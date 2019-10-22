Market Sentiment Broadly Positive | Webinar
Market sentiment analysis:
- Overall market confidence has improved as the chances of a US-China trade agreement rise and concerns about a hard Brexit recede.
- That is boosting “risk on” assets at the expense of safe havens.
Traders favor riskier assets
Assets seen as riskier, including stocks and the Australian Dollar, are attracting demand and could rise further as worries about the US-China trade dispute and fears of a hard Brexit begin to fade. While a retracement could occur at any time, for now these trends seem intact.
AUD/USD Price Chart, Four-Hour Timeframe (September 30 – October 22, 2019)
Chart by IG (You can click on it for a larger image)
In this webinar, I looked at the trends in the major currency, commodity and stock markets, at the forward-looking data on the economic calendar this week, at the new IG Client Sentiment page on the revamped DailyFX website, and at the new IG Client Sentiment reports that accompany it. You might also like to check out the DailyFX Trading Global Markets Decoded podcasts.
Resources to help you trade the markets:
Whether you are a new or an experienced trader, at DailyFX we have many resources to help you:
- Analytical and educational webinars hosted several times per day,
- Trading guides to help you improve your trading performance,
- A guide specifically for those who are new to forex,
- And you can learn how to trade like an expert by reading our guide to the Traits of Successful Traders.
--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst and Editor
Feel free to contact me via the comments section below, via email at martin.essex@ig.com or on Twitter @MartinSEssex
DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.