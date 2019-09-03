ISM Manufacturing Talking Points:

The Institute of Supply Management released their manufacturing PMI report Tuesday morning, which revealed that US manufacturing is facing a contraction after the economic indicator crossed the wires at 49.1 – the lowest level since January of 2016. Survey participants continue to note concerns about trade issues between the US and China with firms saying they are shifting their supply chains out of China; these difficulties are highlighted by the strong contraction in new export orders.

The US Dollar gave up some of its recent gains on the release of the report, slipping from 99.23 to a low 98.97. This comes after the Dollar climbed to a fresh two-year high of 99.37. US Treasury yields also dropped on the report with the 10-Year yield slipping from 1.5073% to 1.4355% as the figure pushed investors into a risk-off mood and re-accelerated Fed rate cut bets. The market’s response to the report was broad as stock prices were also hit with the S&P 500 Index dropping from 2908.8 to 2892.2. The markets now await the highly anticipated US NFP report this Friday with an expected figure of 162k jobs being added for the month of August.

The ISM report paints a gloomy picture for the US Economy as new orders, production, and employment are all seen contracting. Sentiment in the survey hit the lowest point in 2019 with one respondent saying, "While business is strong, there is an undercurrent of fear and alarm regarding the trade wars and a potential recession." Sentiment may not see any significant recovery until the United States and China iron out a deal, which as of now seems unlikely.

