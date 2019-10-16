FTSE 100 vs FTSE 250: Brexit Progress Key to Outperformance

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
EUR/USD: Failure to Test September High to Bring 2019-Low on Radar
2019-10-16 05:06:00
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Rise Unlikely to Undo Downtrend
2019-10-16 02:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
NZD/USD Rose on New Zealand CPI, GBP/USD Up on Brexit Deal Hopes
2019-10-15 23:00:00
FX Price Action Setups Around the US Dollar
2019-10-15 19:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
FX Price Action Setups Around the US Dollar
2019-10-15 19:00:00
US Recession Watch, October 2019 - US-China Trade War Talks Dash Concerns
2019-10-15 18:50:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
US Recession Watch, October 2019 - US-China Trade War Talks Dash Concerns
2019-10-15 18:50:00
Gold Price Rally Struggles but Bull Flag Potential Persists - Levels for XAU/USD
2019-10-15 14:15:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Crude Oil Prices May Fall on Cooling Brexit Deal Hopes
2019-10-16 05:00:00
Geopolitics of Oil: Why Crude and Conflict Are So Closely Connected
2019-10-15 09:30:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/CNH in Lead as USD/TRY Holds Focus
2019-10-15 16:00:00
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/INR, USD/TRY in Focus
2019-10-08 17:00:00
Real Time News
  • EU said to see Brexit deal impossible unless UK moves $GBP
  • LIVE IN 30 MIN: Currency Strategist @PaulRobinsonFX discusses important technical developments relevant to short to intermediate-term commodity and equity index traders here - https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/816147795?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr
  • Heads Up:🇪🇺 EUR Euro-Zone Consumer Price Index (YoY) (SEP F) due at 09:00 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 0.9% Previous: 1.0% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-10-16
  • Heads Up:🇪🇺 EUR Euro-Zone Consumer Price Index (MoM) (SEP) due at 09:00 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 0.2% Previous: 0.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-10-16
  • Heads Up:🇪🇺 EUR Euro-Zone Consumer Price Index Core (YoY) (SEP F) due at 09:00 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 1.0% Previous: 1.0% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-10-16
  • DUP's Wilson says no amount of money would offset damage to the union $GBP
  • Have you been catching on your @DailyFX #podcast "Global Markets Decoded"? Catch up on them now, before new episodes release! https://t.co/mk1w1DM2Rh https://t.co/Ltog71RlLW
  • Join @PaulRobinsonFX 's #webinar at 5:30 AM ET/9:30 AM GMT to gain insight on indices and commodities for the active trader. Register here: https://t.co/gghsFsZYlx https://t.co/cLc5sEtI1R
  • UK's Francois says he hopes the ERG will be able to approve the deal $GBP
  • Heads Up:🇬🇧 GBP House Price Index (YoY) (AUG) due at 08:30 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 0.6% Previous: 0.7% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-10-16
FTSE 100 vs FTSE 250: Brexit Progress Key to Outperformance

2019-10-16 08:00:00
Justin McQueen, Analyst
Share:

FTSE 100 & FTSE 250 Price Analysis & News

  • Brexit Headline Watch to Spark UK Asset Volatility
  • DUP Support Critical to Success of Potential Deal

Brexit Headline Watch to Spark UK Asset Volatility

Brexit remains the dominant driver for UK assets, as such, with market participants predominantly on headline watch, volatility is likely to ensue for both the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250. Reports yesterday that the UK and EU were closing in on a draft Brexit deal sparked notable outperformance in domestic stocks (FTSE 250) over international stocks (FTSE 100). However, all eyes are on the DUP’s response who remain crucial for UK PM Johnson’s ability to get a potential deal through parliament. Thus, reports this morning that the DUP are holding up progress has reduced some of the tail winds for domestic stocks. Going forward, increased optimism that a deal can be reached is likely to see the FTSE 250 outperform the FTSE 100.

FTSE 100 Forecast: Death Cross Signals Bad Omen for FTSE 100

Today’s Brexit Diary

  • UK-EU Talks to Continue Throughout session
  • EU Chief Negotiator Barnier to Brief EU Ambassadors (1400BST)
  • UK PM Johnson Chairs Cabinet (1600BST)
  • UK PM Johnson to Address 1922 Committee (1930BST)

Correlation Between FTSE 100 / FTSE 250 and GBP/USD

FTSE 100 vs FTSE 250: Brexit Progress Key to Outperformance

Source: Refinitiv, DailyFX

FTSE 100 Price Chart: Daily Time Frame (Nov 18 – Oct 19)

FTSE 100 vs FTSE 250: Brexit Progress Key to Outperformance

FTSE 250 Price Chart: Daily Time Frame (Mar 2018 – Oct 2019)

FTSE 100 vs FTSE 250: Brexit Progress Key to Outperformance

--- Written by Justin McQueen, Market Analyst

To contact Justin, email him at Justin.mcqueen@ig.com

Follow Justin on Twitter @JMcQueenFX

