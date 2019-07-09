Never miss a story from Martin Essex

Market sentiment analysis:

Market sentiment

Trader sentiment is positive towards the US Dollar but negative towards the British Pound as traders show little appetite for stocks but, at the same time, see little need to buy into the traditional safe havens such as the Japanese Yen, the Swiss Franc and gold.

As the chart below shows, the Dollar index, which measures it against a basket of other currencies, is continuing the advance that began on June 25. You can read more about the Dollar here: USD Price Outlook: More Gains Possible Ahead of Fed Meeting

USD Index Price Chart, Daily Timeframe (January 30 – July 9, 2019)

Latest US dollar price chart.

Chart by IG (You can click on it for a larger image)

In this webinar, I looked at the charts of the major assets, at the confidence data on the calendar this week and at the latest signals from the IG client sentiment data.

--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst and Editor

Feel free to contact me via the comments section below, via email at martin.essex@ig.com or on Twitter @MartinSEssex