EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Data provided by
News
Market Sentiment Broadly Positive | Webinar
2019-10-22 12:00:00
Euro Outlook: EUR/USD May Rise with Euro Stoxx 50, DAX Index
2019-10-22 07:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Data provided by
News
Market Sentiment Broadly Positive | Webinar
2019-10-22 12:00:00
US Dollar Charts - GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD & More
2019-10-22 11:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Volatility Report: Dovish Fed Bets Firm, Liquidity Up
2019-10-21 20:50:00
GBP/USD Shorts Unchanged Despite Rally, Japanese Yen Flips to Short - COT Report
2019-10-21 08:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Creep Down, US-China Trade Hopes Buoy Risk Appetite
2019-10-22 06:07:00
Weekly Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, NZD/USD, Gold & Oil
2019-10-21 15:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Creep Down, US-China Trade Hopes Buoy Risk Appetite
2019-10-22 06:07:00
Weekly Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, NZD/USD, Gold & Oil
2019-10-21 15:30:00
Bitcoin
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTCUSD Lacks Momentum Despite Key Tailwind
2019-10-17 21:46:00
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/CNH in Lead as USD/TRY Holds Focus
2019-10-16 13:45:00
Real Time News
  • Forex Update: As of 12:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.11% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.02% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.10% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.20% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.21% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.28% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/Uf0vB1GCDm
  • Heads Up:🇨🇦 CAD Retail Sales (MoM) (AUG) due at 12:30 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 0.5% Previous: 0.4% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-10-22
  • RT @tnewtondunn: Now it’s getting tense. Downing Street sources suggest PM may pull the entire WAB if the program motion falls tonight. Pro…
  • RT @C_Barraud: 🇪🇺 🇫🇷 *EU ASKS #FRANCE FOR CLARIFICATIONS ON 2020 BUDGET - BBG *EU SAYS FRANCE'S 2020 BUDGET PLANS SEEM IN BREACH OF RULES
  • BBC Political Editor says there is possibly as many as 30 Labour rebels that would back second reading $GBP
  • $USDCAD catching at trendline support https://t.co/e9ya7n8HQR
  • What is the status of the $USD as the world's reserve currency, and where is #Brexit heading? Find out from @IG_US CEO Rupert Osborne, only on Trading Global Markets Decoded #podcast episode here: https://t.co/wnEQUhB0v9 https://t.co/1Hx42UvdAp
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.11%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 76.46%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/JwZoWai85y
  • LIVE NOW: Join Analyst and Editor @MartinSEssex as he discusses the most important events and themes that have driven market sentiment and will drive it in the days ahead. Register here: https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/181540619?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
  • Commodities Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.54% Silver: 0.45% Gold: 0.22% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/wVPqMhDmYC
Market Sentiment Broadly Positive | Webinar

2019-10-22 12:00:00
Martin Essex, MSTA, Analyst and Editor
Market sentiment analysis:

  • Overall market confidence has improved as the chances of a US-China trade agreement rise and concerns about a hard Brexit recede.
  • That is boosting “risk on” assets at the expense of safe havens.

Traders favor riskier assets

Assets seen as riskier, including stocks and the Australian Dollar, are attracting demand and could rise further as worries about the US-China trade dispute and fears of a hard Brexit begin to fade. While a retracement could occur at any time, for now these trends seem intact.

AUD/USD Price Chart, Four-Hour Timeframe (September 30 – October 22, 2019)

Latest AUD/USD price chart.

Chart by IG (You can click on it for a larger image)

In this webinar, I looked at the trends in the major currency, commodity and stock markets, at the forward-looking data on the economic calendar this week, at the new IG Client Sentiment page on the revamped DailyFX website, and at the new IG Client Sentiment reports that accompany it.

Resources to help you trade the markets:

Whether you are a new or an experienced trader, at DailyFX we have many resources to help you:

--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst and Editor

Feel free to contact me via the comments section below, via email at martin.essex@ig.com or on Twitter @MartinSEssex

News & Analysis at your fingertips.