EUR/USD Rate Forecast: RSI Offers Bearish Signal
2019-12-19 02:00:00
2019-12-19 02:00:00
US Dollar Attempts a Comeback: EUR/USD, GBP/USD Give Back Gains
2019-12-18 13:40:00
2019-12-18 13:40:00
News
Brexit Briefing: EU Warning, Queen's Speech, Bank of England and GBP
2019-12-19 09:00:00
2019-12-19 09:00:00
GBP, SEK, NOK Brace for BoE, Norges Bank and Riksbank Rate Decisions
2019-12-19 08:00:00
2019-12-19 08:00:00
News
USDJPY Poised for Range, USDMXN Holds Rate Decision Potential, SPX is Frozen
2019-12-19 03:26:00
2019-12-19 03:26:00
Japanese Yen Pressured as USD/JPY Bulls Test Range Top Again
2019-12-18 02:01:00
2019-12-18 02:01:00
News
Gold Prices Gain as Trump Impeachment Takes Over From Trade Worries
2019-12-19 06:16:00
2019-12-19 06:16:00
Gold Price Outlook: Looking to Push Higher After Recent Consolidation
2019-12-18 10:30:00
2019-12-18 10:30:00
News
Canadian Dollar Rose With Crude Oil Prices, Will Yen Look Past BoJ?
2019-12-19 00:00:00
2019-12-19 00:00:00
Dow Jones, Crude Oil & More: Indices, Commodity Technical Outlook
2019-12-18 12:00:00
2019-12-18 12:00:00
News
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2019-12-18 15:00:00
2019-12-18 15:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis: Stuck to the Dominant Downtrend
2019-12-17 11:32:00
2019-12-17 11:32:00
Martin Essex, MSTA, Analyst and Editor
Share:

GBP price, Brexit news and analysis:

  • GBP/USD continues to trade sideways, ignoring a European Commission warning that a no-deal Brexit would hurt the UK more than the EU.
  • In London, this session will be dominated by the Queen’s Speech setting out the Government’s policies and a Bank of England interest rate decision, but neither is likely to move Sterling.
GBP/USD BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 11% -1% 7%
Weekly 55% -40% 1%
Martin Essex recommends using sentiment data when trading
Get My Guide

GBP/USD to shrug off Government’s program and an interest rate decision

Two important events are on the UK calendar this session: the Queen’s Speech setting out the program for the Government and a Bank of England decision on monetary policy. However, neither is likely to jolt Sterling out of its recent narrow trading range.

GBP/USD Price Chart, One-Hour Timeframe (December 16-19, 2019)

Latest GBP/USD price chart.

Chart by IG (You can click on it for a larger image)

The Queen’s Speech will likely contain many of the measures in the ruling Conservative Party’s winning General Election manifesto, including its decision to leave the EU at the end of next month, while the Bank of England will likely keep all its monetary settings where they are.

European Commission warns on no-deal Brexit

These events will follow a warning earlier this week by Ursula von der Leyen, the new President of the European Commission, that a cliff-edge Brexit at the end of next year, when the transition period ends, will hurt the UK more than the EU.

Speaking at the start of a debate in the European Parliament in Strasbourg,she noted that 11 months is “very little time” to reach a trade deal after UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s decision to legislate against an extension of the transition period beyond the end of next year

We look at Sterling regularly in the DailyFX Trading Global Markets Decoded podcasts that you can find here on Apple or wherever you go for your podcasts

--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst and Editor

Feel free to contact me via the comments section below, via email at martin.essex@ig.com or on Twitter @MartinSEssex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

