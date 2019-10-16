FTSE 100 vs FTSE 250: Brexit Progress Key to Outperformance
- Brexit Headline Watch to Spark UK Asset Volatility
- DUP Support Critical to Success of Potential Deal
Brexit Headline Watch to Spark UK Asset Volatility
Brexit remains the dominant driver for UK assets, as such, with market participants predominantly on headline watch, volatility is likely to ensue for both the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250. Reports yesterday that the UK and EU were closing in on a draft Brexit deal sparked notable outperformance in domestic stocks (FTSE 250) over international stocks (FTSE 100). However, all eyes are on the DUP’s response who remain crucial for UK PM Johnson’s ability to get a potential deal through parliament. Thus, reports this morning that the DUP are holding up progress has reduced some of the tail winds for domestic stocks. Going forward, increased optimism that a deal can be reached is likely to see the FTSE 250 outperform the FTSE 100.
Today’s Brexit Diary
- UK-EU Talks to Continue Throughout session
- EU Chief Negotiator Barnier to Brief EU Ambassadors (1400BST)
- UK PM Johnson Chairs Cabinet (1600BST)
- UK PM Johnson to Address 1922 Committee (1930BST)
Correlation Between FTSE 100 / FTSE 250 and GBP/USD
