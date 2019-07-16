Never miss a story from Martin Essex

Market sentiment analysis:

  • All eyes in the markets at present are on the latest US corporate earnings, economic data and the US interest rate decision at the end of the month.
  • Confidence is mildly positive, with no great demand for safe havens such as gold and continuing demand for stocks.

Market sentiment modestly positive

Trader sentiment remains broadly positive, with stock markets hitting new highs and no great demand for safe havens such as gold, the Japanese Yen and the Swiss Franc. However, Sterling is sliding and the US Dollar is creeping higher.

US Dollar Index Price Chart, Daily Timeframe (December 12, 2018 – July 16, 2019)

Latest US Dollar price chart.

Chart by IG (You can click on it for a larger image)

In this webinar, I looked at the price charts of the major assets, at the confidence data on the calendar this week and at what signals are coming from the IG retail trader sentiment data.

--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst and Editor

Feel free to contact me via the comments section below, via email at martin.essex@ig.com or on Twitter @MartinSEssex