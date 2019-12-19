We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD: Buyers Eye Pushing EUR vs USD Price to a Higher Zone -Watch The Levels
2019-12-19 10:30:00
EUR/USD Rate Forecast: RSI Offers Bearish Signal
2019-12-19 02:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBPUSD whipsaws as MPC leave rates unchanged and signal economic recovery
2019-12-19 12:30:00
Brexit Briefing: EU Warning, Queen's Speech, Bank of England and GBP
2019-12-19 09:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USDJPY Poised for Range, USDMXN Holds Rate Decision Potential, SPX is Frozen
2019-12-19 03:26:00
Japanese Yen Pressured as USD/JPY Bulls Test Range Top Again
2019-12-18 02:01:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Quiet for Now, Long-term Levels Set to Break Early Next Year
2019-12-19 12:00:00
Gold Prices Gain as Trump Impeachment Takes Over From Trade Worries
2019-12-19 06:16:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Canadian Dollar Rose With Crude Oil Prices, Will Yen Look Past BoJ?
2019-12-19 00:00:00
Dow Jones, Crude Oil & More: Indices, Commodity Technical Outlook
2019-12-18 12:00:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2019-12-18 15:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis: Stuck to the Dominant Downtrend
2019-12-17 11:32:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • 🇺🇸 USD Initial Jobless Claims (DEC 14), Actual: 234k Expected: 225k Previous: 252k https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-12-19
  • 🇺🇸 USD Philadelphia Fed Business Outlook (DEC), Actual: 0.3 Expected: 8 Previous: 10.4 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-12-19
  • 🇺🇸 USD Continuing Claims (DEC 7), Actual: 1722k Expected: 1671k Previous: 1671k https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-12-19
  • 🇺🇸 USD Initial Jobless Claims (DEC 14), Actual: 234K Expected: 225k Previous: 252k https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-12-19
  • #DidYouKnow crude #oil is a natural resource that differs in composition depending on its location. Find out more crude oil facts from @WVenketas here: https://t.co/Ssp486xz2J #OOTT #CommoditieswithDailyFX https://t.co/9BEabPAZAp
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 98.42%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 76.60%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/p0dSb13MWX
  • Forex Update: As of 13:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.20% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.05% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.03% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.05% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.08% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.16% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/fv4A9WSqtp
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 USD Continuing Claims (DEC 7) due at 13:30 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 1671k Previous: 1667k https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-12-19
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 USD Initial Jobless Claims (DEC 14) due at 13:30 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 225k Previous: 252k https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-12-19
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 USD Philadelphia Fed Business Outlook (DEC) due at 13:30 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 8 Previous: 10.4 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-12-19
GBPUSD whipsaws as MPC leave rates unchanged and signal economic recovery

GBPUSD whipsaws as MPC leave rates unchanged and signal economic recovery

2019-12-19 12:30:00
Daniela Sabin Hathorn, Junior Analyst
Share:

Talking Points:

  • MPC members leave rates unchanged and point to signs of global economic recovery
  • GBPUSD spiked higher but quickly corrected back to pre-announcement levels
  • The Queen’s speech is underway and key focus will be on Brexit updates

GBPUSD saw some swings in the morning session ahead of a packed day for sterling, with focus on retail figures, BoE rate decision and the Queen’s speech. Cable prices rose 0.4% in the early hours of trading before hesitantly falling back in line with the opening level, before bouncing back to above 1.3130 in reaction to the BoE’s Monetary Policy Committee leaving rates unchanged at 0.75% and signalling towards a recovery in global growth.

But the pair quickly corrected and fell back in line with the 20-day moving average around 1.3093 as the pair continues its range trading heading in to the low volume end of year period.

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Daniela Sabin Hathorn
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

GBPUSD 1-minute chart: price reaction to BoE rate decision

GBPUSD whipsaws as MPC leave rates unchanged and signal economic recovery

MPC monetary decision

The key takeaways from the latest meeting are that the split between members remained as 7-2 as they focus on the next round of Brexit negotiations. They mentioned that they were unable to yet measure the impact of the election result on the economy, given that no hard data has been published since then. The material impact on economic data will not be measurable until December and January figures are published in the new year, which means the MPC is likely to remain neutral until the end of the first quarter if no significant unexpected changes take place.

Regarding economic growth, they pointed out that global growth has shown signs of stabilising with global financial conditions remaining supportive. But the labour market is showing signs of loosening, albeit remaining tight. Given an expected drop in inflation in the first half of 2020, the committee concluded that monetary policy could respond in either direction to changes in the economic outlook to ensure a sustainable return of inflation to the 2% target.

GBP Forecast
GBP Forecast
Recommended by Daniela Sabin Hathorn
Download our fresh Sterling Forecast
Get My Guide

Latest figures

Inflation figures released on Wednesday showed that consumer prices remained stable in November, with the CPI figure coming in unchanged at 1.5%, above expectations of 1.4%, but core inflation fell 0.1% brining the annual figure down to 1.1% from 1.4% in the previous month.

November retail sales figures released earlier this morning provided another slump in economic data for the UK, with much worse readings than expected across the board. Core retail sales fell by 0.6% in the month of November, bringing the yearly figure down to 0.8% from 2.7% in the previous month. The reading for the month of December will be a figure to watch out for, signalling to consumer sentiment after the election outcome and possible end to the Brexit uncertainty, especially given the expected rise in spending during the holiday period.

Queen’s speech

After the result of the general election last week, the Queen attended parliament today to give her traditional speech when introducing a new government, which will set out their planned agenda. The event started at 1130 GMT, but it is expected to continue throughout the afternoon as more than 20 bills will be announced. Key focus will be on news regarding the government’s updated plan on Brexit, given Boris Johnson’s stance on not extending the transition period regardless of the state of trade deal negotiations.

--- Written by Daniela Sabin Hathorn, Junior Analyst

To contact Daniela, email her at Daniela.Sabin@ig.com

Follow Daniela on Twitter @HathornSabin

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Sweden's Riksbank Raises Interest Rates: EUR/SEK Downtrend Remains Intact
Sweden's Riksbank Raises Interest Rates: EUR/SEK Downtrend Remains Intact
2019-12-19 09:48:00
Brexit Briefing: EU Warning, Queen's Speech, Bank of England and GBP
Brexit Briefing: EU Warning, Queen's Speech, Bank of England and GBP
2019-12-19 09:00:00
Australian Dollar Gains. Job Creation Returns to Health, Smashes Forecasts
Australian Dollar Gains. Job Creation Returns to Health, Smashes Forecasts
2019-12-19 00:27:00
NZD/USD Rises after Upbeat GDP Report Tampers RBNZ Cut Odds
NZD/USD Rises after Upbeat GDP Report Tampers RBNZ Cut Odds
2019-12-18 21:42:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.