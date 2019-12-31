US Dollar Gyrates after Consumer Confidence Miss

It seems the markets are riding high, but risk is always lurking around the corner. Consider your escape plan before you find yourself in collapsing market. What are the top havens for different conditions in 2020? Find out from @JohnKicklighter here: https://t.co/1oeXWEsJkb https://t.co/Az5HCJul77

IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.75%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 77.82%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/zFOISDpHUK

RT @HedgeyeDDale: Don’t forget they broke the deal into “Phases” because Beijing has no intention to give any ground on any of the strategi…

$GBPUSD has rallied off 1.29 -- here is an example of Elliott Wave at work for the past couple months. https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/video/live_events/2019/12/16/eur-usd-gbp-usd-dxy-elliott-wave-JWweb-128.html

Commodities Update: As of 17:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: 0.42% Silver: -0.02% Oil - US Crude: -0.09% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/NXpTgBwsv9

Forex Update: As of 17:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇬🇧GBP: 1.13% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.71% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.44% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.25% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.21% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.13% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/F4ov1iytii

Indices Update: As of 17:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: 0.03% Germany 30: -0.01% US 500: -0.16% Wall Street: -0.17% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/FVz2D85af5

$AUDUSD approaches the July high (0.7082) as the US and China, Australia’s largest trading partner, pledge to sign the Phase One trade deal over the coming days. Get your market update from @DavidJSong here: https://t.co/3Oj1uxbuBw https://t.co/VvFe2plai2

En español: El peso mexicano arrasa en el 2019, pero el 2020 podría ser un año más desafiante. ¿Qué rumbo tomará el $USDMXN? #trading #forex #TRMX #USDMXN https://t.co/wDgnPRhSO4 https://t.co/rdFT9fncBJ