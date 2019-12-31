We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
Why Markets Will be Closely Watching US Housing Data in 2020
2019-12-31 04:00:00
2019-12-31 04:00:00
Dollar 2020 Outlook: EUR/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD Technical Charts
2019-12-30 15:06:00
2019-12-30 15:06:00
Why Markets Will be Closely Watching US Housing Data in 2020
2019-12-31 04:00:00
2019-12-31 04:00:00
Top 5 Most Market Moving Grey Swans to Watch for 2020
2019-12-31 03:00:00
2019-12-31 03:00:00
Top Trade Idea 2020: Short USD/JPY Below 6-Year Wedge
2019-12-31 12:00:00
2019-12-31 12:00:00
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/JPY for the first time since Dec 16, 2019 when USD/JPY traded near 109.58.
2019-12-31 11:23:00
2019-12-31 11:23:00
Crude Oil Prices Hold Close to 3-Month Highs On US-China Trade Hopes
2019-12-31 07:01:00
2019-12-31 07:01:00
Dollar, Gold, Yen: What are the Top Safe Havens of 2020?
2019-12-31 05:00:00
2019-12-31 05:00:00
Top Trade Idea 2020: Global Recession? Take the Under: Long Crude Oil, Long CAD/JPY
2019-12-31 14:00:00
2019-12-31 14:00:00
Oil Forecast 1Q-2020: Can Crude Prices Push Higher?
2019-12-31 09:00:00
2019-12-31 09:00:00
Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD, NZD/CAD, GBP/CAD 2020 Levels
2019-12-30 21:00:00
2019-12-30 21:00:00
Bitcoin Price Forecast 2020: BTC/USD Lacks Bullish Sentiment, For Now
2019-12-30 17:00:00
2019-12-30 17:00:00
US Dollar Gyrates after Consumer Confidence Miss

2019-12-31 16:47:00
Thomas Westwater,
Consumer Confidence - Talking Points

  • Consumer Confidence declined to 126.5 for December with the previous month being revised up to 126.8
  • The release on consumer confidence was preempted by news on the US-China trade front where President Trump stated that ‘phase-one’ of the highly anticipated trade deal would be signed January 15th at the White House
  • The present situation index increased to 170.0 on upbeat labor market conditions, but the short-term outlook decreased as consumers worry about their income prospects

The US Dollar is trading back near it’s overnight lows after an upward move spurred by news on the trade war front briefly sent the dollar higher in the early morning hours. The USD was trading at the 96.49 mark before moving lower as the consumer confidence figure from the Conference Board showed a decline for December, coming in at 126.5, down from 126.8 in the previous month.

The present situation index, which is based on consumers’ assessment on current labor market conditions and current business conditions increased to 170.0 from 166.6. However, the expectations index, which is based on the short-term outlook for income and labor market conditions decreased from 100.3 in November to 97.4 for this December.

US Dollar Basket (DXY) Price Chart – 3 Minute Time Frame

DXY 3-Min Chart

While market participants remain keenly focused on trade war headlines, sentiment and confidence indicators for the US should begin to move more into focus as tensions between China and the US continue to ease. So far, markets have weathered several headwinds in 2019, but as we move into the year ahead there are several prominent threats that could pose risks to the markets.

Emplyment Trends vs NFP Conference Board

Even as the US labor market continues to show strength, concerns around the labor market are starting to manifest. The percentage of consumers expecting more jobs for the months ahead decreased from 16.5% to 15.3% in the survey and those expecting a rise in their short-term income decreased to 21.1% from 22.9%. The December Non-farm payrolls report is set to release on January 10th with 266k jobs expected to be added.

--Written by Thomas Westwater, Intern Analyst for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Thomas on Twitter @FxWestwater

DailyFX forecasts on a variety of currencies such as the US Dollar or the Euro are available from the DailyFX Trading Guides page. If you’re looking to improve your trading approach, check out Traits of Successful Traders. And if you’re looking for an introductory primer to the Forex market, check out our New to FX Guide.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

