Capped, Crude Oil Spikes on US Airstrikes - US Market Open
2020-01-03 13:35:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/CAD Upside Capped, Crude Oil Spikes on US Airstrikes - US Market Open
2020-01-03 13:35:00
Strait of Hormuz: The World's Most Important Oil Chokepoint
2020-01-03 12:30:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Forecast 2020: BTC/USD Lacks Bullish Sentiment, For Now
2020-01-03 17:00:00
2020 Breakout Trades: Gold, Dow & Bitcoin - Charts to Watch
2020-01-02 14:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Crude Oil Prices Up as US Strike Kills Iran Quds Force Leader - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2020/01/03/Crude-Oil-Prices-Up-as-US-Strike-Kills-IRGC-Quds-Force-Leader.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Spivak&utm_campaign=twr #crudeoil #iran #Soleimani https://t.co/Q9dpAyiizf
  • Commodities Update: As of 03:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 2.84% Silver: 0.71% Gold: 0.71% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/JrERE0l1Lq
  • The $USD and Japanese Yen may have experienced false upside breakouts, paving the way for what may be near-term weakness against the Euro, British Pound and Australian Dollar. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here: https://t.co/v35FytV4Rh https://t.co/OJmzVfd1jF
  • RT @FirstSquawk: REPUBLICAN SENATOR LINDSEY GRAHAM: IF IRAN CONTINUES TO ATTACK THE UNITED STATES AND OUR ALLIES, IT WILL PAY A HEAVY PRICE…
  • The US Dollar may reverse against the Singapore Dollar after USD/SGD left behind a bullish technical signal. USD/MYR extended its drop after clearing rising support, will it prolong? #SGD $USDSGD #MYR $USDMYR - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/article/special_report/2020/01/03/Singapore-Dollar-Outlook-Bearish-as-USDSGD-Price-Bottoms.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702 https://t.co/Y3a5LVNZb1
  • Spread on the Markit iTraxx Asia ex-Japan CDS index widens from geopolitical tension amid #IraqiEmbassyAttack and the death of Iranian General Qassim Suleimani
  • Forex Update: As of 03:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.47% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.18% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.00% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.07% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.25% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.34% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/ongugLPCPX
  • RT @FerroTV: "In 2019, the global economy received some 90 interest rate cuts across 45 global central banks, which represents the largest…
  • Uh oh. Starting the new year with heightened geopolitical risk. Watching global risk trends. https://t.co/hfbGrtUUaZ
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.66%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 86.06%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/pBmcnunPTJ
USD/JPY Extends Losses on ISM Manufacturing Miss

USD/JPY Extends Losses on ISM Manufacturing Miss

2020-01-03 15:30:00
Thomas Westwater,
Share:

ISM Manufacturing Talking Points:

  • The ISM Manufacturing Survey showed further contraction for December as the survey printed a reading of 47.2, missing expectations of 49.0 and sending the index into it’s 5th month of contraction
  • USDJPY dropped as the report crossed the wires, adding to overnight pressure resulting from the US airstrike which killed a top Iranian General in Iraq
  • Employment in the sector is continuing to contract, adding worry that the weakness could spill over into the larger services sector and ultimately stifle the hot US labor market

Overnight volatility spilled into New York morning trading after a US airstrike killed one of Iran’s top generals in Iraq and sent the markets into a risk off slide. Furthering that mood, the release of this morning’s ISM manufacturing survey added economic concern back into markets as the survey printed a reading of 47.2, missing expectations of 49.0 and putting the manufacturing contraction into its 5th consecutive month. USDJPY fell as the report crossed the wires, adding to the overnight pressure on the cross and now trades under the 108.06 mark. However, the pair is maintaining its posture above lows set overnight.

USDJPY (15-Min Chart)

USDJPY 15 min Chart

The report underscores several issues that have been lingering over the US economy over the past year. Although trade war rhetoric has recently waned after the US and China came to a tentative conclusion on a ‘phase one’ trade deal, the cumulative impact from several rounds of tariffs that preceded the agreement seem to still be echoing throughout the United States manufacturing sector. One respondent in the survey stated “Starting to see suppliers try to pass on costs associated with tariffs. Uncertainty on the trade front continues to keep agricultural markets on the defensive.

ISM Manufacturing Employment Chart

Another key issue coming into focus for investors in 2020 surrounds the labor market. While non-farm payrolls have continued to print healthy figures in recent months, manufacturing payrolls have trended down through the second half of 2019. Payrolls for the sector saw a boost in November, thanks to the UAW strike ending and in turn sending over 40k GM workers back onto the payrolls. However, the overall trend remains negative in the BLS NFP report on factory jobs, and worries linger that the weakness could spill over into the larger services sector. The ISM employment index, a leading indicator for the sector's labor conditions, showed no promise for a turnaround in jobs for the troubled group coming across the wires at 45.1. That is down from the previous month reading of 46.6 and marking the weakest print since January of 2016.

Top Trading Opportunities in 2019
Top Trading Opportunities in 2019
Recommended by Thomas Westwater
Check out our top trading Opportunities
Get My Guide

--Written by Thomas Westwater, Intern Analyst for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Thomas on Twitter @FxWestwater

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Bitcoin Price Forecast 2020: BTC/USD Lacks Bullish Sentiment, For Now
Bitcoin Price Forecast 2020: BTC/USD Lacks Bullish Sentiment, For Now
2020-01-03 17:00:00
Sterling Price Outlook: GBP/USD Rattled by USD Rally, Support Levels Near
Sterling Price Outlook: GBP/USD Rattled by USD Rally, Support Levels Near
2020-01-03 12:00:00
Gold Prices Soar as US Airstrike on Iranian Military Leader Sparks Major Escalation in Tensions
Gold Prices Soar as US Airstrike on Iranian Military Leader Sparks Major Escalation in Tensions
2020-01-03 09:10:00
Crude Oil Prices Up as US Strike Kills Iran Quds Force Leader
Crude Oil Prices Up as US Strike Kills Iran Quds Force Leader
2020-01-03 02:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/JPY
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.